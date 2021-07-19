VHSL: Dewayne Morris (Rural Retreat boys hoops), Chelsey Wampler Snider (Holston volleyball), Nick Sturgill (J.I. Burton softball), Chris Conley (Lebanon wrestling) have new coaching gigs

“We definitely made some big strides last year in what was a tough year for all athletes [due to the pandemic],” Morris said. “I think we are figuring out what it takes to win games at the varsity level. We got a couple of wins last year and are looking to build off that this year.”

Brady Smith, Gatlin Hight and Chase Musser were second-team All-Hogoheegee District selections last season and will be back in the fold. Jacob Alford, Garrett Worley, Jacob Crouse and Bryson Smelser are also varsity veterans, so a strong core is there for the Indians.

“This experience mixed with some promising newcomers should help us build on last year,” Morris said.

Morris is one of many recent hires at high schools in far Southwest Virginia and that group includes Chelsey Wampler Snider being at the helm of the volleyball program at Holston, Nick Sturgill as the new boss of J.I. Burton’s softball team and Chris “Rudy” Conley replacing Michael Webb as the head wrestling coach at Lebanon.

Snider takes over at her alma mater, where she was a multi-sport standout.