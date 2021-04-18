VHSL FOOTBALL SEMIS: It never gets old for Union coach Travis Turner

Travis Turner played in four state semifinal games as a quarterback at Appalachia High School and is preparing for his third state semi as the head football coach of the Union Bears.
The feeling never gets old.
“When you are playing in the state semifinals,” Turner said. “It means you’ve won your regional championship and are having a special season.”
Union’s season didn’t appear to be that special last month after the Bears lost to Abingdon (41-6) and Wise County Central (27-7) in consecutive weeks.
“Losing the first game to Wise Central – that was tough,” Turner said. “That didn’t sit real well with us for a while. We talked about giving ourselves an opportunity and a chance to maybe play those guys again if we could.”
After Johnny Satterfield’s 59-yard touchdown run on the final play of the game clinched Union’s 30-24 victory over Southwest District champion Graham in the first round of the playoffs, the Bears (6-2) were able to exact some revenge with a 14-13 win over Wise County Central on Friday in the Region 2D title game.
Both postseason victories have come on the road for the fourth-seeded squad from Big Stone Gap.
“The thing that has really helped us is we’ve gotten tremendously better defensively,” Turner said. “Defensively, we started the season playing a lot of younger kids and they’re growing up. On offense, we start just two seniors.”
Region 5D champ William Fleming (6-2), Region 2A champ Poquoson (3-2) and Region 1A titlist West Point (5-2) are the other state semifinalists with multiple losses.
Union, Poquoson and the Maury Commodores (6-1) of Class 5 are the only regional fourth seeds to reach this point among all classifications.
“Just being the underdog, you can be a little bit more relaxed,” Turner said. “Ain’t nobody expecting us to win. We just go out there and play football.”
They’ll also get another game at Bullitt Park – against Region 2C champion Appomattox – the facility in far Southwest Virginia that has hosted the most state playoff games.
“There’s been some great football games on Saturdays at Bullitt Park,” Turner said.
Meanwhile, Damascus will be the site of a state football playoff game for the first time on Friday night as the Holston Cavaliers host the Galax Maroon Tide in a Class 1 semifinal.
This will also be the first state semifinal experience for Holston head coach Derrick Patterson.
The following is a brief look at this weekend’s matchups:
Class 1
Galax (8-0) at Holston (6-1), Friday, 7 p.m.: This is Holston’s first state semifinal appearance since 2009, while Galax has been among the state’s final four for six straight seasons.
Class 2
Appomattox (7-0) at Union (6-2), Saturday, 2 p.m.: Appomattox eliminated Union from the playoffs in 2016 and 2017 as the Raiders won state titles both seasons.
