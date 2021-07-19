VHSL: Dewayne Morris (Rural Retreat boys hoops), Chelsey Wampler Snider (Holston volleyball), Nick Sturgill (J.I. Burton softball), Chris Conley (Lebanon wrestling) have new coaching gigs

Dewayne Morris played basketball at Rural Retreat High School.
He has served as an assistant coach for the Indians.
The 34-year-old is now leading the program at his alma mater.
Morris was recently hired as the boys hoops coach at the Hogoheegee District school as he replaced Bryan Sexton, who stepped down following nine seasons at the helm after accepting a job as a physical education teacher at Abingdon Elementary School.
“Being a part of this program and community is a big deal to me,” Morris said. “I’m excited to be in this position and look forward to helping make the future of boys basketball at Rural Retreat a success.”
A 2004 Rural Retreat graduate, Morris led the junior varsity squad and assisted Sexton on the varsity level the previous three seasons.
“When I got the JV coaching job I was excited to finally be on the coaching side of the program and it didn’t take me long to figure out this is exactly what I was supposed to be doing,” Morris said. “I love these kids and the community and wanted to be a big part in helping these kids be successful both during, and after, high school.”
Rural Retreat finished 2-11 during the 2020-21 season, snapping a 53-game losing streak with a 58-47 victory over Patrick Henry in late-January. The Indians also posted a 77-57 triumph over Council in a VHSL Plus-One game.
“We definitely made some big strides last year in what was a tough year for all athletes [due to the pandemic],” Morris said. “I think we are figuring out what it takes to win games at the varsity level. We got a couple of wins last year and are looking to build off that this year.”
Brady Smith, Gatlin Hight and Chase Musser were second-team All-Hogoheegee District selections last season and will be back in the fold. Jacob Alford, Garrett Worley, Jacob Crouse and Bryson Smelser are also varsity veterans, so a strong core is there for the Indians.
“This experience mixed with some promising newcomers should help us build on last year,” Morris said.
Morris is one of many recent hires at high schools in far Southwest Virginia and that group includes Chelsey Wampler Snider being at the helm of the volleyball program at Holston, Nick Sturgill as the new boss of J.I. Burton’s softball team and Chris “Rudy” Conley replacing Michael Webb as the head wrestling coach at Lebanon.
Snider takes over at her alma mater, where she was a multi-sport standout.
“Starting my coaching career here was a no brainer after the love and support I felt when I graduated in 2015,” Snider said. “I love giving back to the place that gave me the opportunity to do so much and I am excited to officially take over the program.”
Sturgill is a 2012 graduate of Wise County Central High School, where he was a football and baseball standout for the Warriors. He spent the last two seasons as an assistant baseball coach at J.I. Burton.
“I have been around baseball since I was 3-years-old, so these two games have many similarities,” Sturgill said. “I am excited to lead and develop a brand of softball that is grounded in hard work, while emphasizing a strong sense of community for student-athletes, parents, fans, faculty and staff.”
Webb stepped down after a successful 16-year run as Lebanon’s wrestling coach, which included two regional titles and five regional runner-up finishes.
“I was just ready for a change,” said Webb, who is also Lebanon’s football coach. “The plan is to still be involved in some capacity, just not in charge.”
Conley has been an assistant during each of Webb’s 16 seasons as head coach and two years prior to that. The Lebanon Pioneers were the 2021 Region 2D champions and VHSL Class 2 state runner-up and are moving Class 1, which already includes perennial mat powers Grundy and Rural Retreat in Region 1D.
“[Conley’s] very qualified,” Webb said. “He will do a great job.”