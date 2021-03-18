VHSL FOOTBALL: Friday and Saturday's Prep Picks

Black Diamond District
Twin Valley at Honaker
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Honaker 54, Twin Valley 16 (Sept. 13, 2019 in Pilgrims Knob, Va.)
In what could be classified as a rebuilding season, Honaker (1-3) has had its ups and downs. Defensive lineman Jayson Mullins and safety Dylan Barrett are among the leaders for the Tigers. “Honaker is a very well-coached team that plays extremely hard,” said Twin Valley coach Jeremy Ward. “They present many challenges with their hard-nosed running game and their defense is disciplined.” … Dalton White has been a leader for Twin Valley’s defense. … Honaker has won 18 of the 19 all-time matchups against Twin Valley. The Tigers piled up 405 yards of total offense and took advantage of six turnovers in the previous encounter with the Panthers. … Honaker should handle Twin Valley, get a bye week and then have plenty of time to prepare for a Black Diamond District showdown at Grundy on April 3.
Prediction: Honaker 33, Twin Valley 14
Cumberland District
Eastside at Castlewood
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Eastside 42, Castlewood 32 (Nov. 9, 2019 in Coeburn, Va.)
The winner of this game will have an inside track to one of the four playoff spots available in Region 1D. … Eastside (3-0) is the only Region 1D team with an unblemished record and joins Graham, Abingdon and Union as unbeaten squads still standing in far Southwest Virginia. … Will Stansberry, Nick Raymond, Jordan Gray and Eli McCoy have paced the Spartans. The big guys in the trenches have been solid as well. “Our biggest strength offensively and defensively has been up front for us,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “The 15 months off that they committed to the weight room is really paying off. It has allowed our playmakers to get into space and make plays on both sides.” … Castlewood’s Jeremiah Allen has once again proven he is one of the top two-way players in Southwest Virginia as he leads the Blue Devils (2-1) with 351 rushing yards and 34 tackles. Landen Tayler (242 rushing yards, four touchdowns), Mickey “M.J.” Carter (127 rushing yards), Brad Steffey (32 tackles) and Ben Neece (21 tackles) are catalysts as well. … The teams combined for 74 points and 856 yards of total offense in the 2019 meeting. Both teams still have plenty of offensive weapons, but the squads have improved defensively.
Prediction: Castlewood 23, Eastside 20
Thomas Walker at Twin Springs
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Twin Springs 35, Thomas Walker 12 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Ewing, Va.)
Twin Springs (0-2) opened the season with losses to Cumberland District heavyweights Eastside and Castlewood, but the Titans have proven their toughness. … Noah Dorton’s versatility as a fullback, inside linebacker and defensive end has been impressive. Kyler Ford has also been a bright spot. … Tyler Lee and Riley McCurry are in their first year starting on the offensive line and have impressed. Eljah Harber and Zack Kidwell have been leaders for the defense. … Mason Elliott threw two touchdown passes and Kyler Ford bagged an interception as Twin Springs trounced TW in 2019 and prevented the Pioneers from hosting a playoff game. Both those guys are back and that could mean more bad news for Thomas Walker once again.
Prediction: Twin Springs 28, Thomas Walker 14
Hogoheegee District
Rural Retreat at Northwood
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Rural Retreat 26, Northwood 0 (Oct. 25, 2019 in Rural Retreat, Va.)
Rural Retreat has rocketed to the second spot in the VHSL Region 1D playoff power points rating scale after last week’s impressive 33-11 win over Chilhowie as Lucas Brewer led the way. “They are a big, strong team with playmakers to boot,” said Northwood coach Tim Johnson. “Defensively, they are really sound and get a lot of hats to the ball.” … Michael Frye, Chris Frye, Robert Burkett, Tyler Waddle, Justin Zhang and Zack Puckett have been leaders for winless Northwood (0-3), which has played a tough schedule. “There is no doubt that Northwood is a better team than they were last year,” said Rural Retreat coach Jamey Hughes. “I think they had a lot of kids coming back and some of that experience is showing now.” … Brewer rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns in the previous encounter with Northwood and will bruise the Panthers again.
Prediction: Rural Retreat 36, Northwood 12
Mountain Empire District
Auburn at George Wythe
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: George Wythe 34, Auburn 16 (Sept. 26, 2019 in Riner, Va.)
If moral victories exist, George Wythe experienced one last week as the Maroons dropped a 7-0 decision to Galax in a defensive battle. The Maroon Tide scored the game’s only points with 4:02 remaining as the Maroons doled out hard hits and made Galax earn every yard. … Quarterback Ben Jollay, wide receiver Brayden Walters and defensive back Davion Tillison have stepped up for GW. Tillison has signed with the track and field program at King University. … Auburn (1-2) opened the season with a 36-12 win over Eastern Montgomery, but the Eagles have since suffered one-sided setbacks to Fort Chiswell (41-19) and Grayson County (41-13). … “Auburn is well-coached and runs the triple option very well,” said George Wythe coach Brandon Harner. “We have to be very disciplined this week and continue to play as hard as we did last week.” ... GW has never lost to Auburn and has won all four previous contests by double digits. Look for that trend to continue on Saturday afternoon at Pendleton Field.
