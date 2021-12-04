VHSL CLASS 3 STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: LCA rolls past Abingdon, 56-13

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Malique Hounshell summed up Saturday’s Class 3 state semifinal matchup against Liberty Christian Academy in three words.
“It was rough,” the 5-foot-9 senior said.
The tough-nosed Abingdon running back clashed with LCA’s defense all afternoon, long after the game was out of reach. But LCA hasn’t been slowed down this season, and the Bulldogs were up to more of the same Saturday. Smothering defense. A humming offensive machine. Speed and more speed.
“We played physical, but so did they,” Hounshell said. “They’re faster.”
LCA piled up 455 yards of total offense, received three touchdowns from lightning-quick senior Jaylin Belford and cruised past Abingdon 56-13 to advance to the Class 3 state championship.
LCA, making its first football state title game appearance in school history, will play Phoebus at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium, the same site as Saturday’s semifinal and where LCA plays its home games.
Abingdon (12-2) moved the ball well on its opening drive of the game but stalled out at the LCA 10-yard line. The Falcons settled for a 27-yard field goal attempt by Tobias Reid, but it sailed wide left. That drive set the tone for the day. Liberty Christian (13-0) scored 17 seconds later and continued pouring it on, taking advantage of every Abingdon error and buzzing along with few glitches.
“You’ve got to play almost perfect against these guys, and we weren’t able to do that,” Abingdon coach Garrett Amburgey said. “We made too many mistakes, but they force you into mistakes, so that’s a credit to them.”
Belford, who has a walk-on offer from the University of North Carolina and sported sky blue and white Nike gloves Saturday, knew he may have to step up in the semifinal. LCA’s freshman phenom, running back Gideon Davidson, was slated to play sparingly after suffering a sprained knee in last week’s Region 3C championship. So Belford turned on the jets.
On the first play following Abingdon’s missed field goal attempt, Belford took a handoff on a jet sweep from quarterback Davis Lane and zoomed away for an 85-yard touchdown run. Roughly four minutes later, he intercepted a pass from Abingdon’s Cole Lambert and dashed down the right sideline for a 14-0 lead, high-stepping past two defenders diving at his ankles.
Belford also scored in the third quarter on a 31-yard run. He finished with 125 yards on just five carries 25 yards per tote), leading the LCA ground attack that churned up 356 yards.
“I got some amazing blocks,” Belford said of his first TD. “The hole was wide open. I was trying to make them think I was going outside, and they ran outside. Then I pressed the vertical and I just beat them with my speed. So it wasn’t just me; it was my line.”
Lambert threw for 144 yards and completed 11 of 24 passes. But LCA intercepted the Abingdon QB twice, turning both into scores. Lambert threw his second interception at the start of the third quarter, and LCA scored two plays later on a 38-yard run by Gideon Davidson.
LCA led 28-7 at halftime and put up 28 points in the third frame. The Bulldogs closed out that quarter by recovering a fumble by Haynes Carter on a kickoff return, then scoring two plays later on a 16-yard run by Caleb Davidson as the clock hit zeroes.
Caleb Davidson had 111 rushing yards for LCA, while his younger brother Gideon finished with 85 yards on seven carries.
LCA quarterback Davis Lane, a University of Virginia commit, completed 6 of 7 passes for 99 yards. He fired off two touchdowns, a 21-yarder to tight end Dillon Stowers (an Army commit) in the second quarter and a 33-yarder to Stowers (72 receiving yards) in the third.
Abingdon fell behind 21-0 and scored with 6:25 left in the second quarter on a 9-yard run by Hounshell. Bishop Cook scored the Falcons other touchdown in the third quarter. Carter led the receiving corps with three catches for 65 yards.
Hounshell rushed for 120 yards and was responsible for all but 18 yards of Abingdon’s ground attack. He finished with a whopping 30 carries and had five catches for 27 yards. He was still bouncing into the LCA defense, this time against the Bulldogs’ backup team, when the game ended.
“We all played hard,” Hounshell said. “I love the team, and it’s sad that it had to come to an end, but it happens.”
Amburgey talked about assistant coach Robb Ratcliff, who died in August at age 42 from complications of COVID-19.
“It’s been an emotional season for us,” Amburgey said. “I know our guys wanted to honor the legacy of Coach Ratcliff. And he was all about playing physical, playing tough and battling, and that’s what our guys do. I’m really proud of them. We’ve accomplished a lot. First region championship since ‘79. They’re special memories.”
Abingdon 0 7 6 0—13
Liberty Christian 14 14 28 0—56
Scoring summary
L — Belford 85 run (Dupin kick)
L — Belford 72 interception return (Dupin kick)
L — Stowers 21 pass from Lane (Dupin kick)
A — Hounshell 9 run (Reid kick)
L — C. Davidson 4 run (Dupin kick)
L — G. Davidson 39 run (Dupin kick)
A — Cook 6 run (kick failed)
L — Stowers 33 pass from Lane (Dupin kick)
L — Belford 31 run (Dupin kick)
L — C. Davidson 16 run (Dupin kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: A 12, L 19; Rushes-Yards: A 38-128, L 26-356; Passing Yards: A 144, L 99; Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 11-24-2, L 6-7-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 1-1, L 0-0; Penalties-Yards: A 2-25, L 6-45
Individual Statistics
RUSHING— A: Hounshell 32-120, Lambert 2-(-10), Cook 2-12, Lane 2-4. L: Belford 5-125, C. Davidson 9-111, G. Davidson 7-85, Lane 3-39, Lewis 2-7, Moon 1-(-11).
PASSING – A: Lambert 11-24-2, 144; L: Lane 6-7-0, 99
RECEIVING – A: Carter 3-65, Hounshell 4-24, McClanahan 3-51, Cook 1-4; L: Stowers 4-72, C. Davidson 1-9, D. Jones 1-18.