 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
VHSL FOOTBALL: It was a Real name game as Eli McCoy (Eastside) faced Eli McCoy (Twin Springs) on Saturday
0 comments

VHSL FOOTBALL: It was a Real name game as Eli McCoy (Eastside) faced Eli McCoy (Twin Springs) on Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

Eastside High School posted a 43-30 win over Twin Springs on Saturday afternoon in a Cumberland District football clash that could have been referred to as the Eli McCoy Bowl.

Eli McCoy scored two touchdowns for the Eastside Spartans.

Eli McCoy scored two TDs for the Twin Springs Titans.

Eastside’s Eli McCoy lined up at wide receiver, where the cornerback defending him was Eli McCoy of Twin Springs.

In the third quarter, Eli McCoy of the Titans corralled a kickoff by Eastside’s Jordan Sexton and returned it 10 yards before being tackled by Eli McCoy of the Spartans.

It was a real case of the name game.

“I am not sure that I will ever coach in another game where two kids with the same name will not only compete against one another,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “But they were also matched up against each other.”

Did Eastside’s Eli think the contest played on the artificial turf at Wise County Central’s stadium would become a case of McCoy mania?

“ I knew of him, but I didn’t really know him that well,” Eastside’s Eli McCoy said. “I just knew they had an Eli McCoy on their football team.”

The players had a brief conversation during a break in the action on Saturday and they didn’t need a “Hello My Name Is” nametag on the front of their jerseys.

“ I talked to him once in the game,” Eli McCoy of Twin Springs said. “That’s it.”

Eli Gavin McCoy wears No. 5 for Eastside and is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore pass-catcher.

He hauled in six receptions for 113 yards and caught two scoring strikes from quarterback Will Stansberry.

“ Eli played very well,” Stansberry said. “He caught the ball well when we needed him to. A few times he even bailed me out. When I had to toss one up, he would come down with it. It’s great to have a guy like that to throw to. He has been a big target for me. … I was very impressed on his route running and how crisp and easy it was to throw it on time to him because of his good routes.”

The McCoy of Eastside hadn’t even played football until last year. More known for his basketball acumen – he was a first-team All-Cumberland District selection on the hardwood this season after averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game – he has become a playmaker on the gridiron.

“ I think Eli has really worked hard at his craft,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes.

Eli Quinton McCoy wears No. 7 for Twin Springs and is a 5-foot-9, 145-pound junior.

He rushed for 46 yards on five carries and reached the end zone on runs of 30 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter on Saturday. He completed his only pass attempt for 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 21 yards in what was the season-opener for the Titans.

“ Eli is our speedster, but he is also one of our hardest workers and one of our toughest kids,” Warner said. “He is a kid that will run through a brick wall for his team. I can’t say enough about how great of a kid he is. He’s definitely the type of kid that you want to build your program with.”

In an unprecedented VHSL season being played in the spring, Eli McCoy vs. Eli McCoy added to the uniqueness.

“ It’s really neat to see these young men with the same name competing against one another,” Warner said. “Especially in a small area like Southwest Virginia where it’s definitely not common to have the exact name as an opponent. Both Eli’s are great young men who are very respectful and they are tremendous athletes who represent their schools really well.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
HISTORY WITH HAYES: Council, Twin Springs had a game to remember in 1996
Sports News

HISTORY WITH HAYES: Council, Twin Springs had a game to remember in 1996

  • Updated

The brief respite for the sweat-soaked, emotionally-spent, running-on-fumes teams and the raucous raw-voiced spectators was over as the horn sounded inside the gym at Thomas Walker High School – the coaches offering instruction and encouragement as the huddle broke – 10 tired teenagers trudging back on the court for the third overtime of a win-or-go-home game in the semifinals of the VHSL Region D boys basketball tournament.

Friday high school football predictions
Sports News

Friday high school football predictions

  • Updated

Four high school football games are on tap tonight across Southwest Virginia. J.I. Burton, Patrick Henry, Chilhowie and Wise County Central are the favorites according to the Bristol Herald Courier's resident football prognosticators. 

Saturday's High School Football Predictions
Sports News

Saturday's High School Football Predictions

These two teams engaged in one of the most entertaining games of 2019 as Honaker won in double overtime to clinch the Black Diamond District title. … Honaker is 0-2 and has scored just six points, while Hurley is 1-1 and was blanked by Eastside, 15-0, last Saturday.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts