VHSL CLASS 3 STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Chase Hungate is 'Mr. Clutch' for Abingdon

He’ll look to come through in the clutch again today.

“Pitching in the state finals is extremely exciting,” Hungate said. “One of the biggest moments of my sports life so far. Preparation going into the game is going to keep the routine just like any other game and be ready to play a great team.”

This won’t be his first state finals appearance.

He was a freshman in 2018 when the Falcons dropped a 13-8, eight-inning decision to Spotsylvania in Salem in the title game. Hungate started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and was hit by a pitch.

His older brother, Cade, was the starting pitcher for AHS in that game. Cade Hungate is now a member of the baseball team at Liberty University.

“Playing in the state finals as a freshman was a great experience and allowed me to take away some things from it,” Chase Hungate said. “It displayed how I can handle the pressure on such a big stage and just play the game.”

Hungate is also a basketball star and was a first-team all-state selection after starring for the Falcons as they finished as state runner-up to Hopewell in hoops.

Big games and big moments are the norm for this kid.