VHSL FOOTBALL SEMIS: It never gets old for Union coach Travis Turner

Travis Turner played in four state semifinal games as a quarterback at Appalachia High School and is preparing for his third state semi as the head football coach of the Union Bears.

The feeling never gets old.

“When you are playing in the state semifinals,” Turner said. “It means you’ve won your regional championship and are having a special season.”

Union’s season didn’t appear to be that special last month after the Bears lost to Abingdon (41-6) and Wise County Central (27-7) in consecutive weeks.

“Losing the first game to Wise Central – that was tough,” Turner said. “That didn’t sit real well with us for a while. We talked about giving ourselves an opportunity and a chance to maybe play those guys again if we could.”

After Johnny Satterfield’s 59-yard touchdown run on the final play of the game clinched Union’s 30-24 victory over Southwest District champion Graham in the first round of the playoffs, the Bears (6-2) were able to exact some revenge with a 14-13 win over Wise County Central on Friday in the Region 2D title game.

Both postseason victories have come on the road for the fourth-seeded squad from Big Stone Gap.