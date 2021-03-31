VHSL FOOTBALL: A Black Diamond District champ will be crowned tonight, but there will be no playoff bid with that prize

The VHSL announced a few years ago that district champions did not automatically qualify for the playoffs as in previous seasons, but the size of the postseason field left that as pretty much impossible. Honaker won the BDD championship last season and got in the Region 1D playoffs as the eighth seed in what was an eight-team field.

“ I can see both sides of it and understand why they like the power points, so they can try to get the best four teams in the playoffs,” said Honaker coach Doug Hubbard. “But I still like district champs making the playoffs. I have always been a fan of that formula. You should be rewarded for winning your district.

“ In most other sports, you have a district tournament, but the district champs makes the playoffs regardless of how they do in the tournament. But not in football.”

Chilhowie swept through the Hogoheegee District in 1980, but had to forfeit all nine of its victories after it was discovered the Warriors had used an ineligible player. Castlewood was declared the district champion instead and advanced to the playoffs.