VHSL Executive Committee approves 2020-21 spring sports calendar. Basketball practice begins Dec. 7 to start things off

Having to get creative with the scheduling is one of the many adjustments schools have had to make during the pandemic. A VHSL-sanctioned game hasn’t been held since March 12.

A week or two of bad winter weather or rain in the spring could also throw a wrench in plans since the season is already condensed as is and the schedule doesn’t provide much wiggle room.

“There is concern, but remember this whole plan is the result of concerns of a different sort,” said Marion principal Mike Davidson, who is on the VHSL Executive Committee. “We do not know where we will be with the COVID-19 situation, but are hopeful that we will be playing in a safer environment.

“The weather is going to present different challenges and some of these will be greater for some sports more so than others. When we have to reschedule games it may be difficult, but we are only playing 60 percent of the contests of a normal season. I have confidence that all schools will be as flexible as possible while working with other schools to give the athletes the opportunity to play all allowed contests.”

It’s a long way from now until Dec. 7 as VHSL athletes, coaches and administrators play the waiting game in the year of unprecedented developments.