VHSL FOOTBALL: Holston blanks Patrick Henry, claims second straight Region 1D title

BY TIM HAYES
BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
DAMASCUS, Va. – It was only fitting that Holston High School’s football program laid claim to a regional championship via the shutout.
The defensive unit that has delivered week after week and has subdued many high-scoring opponents was at the top of its game once again on Friday night as the Cavaliers posted a 24-0 victory over the Patrick Henry Rebels in the Region 1D finals.
After all, you can’t spell Damascus without the D.
“ We rely on it,” said senior quarterback/safety Brycen Sheets. “Our offense does put up some points, but we like to play defense.”
Holston (13-0) won the fourth regional title in program history and will host either Galax or Parry McCluer next weekend in the VHSL Class 1 state semifinals.
It was the second straight Region 1D crown for the Cavaliers, but this one was a little more gratifying.
Back in April when football was played in the spring in the Commonwealth, a positive COVID-19 test within the J.I. Burton program the day before the regional finals left the Raiders unable to play the Cavaliers for the crown and Holston advanced to the state semifinals in anticlimactic fashion.
On Friday night, they accepted the title trophy at midfield after taking care of business for four quarters as the fans applauded and the timeless Queen tune “We Are the Champions” blared from the speakers.
“ Apparently, some people said we didn’t win it the right way [in April],” Sheets said. “This season we did.”
The tone was set early.
PH put together a 16-play drive on the game’s opening possession and penetrated Holston’s 10-yard line, but the defense for the dudes from Damascus buckled down and forced a turnover on downs. PH wouldn’t come close to the red zone the rest of the evening.
Meanwhile, the Cavs answered by piecing together a 17-play, 88-yard drive of their own that was capped by Trent Johnson’s 6-yard TD run with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter.
Griffin Hall nailed a 28-yard field goal 44.6 seconds before halftime to give Holston a 10-0 advantage that had the Cavaliers feeling pretty confident.
“ When we get up a couple of scores, we feel good about our defense,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “We’re able to pin our ears back and do a little more. I’m just so proud of our kids.”
Sheets had a particularly impressive performance on both sides of the ball and helped seal the deal.
He scored on a 1-yard run with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter, a drive that began after Jordan Ezzell stripped the pigskin from a Patrick Henry ball carrier.
Sheets threw a 28-yard scoring strike to freshman Noah Tweed with 9:43 left for the final TD of the contest and then intercepted a pass from PH quarterback Ben Belcher with 8:24 remaining.
Sheets finished 7-of-8 passing for 94 yards and took the final snap of the game in victory formation.
“ Sheets played excellent tonight,” Akers said. “He is such a great leader and keeps us under control.”
Patrick Henry (9-4) had totaled 85 points in its first two playoff games, but the Rebels mustered a mere 140 yards of total offense and were held scoreless for the first time since 2016. Three turnovers didn’t help their cause.
“ If we score on that first drive then maybe it’s a different ballgame,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “Holston’s just a very good football team.”
The Rebels did receive 97 rushing yards from senior Connor Beeson in what was his final game in a PH uniform.
“ I can’t say enough about the seniors,” Padgett said. “This was their third Region D championship game in four years. It’s been a great year and they’ve battled through a lot of adversity and injuries and I’m just so proud of them.”
Meanwhile, Akers has yet to lose in his first season as the head coach of the Cavs and has a chance to lead the team to the biggest win in program history next week. Holston lost in the state semifinals in its three previous appearances.
Akers plans to be on hand today in Galax as the Maroon Tide (9-2) hosts Parry McCluer (9-3) in the Region 1C finals at 1 p.m.
“ This regional title was something we wanted and something we felt we earned all year long,” Akers said. “I think we beat all the toughest teams in our region, but it’s time to go now and we’ll see what we are really made of. I know Galax and Parry McCluer are really, really good, but we’re going to come after ‘em.”
Patrick Henry 0 0 0 0—0
Holston 0 10 7 7—24
Scoring Summary
H – Johnson 6 run (Hall kick)
H – Hall 28 FG
H – Sheets 1 run (Hall kick)
H – Tweed 28 pass from Sheets (Hall kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: PH 7, H 16; Rushes-Yards: PH 29-119, H 52-196; Passing Yards: PH 21, H 94; Comp.-Att.-Int.: PH 2-8-2, H 7-8-0; Fumbles-Lost: PH 1-1, H 2-0; Penalties-Yards: PH 2-20, H 4-45; Punts-Average: PH 2-33.5, H 2-33.5