VHSL FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton, Ridgeview kick off the season in SW Virginia

The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Thursday and the excitement among folks across the Commonwealth was at a high level because, well, it was normal: Ten games with the opening games being played during the final week of August.
It was a pleasant sight on the heels of a six-game regular season in the spring that featured limited attendance due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and culminated on May 1 with Riverheads (Class 1), Appomattox (Class 2), Lafayette (Class 3), Salem (Class 4), Stone Bridge (Class 5) and Oscar Smith (Class 6) being crowned as state champions.
There is a bit of good news for football fanatics from the mountains of Southwest Virginia to the Northern Virginia suburbs to the shores of the Tidewater – at least the offseason was shorter than usual.
Following a quick glimpse at that master schedule, here are 12 contests involving local teams that have intriguing storylines:
Ridgeview at J.I. Burton, Aug. 26: This Thursday night clash has the designation of being the first official game played in far Southwest Virginia this fall and spectators are sure to pack Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.
Honaker at Lebanon, Aug. 27: Honaker boss Doug Hubbard will begin his 39th season as the head coach of the Tigers in this Russell County clash as the man is the dean of head football coaches in the area. By the way, his head-coaching debut was a 26-7 loss to Haysi on Aug. 26, 1983.
Lee High at Union, Aug. 27: Joey Carroll begins his tenure as Lee High’s head coach, while the Union Bears begin defense of their Region 2D title. Carroll was hired in May to take over the program at his alma mater and will try to change the fortunes of the Generals, who have lost 23 straight games and last triumphed on Sept. 14, 2018.
Graham at Bluefield (West Virginia), Aug. 27: This historic matchup was held every season from 1928-2019, but the differing schedules between the states brought on by the pandemic prevented the game from being played last season. The crowd at Mitchell Stadium should be immense when the adversaries resume the rivalry this year.
Virginia High at John Battle, Sept. 3: Speaking of rivalries, this will be the 60th meeting between these Bristol schools and VHS holds a commanding 46-12-1 edge in the all-time series. It is actually the longest-running continuous rivalry on Virginia High’s schedule now since Abingdon and Tennessee High are no longer on the docket for the Bearcats.
Lebanon at Patrick Henry, Sept. 3: The Hogoheegee District opener for both teams will also signal the start of a fourth go-around in the league for the Lebanon Pioneers, who have dropped to the Class 1 level. Lebanon previously played football in the Hogoheegee from 1978-79, 1990-95 and 2001-2006.
Radford at Gate City, Sept. 4: This will be the first regular-season matchup between the old rivals who have met nine times previously in the playoffs. Who can forget Radford’s 3-2 win over Gate City in 1987 in a game dubbed as the “Ice Bowl” by folks in Scott County? There was also that Sunday afternoon state semifinal clash in 2003 at Legion Field in which the Blue Devils prevailed, 28-21, on their way to a state title. This will mark Michael Crist’s return to far Southwest Virginia as he is in his first season as Radford’s head coach after an eight-year run at Virginia High.
Tazewell at John Battle, Sept. 17: This is the first time these green-clad teams have squared off since 1993. Battle principal Jimmy King is a Tazewell graduate.
Riverheads at Tazewell, Sept. 25 : Five-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads will make a rare foray into far Southwest Virginia, the first time the Gladiators have done that since a 31-20 state semifinal triumph at George Wythe in 2015.
Union at Wise County Central, Oct. 15: Union returns to the field where the Bears posted a 14-13 win over Central to win the Region 2D championship in April and the rematch has probably already been circled on the calendar by supporters of both programs.
Union at Abingdon, Oct. 29: These two squads are the preseason favorites to be fighting for Mountain 7 District supremacy.
Virginia High at Richlands, Nov. 5: Derrick Patterson (Virginia High) and Jeff Tarter (Richlands) are the new bosses at their respective schools and both men surely hope their 10th game of the season will have some major playoff implications.