Prediction: George Wythe 39, Auburn 8
Mountain 7 District
Wise County Central at Lee High
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Wise Central 55, Lee High 11 (Oct. 25, 2019 in Wise)
Wise Central was able to get its Wing-T running attack untracked last week. After being held to 21 points the first two games, the Warriors rushed for 443 yards against Gate City en route to a 44-12 win. Senior wingback C.J. Crabtree has over 290 yards on the ground, while senior fullback Noah Bolling (three touchdowns) has been almost as productive. …Not much has gone right for Lee High. The Generals have been outscored 129-3 and have yet to establish any flow on offense. …Wise Central built a 49-3 halftime lead against Lee High in 2019 and finished 569 total yards. Crabtree contributed 215 yards and four scores.
Prediction: Wise Country Central 35, Lee High 0
Abingdon at Union
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Union 28, Abingdon 21 (Nov. 1, 2019 in Abingdon)
New quarterback Cole Lambert has emerged in a big way for Abingdon. In three games, the 6-1 junior has thrown for over 400 yards and seven scores. Senior quarterback Martin Lucas has supplied over 230 yards rushing and five scores in limited carries. The Falcons are outscoring foes by an average margin of 45-10. … Union has a balanced offense with junior running back Zavier Lomax (434 yards rushing, seven touchdowns) and 6-5 junior quarterback Bradley Bunch, who has thrown for four scores. … The 2019 meeting was a double-overtime thriller. With Lucas sidelined by a broken foot, Union racked up 227 yards rushing. … This battle of unbeatens at Bullitt Park should be a doozy.
Prediction: Abingdon 28, Union 13
Ridgeview at Gate City
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Ridgeview 42, Gate City 7 (Sept. 20, 2019 in Rose Ridge)
After opening the season with a 14-7 loss to Wise County Central, Ridgeview generated 382 total yards in a 42-0 victory against Lee High two weeks ago. Toledo-bound Trenton Adkins leads Ridgeview with 185 yards rushing, while senior quarterback Nick Phillips has passed for 234 yards and five scores. … Winless Gate City has struggled to establish a rushing attack, but the Blue Devils average 147 yards passing. Quarterback Luke Reed has played through a recurring ankle injury all season. … Adkins was the headliner in the 2019 meeting against Gate City. In addition to rushing for 229 yards and three scores, he intercepted two passes.
Prediction: Ridgeview 28, Gate City 14
Southwest District
Tazewell at Lebanon
Tonight, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Tazewell 40, Lebanon 24 (Nov. 8, 2019 in Tazewell)
Tazewell is coming off a long-awaited victory over Tazewell County rival Richlands. The Bulldogs accumulated 341 total yards, while defenders such as sophomore James Huffman continue to make plays. The senior tandem of receiver Josiah Jordan and running back Chancellor Harris have combined for five touchdowns. …Lebanon rushed for 267 yards last week in a 34-7 win against Virginia High. Running back Alden Ward, quarterback Hunter Hertig and versatile Anthony Houchins have been productive for the Pioneers. Former Lebanon running back Seth Stanley is now the starting long snapper for Emory & Henry. … Tazewell quarterback Gavin Nunley collected 338 total yards and five touchdowns in the 2019 meeting against Lebanon, where Tazewell took a 21-0 halftime lead.
Prediction: Tazewell 28, Lebanon 6
Marion at Richlands
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Richlands 38, Marion 0 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Marion)
Despite last week’s 21-19 loss to rival Tazewell, Richlands (1-2) still has playoff hopes. The Blues feature a balanced offense, with an average of 160 yards rushing and 148 rushing. Isaiah Bandy has contributed four field goals for Richlands, including three connections from at least 29 yards. … After opening the season with a 14-5 win over Chilhowie, Marion has been outscored 101-16 against Tazewell and Graham. Former Marion standout Will Moss is now a reserve offensive lineman at Emory & Henry. …Richlands quarterback Cade Simmons engineered the 2018 win over Marion, passing for 172 yards and two scores. Marion was held to 65 total yards.
Prediction: Richlands 28, Marion 0
Graham at Virginia High
(at Tennessee High’s Stone Castle)
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Graham 51, Virginia High 12 (Oct. 18, 2019 in Bluefield, W.Va.)
Since a 19-12 win over Grundy, Virginia has been outscored 71-7 in losses to Richlands and Lebanon. The Bearcats average 143 yards passing. Former VHS standout Sean Watkins continues to perform well as the starting left tackle at Emory & Henry, while VHS graduate Jalon Dingus is a reserve linebacker for the Wasps. … Graham has outscored three foes by an average margin of 43-9. The G-Men generate 225 yards rushing per game and 180 passing. … In the 2019 game against VHS, Graham took a 42-6 halftime lead, generated 383 total yards and allowed just two first downs.
Prediction: Graham 48, Virginia High 6
Non-District
Grundy at Patrick Henry
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Grundy 15, Patrick Henry 12 (Nov. 8, 1985 in Grundy, Va.)
These old Southwest District foes renew their rivalry after 3 ½ decades in a game that has high stakes. The losing team will see its playoff chances take a major hit. … Tracy Stapleton rushed for a score and also threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Cary Perkins in the last meeting between the clubs. … Sophomore Logan Looney and senior Reid Campbell have looked good up front for Grundy, which is 2-1. Running back Ian Scammell is also regaining his form from 2019. “Grundy is big up front and they have some very good skill players,” said PH coach Seth Padgett. “They swarm the ball defensively.” … Patrick Henry as played well on both sides of the line too as Connor Breeson (375 rushing yards) and J-Kwon McFail (275 rushing yards) have benefitted greatly from the holes being opened up for them. “Patrick Henry is the [defending] Region D champs and they are performing to that caliber,” said Grundy coach Craig Plymal.