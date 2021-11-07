 Skip to main content
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: After a COVID hiatus, the games return to November
VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: After a COVID hiatus, the games return to November

VHSL playoff football has returned to November.

After a truncated spring season brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic saw a shrunken playoff field, Plus-One games and culminated in the state finals being played on May 1, there will be normalcy as 18 teams from far Southwest Virginia play this week with their seasons on the line.

Athletes from the 11 football-playing schools from the area that didn’t qualify for postseason play begin basketball, wrestling and indoor track practice today.

There is a new wrinkle in how the Region 2D field was seeded for this year’s football playoffs.

The top four teams in the Southwest District and top four Class 2 finishers in the Mountain 7 District comprise the field and will be cross-bracketed in the first round.

“We did this back before the football season started in August,” said Marion principal Mike Davidson, the Region 2D representative. “There were concerns because a lot of games were lost due to COVID in the spring and with some teams possibly having 10 games and others having eight or nine, you wouldn’t have same rider points [on the VHSL playoff power point rating scale]. We said from the start we were taking the fop four SWD teams and the top four Mountain 7 teams and that seemed pretty fair.”

The Southwest District based its four teams on the finish of the regular-season standings with Graham, Richlands, Virginia High and Tazewell qualifying in that order.

The Mountain 7 District’s four representatives were based on the VHSL point system with Wise County Central, Union, Ridgeview and Lee High seeded in that order. Central and Union actually finished with the same amount of points, but the Warriors got the league’s No. 1 seed based on winning the head-to-head matchup.

Lee finished behind Gate City in the Mountain 7 District standings, but the Generals outpointed the Blue Devils on the rating scale.

If the rating scale had been used the first round matchups would have featured: Lee High at top-seeded Graham, Tazewell at No. 2 Virginia High, Richlands at third-seeded Wise County Central and Ridgeview at No.4 Union.

The same eight teams are in with the current system, but this weekend’s matchups will feature Lee High at Graham (no change there), Virginia High at Union, Ridgeview at Richlands and Tazewell at Wise County Central.

The semifinals will feature the Graham-Lee winner against the Virginia High-Union victor and Ridgeview or Richlands playing Wise County Central or Tazewell.

If two teams meet in the semifinals or finals have the same seeds, whoever has the most playoff points will get the right to host.

“I think it will be a one-year thing if COVID runs out of steam and we aren’t losing games,” Davidson said. “Then it will get back to a more normal points system.”

Now, for a look at the first-round matchups involving local teams:

Region 1C

Covington (4-5) at George Wythe (6-3): GW is in the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, the longest active streak in far Southwest Virginia.

Region 1D

Honaker (5-5) at Holston (10-0): Honaker head coach Doug Hubbard tries to prolong his 39th and final season at the helm of the Tigers, while top-seeded Holston attempts to keep its perfect record intact.

Grundy (5-4) at Chilhowie (7-3): These teams scrimmaged one another way back on Aug. 12.

Eastside (5-4) at Twin Springs (8-1): Ryan Horne rushed for 318 yards as Twin Springs took a 48-33 win over Eastside on Oct. 15.

Twin Valley (7-3) at Patrick Henry (7-3): This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Region 2D

Tazewell (5-5) at Wise County Central (7-3): This will be a clash of styles between Wise County Central’s vaunted rushing attack and Tazewell’s prolific passing game.

Ridgeview (7-3) at Richlands (4-5): Ridgeview recorded a 49-14 win over Richlands on Oct. 1 as Brandon Beavers caught six passes for 196 yards and hauled in four touchdown passes from Ryan O’Quinn.

Lee High (4-6) at Graham (9-0): This will be the first gridiron meeting between these teams since 1995 as Lee makes the long trip from Ben Hur to Bluefield.

Virginia High (8-2) at Union (7-3): The next win for Union will be the 100th in the history of the program, while VHS is searching for its first playoff win since 2013.

Region 3D

Northside (4-6) at Abingdon (9-1): These two teams met previously in the playoffs in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Abingdon’s lone win over the squad from Roanoke came in 2015 when current Buffalo Bills rookie defense end Carlos Basham Jr. was playing for the Vikings, while Thomas Francisco – now playing minor league baseball in the St. Louis Cardinals organization – made a key play late in the game from his defensive back position.

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

