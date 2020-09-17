VHSL Executive Committee approves 2020-21 spring sports calendar. Basketball practice begins Dec. 7 to start things off

The Virginia High School League officially finalized its 2020-21 sports calendar on Thursday, meaning there will be no football played by the Commonwealth’s public schools this fall and things will officially begin on Dec. 7 with the start of boys and girls basketball practice.
The “Championship + 1” model was unanimously approved by a 33-0 vote by the VHSL Executive Committee and all sports will play 60 percent of a normal regular-season schedule and state titles will be awarded.
There had been hope held out by some that the VHSL would change course as some other states have done and allowed the football season to start in two weeks. Executive Director Billy Haun acknowledged the “Let Virginia Play” movement during Thursday’s meeting and said a petition to begin VHSL sports immediately had garnered more than 5,000 signatures.
However, with most of the state’s school divisions using a virtual only classroom model at the moment, the state’s governing body for high school sports felt the proposal voted on was the best option amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The VHSL Executive Committee acknowledges that no plan is perfect,” Haun said. “We are in unprecedented times in which we have been forced to create a temporary new normal. We understand this plan, or any plan, will not meet the expectations for those wanting a normal fall, winter and spring sports season. This plan, however, will allow student-athletes and academic activity participants the opportunity of having a season and playing for a state championship.”
Under the plan in place, the winter season would run from Dec. 7-Feb. 20 (first contest date: Dec. 21) with basketball, wrestling, swimming and diving, gymnastics and indoor track being held.
The fall season would be shifted to Feb. 24-May 1 (first contest date: Feb. 22 for football; March 1 for the others) with football, volleyball, cross country, field hockey, golf and competition cheerleading on the docket.
The spring season would be held from April 12-June 26 (first contest date: April 26) for baseball, soccer, softball, tennis, lacrosse and outdoor track and field teams.
With the scheduling guidelines, basketball teams will play the most contests of any sport with 14 regular-season games. Baseball, volleyball and softball will have a dozen contests, with football set for six.
Football teams who do not qualify for the playoffs could play another non-postseason squad in a bowl game-like scenario at the end of the season. Hence, the +1 moniker.
In less than three months, teams will be hooping it up in a hurry.
“We got a copy of the proposed master schedule earlier this week, but it is not official yet,” said Abingdon boys basketball coach Aaron Williams. “The game schedule will be physically and mentally demanding. Late school night games and then kids being at school all day and then having one practice to prepare for the next game will be tough.
“But everybody will be in the same situation, so we will all have to deal with it. I am considering changing our workout schedule to match our game schedule so that the players can get used to keeping that schedule and getting appropriate rest and taking care of academics. Our players will have to be very disciplined.”
Those traditional holiday tournaments will disappear as a result.
“This will be an easy schedule to make with 12 district games and we’ve agreed to play Eastside twice to reach our 14,” said Wise County Central girls hoops coach Robin Dotson. “We will be playing three games per week and on most Saturdays from Dec. 21-Jan. 30, which is a six-week period. We will take what we can get at this point. This will wipe out our Tip-Off Tournament at UVa-Wise in early December, our jamboree in November and our Showcase game at Emory & Henry College in late December.”
Region 2D representatives will meet on Oct. 8 to finalize their football playoff procedure to decide if the top two teams in the Mountain 7 District and Southwest District qualify or if the four qualifiers will be based on the VHSL power point rating scale.
Northumberland principal Mike Myers said Region 1A had proposed an eight-team regional playoff for football instead of the four-team region playoff plan set forth by the VHSL. It appeared doubtful an expanded postseason would gain any traction due to equity as each region varies in number of members.
Most gridiron teams in Southwest Virginia have already set their schedules and there are some interesting matchups. For instance, SWD rivals Richlands and Graham will play each other twice.
“We’re just excited to play no matter what is presented or who we play,” said Richlands football coach Thad Wells. “Frank Daugherty, our athletic director, and myself discussed playing Graham twice and we thought that would be fun for the community.”
Meanwhile, Tazewell travels to the Staunton area to face four-time defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads on Feb. 27.
“We were scheduled to play three West Virginia teams in the fall, but when the VHSL moved to the spring we lost the opportunity to play all three of those teams,” said Tazewell coach J’me Harris. “The other two out-of-district opponents we had contracts with for the fall decided to explore other opportunities for their out-of-district games in the spring and that left us searching for an out-of-district opponent. After making a few phone calls, Riverheads’ name came up. I reached out to their athletic director Tim Morris and we came to an agreement to play them at their place in the spring. They will make the return trip to Tazewell in the fall of 2021 and then we will travel to them again in the fall of 2022.”
Having to get creative with the scheduling is one of the many adjustments schools have had to make during the pandemic. A VHSL-sanctioned game hasn’t been held since March 12.
A week or two of bad winter weather or rain in the spring could also throw a wrench in plans since the season is already condensed as is and the schedule doesn’t provide much wiggle room.
“There is concern, but remember this whole plan is the result of concerns of a different sort,” said Marion principal Mike Davidson, who is on the VHSL Executive Committee. “We do not know where we will be with the COVID-19 situation, but are hopeful that we will be playing in a safer environment.
“The weather is going to present different challenges and some of these will be greater for some sports more so than others. When we have to reschedule games it may be difficult, but we are only playing 60 percent of the contests of a normal season. I have confidence that all schools will be as flexible as possible while working with other schools to give the athletes the opportunity to play all allowed contests.”
It’s a long way from now until Dec. 7 as VHSL athletes, coaches and administrators play the waiting game in the year of unprecedented developments.
“So many schools are attending remotely out of concern for the health and safety of our students, faculties and staff, and the families of both groups,” Davidson said. “It is difficult to say it is unsafe to attend school to learn, but it’s safe to play sports. It is possible that had the VHSL decided to return this fall, local school divisions may not have allowed their students to play. This format gives all students the opportunity to participate in all VHSL sports and activities.”
