VHSL CLASS 3 SINGLES: Abingdon's Wimmer takes title, McReynolds finishes second

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The spotlight was intense for Abingdon sophomore tennis player Lauren Wimmer.
Long after all the other players had finished their matches and departed the Burrows-Burleson tennis complex at Virginia Tech, Wimmer was pitted against power-hitting Isabella De Luise from Independence in the VHSL Class 3 singles championship Saturday afternoon.
If that wasn’t enough suspense, consider that the third set of the showdown had to be moved inside due to rain.
According to Wimmer, what happened next was the culmination of endless days of practice.
With a blend of consistency, nuance and mental toughness, Wimmer claimed the state championship with a 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-3 margin.
“Lots of long hours went into this,” Wimmer said.
What about that spotlight?
“There was a little bit of pressure, but I knew everyone that was here for me would be proud no matter how my match ended,” Wimmer said.
Wimmer took the first two games of the third set. As the tall Isabella De Luise became frustrated over errant shots, Wimmer held steady.
“[De Luise] is a great player. I just knew that if I kept calm that she would miss enough for me to win some games,” Wimmer said. “I played well in the first set. I just needed to make a few more service returns.”
The move indoors impacted the strokes of both players, but Wimmer adapted behind her trusty two-handed backhand.
“I was able to adjust fairly quick,” Wimmer said. “Since coming up through the USTA junior ranks and hitting with the high school players when I was younger, winning state has been a big goal.”
David Wimmer, Lauren’s uncle, won a state wrestling title at Grundy High School in 1991.
Wimmer began her day at 9 a.m. with a 6-1, 6-2 decision over Austin Winslow from Western Albemarle. That semifinal match was also played inside but the Wimmer-De Luise final began in the afternoon heat on the outdoor courts.
Composure was a strongpoint for Wimmer in both matches. While the AHS fans celebrated after her win which came just before 3 p.m., Lauren Wimmer remained composed.
“This is a surreal feeling. It will take a while for it to sink in,” Wimmer said.
For a while it appeared that Abingdon had a chance at a state championship sweep when AHS junior Dillon McReynolds posted a 6-1, 6-1 win over Tobin Yates from Western Albemarle in the boys semifinal.
“Being able to play doubles against [Yates] on Friday gave me a great idea of what to expect and I was able to follow through on my game plan,” McReynolds said.
That plan for the 6-foot-3 McReynolds centered on a laser-like forehand, booming serve and well-placed lobs.
Then McReynolds hit a familiar roadblock. Goochland’s Evan Bernstine, the younger brother of former state tennis champions and current Virginia Tech players Chase and Ryan Bernstine, dropped McReynolds by a 6-0, 6-1 score. The older Bernstines defeated several players from far Southwest Virginia at the state tournament level.
“I’ve heard all about the Bernstines and it’s remarkable what they’ve been able to accomplish,” McReynolds said. “It was a little intimidating go into that championship match, but I just tried to focus on the brother I was playing. Everything about his game was solid.”
As was the case all three days at Virginia Tech, Abingdon had the most fans of any school.
“That shows how people in Abingdon rally around each other,” McReynolds said. “We have a supportive community for tennis, and all sports.”
In Class 2 action, nothing came easy for 5-foot-2 Gate City senior Amelia Jennings in her 6-1, 6-1 loss against eventual champion Harper Minarik.
The first challenge against the much-taller Minarik came before the match.
“The strings on my racquet broke while I was warming up, plus the strings on my backup racquet were also broken,” Jennings said. “So, I had to hit with my father’s heavier racquet for the first two games of the match. I was so stressed that I wanted to cry, but the staff here did a quick job restringing my racquet.”
After the match, Jennings was sporting a knot on her forehead.
“I hit my head with my racquet while trying to hit a forehand late in the match,” Jennings said. “But it was a fun day. I always wanted to reach this point. There wasn’t much I could do against [Minarik], but I always enjoy playing tennis.”
Jennings plans to study nursing at East Tennessee State.
“I already have a job lined up as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, and I’m going to be working on the COVID floor starting on June 21,” Jennings said. “I’m excited to take the next step in life.”
In Class 2 boys, Gate City senior Quintin Smith faced another Radford opponent in Jonathan Gilmore. Smith displayed quickness, sportsmanship and an impressive two-handed backhand from the baseline before losing 7-5, 4-6, 6-2. The consistent Gilmore breezed to a 6-2, 6-0 victory in the finals.
Smith is the brother of former GC tennis standouts Rosa and Emily Smith, who both earned multiple state titles.
“I came to watch all those matches, and I was hoping to follow in the footsteps of my sisters and claim a state championship,” Quintin Smith said. “[Gilmore] is a great player and I went in super nervous, but I started to shake that off after first set.”
Just when Smith appeared to have the momentum, his legs and thighs began to cramp early in the final set.
“I was trying my hardest to keep up, but a body can only hold up so long,” Smith said.
In Class 1 girls, Thomas Walker junior Dannah Saylor dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to eventual champion Sara Nichols from Auburn. Saylor also faced Nichols on Friday in doubles.
“I played well, but [Nichols] was definitely the best player I’ve faced all season,” Saylor said.
Despite the loss, the big picture looked bright for Saylor.
“To be the first player from my school to make it this far in singles, that’s a great feeling,” Saylor said. “The experience has been overwhelming, and I loved every minute of it.”
Saylor hopes to make a return trip to state next spring.
“I’ve practiced, taken lessons and constantly worked on my game,” Saylor said. “This tournament was a big motivation, so I’m going to work even harder to improve.”
After enduring a trip of three hours and 15 minutes from Lee County to Blacksburg, Saylor had to make a quick departure after her match for a three hour and 30-minute drive to Harlan, Kentucky to attend a wedding.
