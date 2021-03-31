VHSL FOOTBALL: A Black Diamond District champ will be crowned tonight, but there will be no playoff bid with that prize

Grundy High School’s football team can clinch the Black Diamond District championship with a win over Honaker tonight at Nelson Memorial Field in Buchanan County, but a playoff berth won’t go along with that prize.
In this truncated 2021 Virginia High School League gridiron season held in the spring after the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic meant no games in the fall, the regional playoffs will feature just four teams and those squads qualify based on their standing in the playoff power points rating scale.
Grundy (3-2) currently sits in sixth place in Region 1D behind Holston, Patrick Henry, Castlewood, J.I. Burton, Eastside and Rural Retreat.
Barring some unforeseen circumstances like the rash of positive COVID-19 cases and exposures that have wreaked havoc on the schedule this week, the Golden Wave could become the first squad from far Southwest Virginia to win an outright district football championship and not qualify for the postseason since the modern playoff era began in 1970.
However, Grundy coach Craig Plymal isn’t bitter about the possible unprecedented occurrence in an unprecedented season.
“ I think they are doing the right thing,” Plymal said. “You have to take your best four. … It was written before the season began that you had to be in the top four. You look back at that Virginia High loss [a 19-12 defeat on Feb. 27] against a [Class 2] team, a win there that probably puts us in. But we knew that going in. If we can win this game Thursday, go 4-2 and win a district championship, that’s big for us.”
The VHSL announced a few years ago that district champions did not automatically qualify for the playoffs as in previous seasons, but the size of the postseason field left that as pretty much impossible. Honaker won the BDD championship last season and got in the Region 1D playoffs as the eighth seed in what was an eight-team field.
“ I can see both sides of it and understand why they like the power points, so they can try to get the best four teams in the playoffs,” said Honaker coach Doug Hubbard. “But I still like district champs making the playoffs. I have always been a fan of that formula. You should be rewarded for winning your district.
“ In most other sports, you have a district tournament, but the district champs makes the playoffs regardless of how they do in the tournament. But not in football.”
Chilhowie swept through the Hogoheegee District in 1980, but had to forfeit all nine of its victories after it was discovered the Warriors had used an ineligible player. Castlewood was declared the district champion instead and advanced to the playoffs.
The circumstances are different in this case, obviously, and Grundy will get another game after tonight. The VHSL allows teams who do not reach the playoffs to compete against another non-postseason qualifier in a Plus-One game next week, a bowl game of sorts. Plymal said Eastside was among the schools the Golden Wave had discussed as an opponent in that contest.
Regardless, Grundy will meet Honaker with a district championship on the line.
“ It’s awesome playing for the district title the last week of the season, especially because it’s against Honaker. It’s a big rivalry for us and they beat us pretty bad last year,” said Grundy senior tight end/defensive lineman Peyton McComas said. “So, that will give us some extra motivation and also the chance to win the district title.
“ As far as the playoffs go, it’s disappointing not to make the playoffs my senior year. It basically came down to the Patrick Henry game [a 30-8 loss on March 19] and a must-win and we didn’t get it done. Our defense has been pretty solid all year and we just let too many big plays happen against PH. But we are excited about the chance to play for a district title this Thursday against Honaker. Then, hopefully, finish off the season with a win against whoever we play in the plus-one game.”