VHSL FOOTBALL: Friday and Saturday's Prep Picks

The winner of this game will have an inside track to one of the four playoff spots available in Region 1D. … Eastside (3-0) is the only Region 1D team with an unblemished record and joins Graham, Abingdon and Union as unbeaten squads still standing in far Southwest Virginia. … Will Stansberry, Nick Raymond, Jordan Gray and Eli McCoy have paced the Spartans. The big guys in the trenches have been solid as well. “Our biggest strength offensively and defensively has been up front for us,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “The 15 months off that they committed to the weight room is really paying off. It has allowed our playmakers to get into space and make plays on both sides.” … Castlewood’s Jeremiah Allen has once again proven he is one of the top two-way players in Southwest Virginia as he leads the Blue Devils (2-1) with 351 rushing yards and 34 tackles. Landen Tayler (242 rushing yards, four touchdowns), Mickey “M.J.” Carter (127 rushing yards), Brad Steffey (32 tackles) and Ben Neece (21 tackles) are catalysts as well. … The teams combined for 74 points and 856 yards of total offense in the 2019 meeting. Both teams still have plenty of offensive weapons, but the squads have improved defensively.