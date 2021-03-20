VHSL FOOTBALL: Castlewood collects crucial Cumberland District victory over Eastside

CASTLEWOOD, Va. – Eastside was undefeated and atop the VHSL Region 1D football standings when they came to B.C. White Stadium on Friday.
The Castlewood Blue Devils are now seriously in the playoff mix as they defended their home turf with a 36-14 Cumberland District win over the Spartans.
The name to remember for Castlewood is Jeremiah Allen.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior was a huge factor on both sides of the ball for the Blue Devils.
“He might be one of the best backs in Southwest Virginia,” Eastside coach Mike Rhodes said. “Every week it seems he ends up with over 200 yards. I don’t know what he had tonight, but I know he was at least darn close.”
Allen actually had 260 yards rushing on 21 very tough carries, with touchdown runs of 8, 64, and 40 yards. He also added a TD on defense, returning a fumble to the end zone as he scored four of Castlewood’s five TDs.
“It was a great game. We knew it would be tough competition, with Eastside being undefeated,” Allen said. “I have to give all the credit to the line, they blocked great tonight. The backs just had to hit the open lanes.”
It isn’t lost on Castlewood coach Chris Lark – who has quickly turned the football program around – the asset he has in Allen.
“Jeremiah has been here, starting for four years,” Lark said. “We put a lot on him. He’s a workhorse. My words can’t be big enough for Jeremiah. He’s a good kid, a yes sir, no sir kid. When it calls for a big play, we’re going to give it to number 4.”
The two teams traded punts their first two possessions. Eastside (3-1, 2-1) then got on the scoreboard first. Senior Nick Raymond broke free on an 80-yard run up the middle, leaving the Castlewood defense behind for a 6-0 advantage.
“Early we were running the ball well,” Rhodes said. “We came out with a lot of energy. [Quarterback Will] Stansberry played a heck of a game on one leg [noticeably limping]. That took away a lot of our run game.
“But hat’s off to Castlewood, they came in here well-prepared, they are a very physical ball team. I think the game was a little closer than the scoreboard indicated but at the end of the day Castlewood beat us in all three phases of the game.”
When it flipped to the second quarter, the Blue Devils took control. Allen scored, Ben Neece added a 16-yard TD run and Allen added a second TD. Landen Taylor converted three two-point conversions and Castlewood was up 24-6 at the break.
The Spartans tried to get back in the game in the third quarter. Castlewood had a long TD run by Taylor called back because of a penalty. The Blue Devils then lost a fumble that was recovered by Nick Hayes at the Castlewood 30.
It took eight plays, but Eastside scored on fourth down, when Eli McCoy caught a 5-yard TD pass from Stansberry. With the conversion for two, the Spartans pulled within 24-14. They could get no closer.
The Blue Devils defense, led by Allen and Brad Steffey, shut them down the rest of the way. It was all over when Allen added his final two scores in the fourth quarter. Castlewood (3-1, 2-1) didn’t complete a pass, but amassed 325 yards on the ground.
“Defensively, I thought we played really well for the most part,” Lark said. “We have to do a better job of hanging on to the ball. We gave them some momentum several times and that’s on us. We have to do better.”
Eastside 6 0 8 0—14
Castlewood 0 24 0 12—36
Scoring Summary
E—Raymond 80 run (kick failed)
C—Allen 8 run (Taylor run)
C—B. Neece 16 run (Taylor run)
C—Allen 64 run (Taylor run)
E—McCoy 5 pass from Stansberry (Jones pass from Stansberry)
C—Allen 5 fumble recovery (run failed)