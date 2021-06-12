VHSL CLASS 3 SINGLES: Abingdon's Wimmer takes title, McReynolds finishes second

That plan for the 6-foot-3 McReynolds centered on a laser-like forehand, booming serve and well-placed lobs.

Then McReynolds hit a familiar roadblock. Goochland’s Evan Bernstine, the younger brother of former state tennis champions and current Virginia Tech players Chase and Ryan Bernstine, dropped McReynolds by a 6-0, 6-1 score. The older Bernstines defeated several players from far Southwest Virginia at the state tournament level.

“I’ve heard all about the Bernstines and it’s remarkable what they’ve been able to accomplish,” McReynolds said. “It was a little intimidating go into that championship match, but I just tried to focus on the brother I was playing. Everything about his game was solid.”

As was the case all three days at Virginia Tech, Abingdon had the most fans of any school.

“That shows how people in Abingdon rally around each other,” McReynolds said. “We have a supportive community for tennis, and all sports.”

In Class 2 action, nothing came easy for 5-foot-2 Gate City senior Amelia Jennings in her 6-1, 6-1 loss against eventual champion Harper Minarik.

The first challenge against the much-taller Minarik came before the match.