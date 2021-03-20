VHSL FOOTBALL: Castlewood collects crucial Cumberland District victory over Eastside

“Jeremiah has been here, starting for four years,” Lark said. “We put a lot on him. He’s a workhorse. My words can’t be big enough for Jeremiah. He’s a good kid, a yes sir, no sir kid. When it calls for a big play, we’re going to give it to number 4.”

The two teams traded punts their first two possessions. Eastside (3-1, 2-1) then got on the scoreboard first. Senior Nick Raymond broke free on an 80-yard run up the middle, leaving the Castlewood defense behind for a 6-0 advantage.

“Early we were running the ball well,” Rhodes said. “We came out with a lot of energy. [Quarterback Will] Stansberry played a heck of a game on one leg [noticeably limping]. That took away a lot of our run game.

“But hat’s off to Castlewood, they came in here well-prepared, they are a very physical ball team. I think the game was a little closer than the scoreboard indicated but at the end of the day Castlewood beat us in all three phases of the game.”

When it flipped to the second quarter, the Blue Devils took control. Allen scored, Ben Neece added a 16-yard TD run and Allen added a second TD. Landen Taylor converted three two-point conversions and Castlewood was up 24-6 at the break.