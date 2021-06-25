VHSL CLASS 3 STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Chase Hungate is 'Mr. Clutch' for Abingdon

Chase Hungate will once again be in the spotlight this afternoon, but don’t expect the Abingdon High School senior to experience a case of stage fright.
“He never seems to get rattled on the mound,” said Jake O’Quinn, Hungate’s teammate and fellow senior. “Nothing ever gets in his head and I think that’s the most valuable attribute.”
Abingdon (17-0) will turn to its steady and sensible ace today at 1 p.m. when the Falcons host the Independence Tigers (12-4) in the VHSL Class 3 state baseball championship game.
A right-hander with a funky three-quarters sidearm delivery, Hungate is 7-0 with a 0.97 ERA this season and showed why 2021 NCAA tournament participant Virginia Commonwealth University coveted his services and gave him a scholarship.
He is also hitting .440 with one home run and 22 RBIs.
Hungate has delivered when it mattered most time and time again.
He threw a six-hitter to beat Northside in the quarterfinals of the Region 3D tournament.
That was followed by a five-hitter in a 2-1 win over William Byrd in the regional finals, a victory he clinched with the game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning.
In Tuesday’s 4-3 state semifinal win at Liberty Christian Academy, he drove in a key run.
He’ll look to come through in the clutch again today.
“Pitching in the state finals is extremely exciting,” Hungate said. “One of the biggest moments of my sports life so far. Preparation going into the game is going to keep the routine just like any other game and be ready to play a great team.”
This won’t be his first state finals appearance.
He was a freshman in 2018 when the Falcons dropped a 13-8, eight-inning decision to Spotsylvania in Salem in the title game. Hungate started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and was hit by a pitch.
His older brother, Cade, was the starting pitcher for AHS in that game. Cade Hungate is now a member of the baseball team at Liberty University.
“Playing in the state finals as a freshman was a great experience and allowed me to take away some things from it,” Chase Hungate said. “It displayed how I can handle the pressure on such a big stage and just play the game.”
Hungate is also a basketball star and was a first-team all-state selection after starring for the Falcons as they finished as state runner-up to Hopewell in hoops.
Big games and big moments are the norm for this kid.
“He personifies the mentality of this entire team,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “No moment seems too big for this group and they’re gonna give it the best they’ve got. They are always calm, cool and collected.”
Hungate is 13-2 with a 1.17 ERA over the course of his varsity career and both those losses were tough-luck 1-0 decisions.
He’ll try to go out with the ultimate victory this afternoon.
“Chase Hungate plays a huge role on this team,” O’Quinn said. “Chase has played a crucial role on any team he’s ever been on. He brings so much to the table. I have unlimited faith in him and in what he can do. I know he will come up big Saturday.”
