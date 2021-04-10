VHSL FOOTBALL: Holston hammers Castlewood, advances to Region 1D Finals

Junior Trent Johnson is one of those making plays, with two touchdown receptions and a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown. Johnson had five catches for 132 yards.

“Trent has always had the ability to make an explosive play,” Patterson said. “He had some big plays called back; he’s got the speed to go the distance at any time. Trent can fly; he’s having a really good year for us.”

Castlewood (5-2) struggled from the beginning.

Three turnovers in their first four possessions, giving the Cavaliers help they didn’t need. About anything that could go wrong did, including standout Jeremiah Allen getting hurt early in the game.

“The second play of the game we basically lost Jeremiah Allen,” said Castlewood coach Chris Lark. “He rolled his ankle really bad, we were doing the best we could just to get him in the game and that hurts us defensively too.

“But credit to Holston, they beat us in all facets of the game. They jumped on us early and that takes us out of the things we want to do.”

The Cavaliers scored their first three possessions on TD passes by Brooks. They were up 18-0 with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. They held a 33-0 advantage at intermission.