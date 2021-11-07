VHSL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS: After a COVID hiatus, the games return to November

VHSL playoff football has returned to November.

After a truncated spring season brought on by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic saw a shrunken playoff field, Plus-One games and culminated in the state finals being played on May 1, there will be normalcy as 18 teams from far Southwest Virginia play this week with their seasons on the line.

Athletes from the 11 football-playing schools from the area that didn’t qualify for postseason play begin basketball, wrestling and indoor track practice today.

There is a new wrinkle in how the Region 2D field was seeded for this year’s football playoffs.

The top four teams in the Southwest District and top four Class 2 finishers in the Mountain 7 District comprise the field and will be cross-bracketed in the first round.

“We did this back before the football season started in August,” said Marion principal Mike Davidson, the Region 2D representative. “There were concerns because a lot of games were lost due to COVID in the spring and with some teams possibly having 10 games and others having eight or nine, you wouldn’t have same rider points [on the VHSL playoff power point rating scale]. We said from the start we were taking the fop four SWD teams and the top four Mountain 7 teams and that seemed pretty fair.”