VHSL FOOTBALL: J.I. Burton, Ridgeview kick off the season in SW Virginia

The Virginia High School League released its master football schedule on Thursday and the excitement among folks across the Commonwealth was at a high level because, well, it was normal: Ten games with the opening games being played during the final week of August.

It was a pleasant sight on the heels of a six-game regular season in the spring that featured limited attendance due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and culminated on May 1 with Riverheads (Class 1), Appomattox (Class 2), Lafayette (Class 3), Salem (Class 4), Stone Bridge (Class 5) and Oscar Smith (Class 6) being crowned as state champions.

There is a bit of good news for football fanatics from the mountains of Southwest Virginia to the Northern Virginia suburbs to the shores of the Tidewater – at least the offseason was shorter than usual.

Following a quick glimpse at that master schedule, here are 12 contests involving local teams that have intriguing storylines:

Ridgeview at J.I. Burton, Aug. 26: This Thursday night clash has the designation of being the first official game played in far Southwest Virginia this fall and spectators are sure to pack Lawson-Fitchko Stadium.