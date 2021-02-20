VHSL CLASS 3 BOYS BASKETBALL: Abingdon falls to Hopewell in finals, 58-55

Hopewell (8-0) led 49-46 at that point, then Edmonds scored in transition moments later to give the Blue Devils a 51-46 margin.

“We knew that Hopewell was a momentum type team and there were times where I thought the game might be slipping away from us, but our guys always answered,” Williams said.

AHS pulled within 57-55 with 1:52 left on a Ramsey stick back. But 5-7 senior guard James Pelham added a free throw for Hopewell at the 30 second mark and AHS came up empty at the buzzer.

The younger Edmonds, son of the head coach, left the game briefly late in the fourth quarter due to cramps in both legs.

“It hurt pretty bad, but I’m one of the leaders on this team and I just had to fight through it,” Edmonds said.

Edmonds finished with 18 points, while 6-1 senior guard Carter Strickland (15), Pelham (13) and 6-4 senior Lamonta Ellis (12 points) also reached double figures. The Blue Devils were successful on 10-11 free throw attempts and connected on 10 3-pointers. “We actually were off on our shooting,” Coach Edmonds said. “We usually make about 12 threes a game, but Abingdon didn’t give us any open looks. Abingdon plays great defense and generates offense out of their defense. That concerned me more than anything. “