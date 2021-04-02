VHSL FOOTBALL: Holston hoping to party like its 1984 tonight as it pursues an outright Hogoheegee District title

In 1984, Holston went 11-1 and finished as Region C runner-up under the direction of head coach Duane Alderman. Six of those victories were decided by 21 or more points.

In 2021, the Cavaliers have had a little tougher road made more difficult after a season-opening 24-20 setback to Grayson County.

“We began in the preseason explaining to our team what it would take to accomplish our goals for this season,” Patterson said. “We know how tough it would be to make the playoffs and we knew how competitive our district schedule would be this year and we wanted to help them understand that we had to create great habits in practice to give ourselves a chance to accomplish our goals. After losing the first game, we knew that every game we had left was pretty much a playoff game and our team has done a great job of handling that pressure to this point. We told them after that game to just to stay focused and keep working hard in practice.”

Holston (4-1) has reeled off four straight victories, including a 20-12 win over defending region champ Patrick Henry and a 30-27 triumph over Rural Retreat last Friday, a game in which the Cavaliers overcame deficits of 14-0 and 21-8.