VHSL FOOTBALL: Lord Botetourt bests Abingdon in Region 3D title game

DALEVILLE, Va. – The run of name-the-score blowouts came to an end for Lord Botetourt on Friday night.

The winning, though, continued.

In a matchup of undefeated teams, the Cavaliers were tested by Abingdon but rode an opportunistic defense, a big performance from running back Dylan Wade and a couple of huge plays on special teams to a 26-8 victory in the Region 3D finals.

The Cavaliers (8-0) will host Liberty Christian next week in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Coach Jamie Harless said that standout running back Hunter Rice will be back in action for that one, but Wade was impressive with Rice sidelined by a knee injury.

Wade toted the ball 33 times on Friday for 228 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-7, 173-pound senior showed both power in patience between the tackles in a game Botetourt led just 9-0 at halftime.

“Not every game is going to be a blowout,” said Wade, whose Cavaliers had beaten their first seven opponents by an average score of 48-5. “Eventually you’re going to meet a team that is going to punch you in the mouth just as hard as you punch other people. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.