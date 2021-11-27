VHSL FOOTBALL: Holston blanks Patrick Henry, claims second straight Region 1D title

On Friday night, they accepted the title trophy at midfield after taking care of business for four quarters as the fans applauded and the timeless Queen tune “We Are the Champions” blared from the speakers.

“ Apparently, some people said we didn’t win it the right way [in April],” Sheets said. “This season we did.”

The tone was set early.

PH put together a 16-play drive on the game’s opening possession and penetrated Holston’s 10-yard line, but the defense for the dudes from Damascus buckled down and forced a turnover on downs. PH wouldn’t come close to the red zone the rest of the evening.

Meanwhile, the Cavs answered by piecing together a 17-play, 88-yard drive of their own that was capped by Trent Johnson’s 6-yard TD run with 8:46 remaining in the second quarter.

Griffin Hall nailed a 28-yard field goal 44.6 seconds before halftime to give Holston a 10-0 advantage that had the Cavaliers feeling pretty confident.

“ When we get up a couple of scores, we feel good about our defense,” said Holston coach Chris Akers. “We’re able to pin our ears back and do a little more. I’m just so proud of our kids.”