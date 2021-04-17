VHSL FOOTBALL: Lord Botetourt bests Abingdon in Region 3D title game

DALEVILLE, Va. – The run of name-the-score blowouts came to an end for Lord Botetourt on Friday night.
The winning, though, continued.
In a matchup of undefeated teams, the Cavaliers were tested by Abingdon but rode an opportunistic defense, a big performance from running back Dylan Wade and a couple of huge plays on special teams to a 26-8 victory in the Region 3D finals.
The Cavaliers (8-0) will host Liberty Christian next week in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals. Coach Jamie Harless said that standout running back Hunter Rice will be back in action for that one, but Wade was impressive with Rice sidelined by a knee injury.
Wade toted the ball 33 times on Friday for 228 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-foot-7, 173-pound senior showed both power in patience between the tackles in a game Botetourt led just 9-0 at halftime.
“Not every game is going to be a blowout,” said Wade, whose Cavaliers had beaten their first seven opponents by an average score of 48-5. “Eventually you’re going to meet a team that is going to punch you in the mouth just as hard as you punch other people. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.
“And that’s what we showed tonight: We can still play, even when it’s not a blowout.”
The Cavaliers defense forced four turnovers from Abingdon (6-1), which had been similarly dominant before meeting Botetourt. Neither team scored until late in the first quarter, when Wade plunged in from 5 yards out.
“Definitely the best team we’ve played all year,” Botetourt defensive lineman Xavier Stephens said. “They came out and played as hard as they could. I’m going to be honest; they’d probably beat any team we played this year.”
Abingdon (6-1) got its line touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard jaunt by Martin Lucas. Lucas finished with 96 rushing yards on 15 carries in his final high school game.
Malique Hounshell rushed for 42 yards on 11 carries, while Jake Johnson (14 tackles) and Tyler Harless (11 tackles) led the Falcons on defense. Ethan Doane and Bishop Cook snagged interceptions in the loss.
Abingdon 0 0 0 8—8
Lord Botetourt 7 2 10 7—26
LB—Wade 5 run (Harvey kick)
LB—Safety (intentional grounding in end zone)
LB—Wade 3 run (Harvey kick)
LB—FG Harvey 31
A—Lucas 4 run (McClanahan pass from Lambert