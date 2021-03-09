VHSL FOOTBALL: It was a Real name game as Eli McCoy (Eastside) faced Eli McCoy (Twin Springs) on Saturday

“ I talked to him once in the game,” Eli McCoy of Twin Springs said. “That’s it.”

Eli Gavin McCoy wears No. 5 for Eastside and is a 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore pass-catcher.

He hauled in six receptions for 113 yards and caught two scoring strikes from quarterback Will Stansberry.

“ Eli played very well,” Stansberry said. “He caught the ball well when we needed him to. A few times he even bailed me out. When I had to toss one up, he would come down with it. It’s great to have a guy like that to throw to. He has been a big target for me. … I was very impressed on his route running and how crisp and easy it was to throw it on time to him because of his good routes.”

The McCoy of Eastside hadn’t even played football until last year. More known for his basketball acumen – he was a first-team All-Cumberland District selection on the hardwood this season after averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds per game – he has become a playmaker on the gridiron.

“ I think Eli has really worked hard at his craft,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes.

Eli Quinton McCoy wears No. 7 for Twin Springs and is a 5-foot-9, 145-pound junior.