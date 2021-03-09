VHSL FOOTBALL: It was a Real name game as Eli McCoy (Eastside) faced Eli McCoy (Twin Springs) on Saturday

Eastside High School posted a 43-30 win over Twin Springs on Saturday afternoon in a Cumberland District football clash that could have been referred to as the Eli McCoy Bowl.
Eli McCoy scored two touchdowns for the Eastside Spartans.
Eli McCoy scored two TDs for the Twin Springs Titans.
Eastside’s Eli McCoy lined up at wide receiver, where the cornerback defending him was Eli McCoy of Twin Springs.
In the third quarter, Eli McCoy of the Titans corralled a kickoff by Eastside’s Jordan Sexton and returned it 10 yards before being tackled by Eli McCoy of the Spartans.
It was a real case of the name game.
“I am not sure that I will ever coach in another game where two kids with the same name will not only compete against one another,” said Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. “But they were also matched up against each other.”
Did Eastside’s Eli think the contest played on the artificial turf at Wise County Central’s stadium would become a case of McCoy mania?
“ I knew of him, but I didn’t really know him that well,” Eastside’s Eli McCoy said. “I just knew they had an Eli McCoy on their football team.”
The players had a brief conversation during a break in the action on Saturday and they didn’t need a “Hello My Name Is” nametag on the front of their jerseys.
“ I talked to him once in the game,” Eli McCoy of Twin Springs said. “That’s it.”
Eli Gavin McCoy wears No. 5 for Eastside and is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore pass-catcher.
He hauled in six receptions for 113 yards and caught two scoring strikes from quarterback Will Stansberry.
“ Eli played very well,” Stansberry said. “He caught the ball well when we needed him to. A few times he even bailed me out. When I had to toss one up, he would come down with it. It’s great to have a guy like that to throw to. He has been a big target for me. … I was very impressed on his route running and how crisp and easy it was to throw it on time to him because of his good routes.”
The McCoy of Eastside hadn’t even played football until last year. More known for his basketball acumen – he was a first-team All-Cumberland District selection on the hardwood this season after averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game – he has become a playmaker on the gridiron.
“ I think Eli has really worked hard at his craft,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes.
Eli Quinton McCoy wears No. 7 for Twin Springs and is a 5-foot-9, 145-pound junior.
He rushed for 46 yards on five carries and reached the end zone on runs of 30 and 11 yards in the fourth quarter on Saturday. He completed his only pass attempt for 13 yards and returned two kickoffs for 21 yards in what was the season-opener for the Titans.
“ Eli is our speedster, but he is also one of our hardest workers and one of our toughest kids,” Warner said. “He is a kid that will run through a brick wall for his team. I can’t say enough about how great of a kid he is. He’s definitely the type of kid that you want to build your program with.”
In an unprecedented VHSL season being played in the spring, Eli McCoy vs. Eli McCoy added to the uniqueness.
“ It’s really neat to see these young men with the same name competing against one another,” Warner said. “Especially in a small area like Southwest Virginia where it’s definitely not common to have the exact name as an opponent. Both Eli’s are great young men who are very respectful and they are tremendous athletes who represent their schools really well.”