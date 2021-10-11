VHSL CLASS 3 STATE GOLF: Abingdon makes it back-to-back titles

“My brother has pushed me to get to the level I’m at,” Conner said. “And having three seniors on this team takes some of the pressure off me because I know they will put up good scores.”

Watson, a Virginia Tech recruit, continued his personal comeback by placing second in the individual standings in his final prep tournament. Watson was slowed by arm and back injuries in the spring.

“It was a super sentimental time when I left home this morning, but I was just happy to have the opportunity to compete at state again,” Watson said.

The day had another bittersweet twist for Watson, who hit 17 greens but was forced to settle for a runner-up finish for the third year in a row. Lord Botetourt junior Ashton Harper claimed the title with a 66.

“That stings a little but it’s hard to complain with my round,” Watson said. “I just played steady and tried not to step out of my comfort zone. Considering we had three inches of rain over the past three days, the course was in really good shape.”

The 6-foot-1 Harper also qualifies as a golf prodigy. Just two weeks ago, he competed with current Champions Tour regular Fred Funk in a First Tee tournament at the famed Spyglass Hill and Pebble Beach courses in California.