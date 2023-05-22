Honaker High School bid adieu to the Black Diamond District with a trophy haul.

The Tigers won the baseball, softball and boys soccer tournament titles on Friday evening in what were officially their final league games as a member of the BDD.

Honaker moves to the Hogoheegee District for the 2023-24 school year.

The Tigers’ run in the Black Diamond District began in the fall of 1988.

“Yes, it is bittersweet to be leaving the BDD,” said Honaker athletic director Trevor Coleman. “The move was made to do what was in the best interest of our student-athletes, but that kind of decision doesn’t come without mixed feelings.

“The BDD has been our home for a little more than 30 years, so it’s all that our kids, fans and coaches know. I have developed some great professional relationships and personal friendships with my colleagues in the district and I’m certain my co-workers at Honaker feel the same. While we will no longer be district rivals, we will still have some games with BDD schools next year and could possibly face them in regional playoff games.”

Honaker certainly had a fond farewell on Friday with three teams beating Grundy in title games on their home fields.

“It’s great anytime one of our teams is fortunate enough to win a district championship,” Coleman said. “So obviously [Friday] was awesome for Honaker with the three championships, especially with all of the games being at home. We had good crowds. … and quite a few of the fans were able to make it to multiple games to support their teams and the atmosphere was a lot of fun.”

Honaker hammered out a 13-0 win over Grundy in the baseball finals as Jax Horn and Connor Musick each had three hits. The Tigers (11-7) have won seven straight following some initial struggles after losing eight starters from the 2022 squad.

“These young men have continued to work hard every day,” said Honaker baseball coach Chris Anderson. “Always wanting more ground balls hit to them, always wanting more cuts in batting practice. Eventually, they began to see their hard work paying off as the speed of the varsity game became more familiar to them.”

Horn has been a leader with a .457 batting average, .597 on-base percentage and has pitched to the tune of a 0.89 ERA. He is Honaker’s catcher when he is not on the mound.

“I would be remiss not to mention Jax Horn,” Anderson said. “He accepted his responsibility of being a team leader, nurturing a young pitching staff and providing offense in the middle of the order.”

The softball squad took a 7-2 win over Grundy in the title game as Lincoln Bush did major damage with her bat and Gracie Shelton was the winning pitcher. It was the Tigers’ third matchup with the Golden Wave in five days.

“This group is scrappy. They don’t give up and fight hard,” said Honaker softball coach Donovan Helton. “The youth we brought in this year has come together with my group of seniors at the right time to find success.”

Meanwhile, the boys soccer team improved to 14-2 with a 14-1 win over Grundy as seven different players scored goals.

Honaker soccer coach Wilburn Johnson has a unique perspective on the move to the Hogoheegee District, which is a league Honaker was a member of from the 1978-79 through 1987-88 school years.

“When I was in high school playing football and track, we competed in the Hogo,” Johnson said. “I always have good memories of playing at places like Rich Valley and Saltville before the consolidation. Now, it seems as my career is winding down in coaching we have come full circle moving from the BDD back to the Hogo.”

