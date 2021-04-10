VHSL FOOTBALL: Abingdon overwhelms Carroll County, advances to Region 3D Finals

Malique Hounsell, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound junior, was the star of the Abingdon ground attack, toting it 21 times for 197 yards and touchdown runs of 27, 7 and 3 yards.

Bishop Cook, also a junior, had a nice game as well, with TD runs of 15 and 4 yards while gaining 65 yards on just six carries.

In addition, the physical Jones ran for 25 yards and capped the game’s scoring with a 5-yard plunge with 6:40 left in the game.

“ Malique Hounshell and Bishop Cook ran the ball really hard,” Amburgey added. “We had a couple fumbles there, but those guys were working hard and finishing runs and playing the way we want to play Abingdon football.”

Defensively, linebacker Tyler Harless seemed to be everywhere for Abingdon, which never allowed Carroll County to penetrate the Falcon 35-yard line.

“ Our defense came away with another shutout,” Amburgey said. “I can’t say enough about our linebacker play. Tyler Harless flies around and makes plays and he brings the energy, and Jake Johnson is the captain of that defense and he gets us in the right places. Jake Puckett in the secondary is so good at communicating back there ...

“ It was just a terrific night all the way around and I’m proud of all the guys.”