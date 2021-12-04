VHSL CLASS 3 STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: LCA rolls past Abingdon, 56-13

“You’ve got to play almost perfect against these guys, and we weren’t able to do that,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “We made too many mistakes, but they force you into mistakes, so that’s a credit to them.”

Belford, who has a walk-on offer from the University of North Carolina and sported sky blue and white Nike gloves Saturday, knew he may have to step up in the semifinal. LCA’s freshman phenom, running back Gideon Davidson, was slated to play sparingly after suffering a sprained knee in last week’s Region 3C championship. So Belford turned on the jets.

On the first play following Abingdon’s missed field goal attempt, Belford took a handoff on a jet sweep from quarterback Davis Lane and zoomed away for an 85-yard touchdown run. Roughly four minutes later, he intercepted a pass from Abingdon’s Cole Lambert and dashed down the right sideline for a 14-0 lead, high-stepping past two defenders diving at his ankles.

Belford also scored in the third quarter on a 31-yard run. He finished with 125 yards on just five carries 25 yards per tote), leading the LCA ground attack that churned up 356 yards.