VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL SEMIS: Abingdon holds off LCA, 4-3

“These kids have really played with no pressure. You would think in that situation it would be tight. It’s a loose group of kids,” Francisco said. “They really work as hard as they can all the time. They really believe that they’ve done everything they can to be the best that they can be, so there’s really no pressure. We’ll just let the cards fall where they may.”

Duff’s double to the left-field wall was the only hit that reached the warning track Tuesday, and it scored Seth Abe’ from first base to cut the deficit to one run with one out in the frame.

“He came first-pitch fastball and it was up and away. All night once he gets down in the count by even one pitch, he’s coming back fastball, so that’s what I was sitting.” Duff said of his seventh-inning at-bat. “I didn’t get a great barrel on it, but it did the job.”

Thomas drew a four-pitch walk to put the go-ahead run on first base.

Burns worked the count to 1-1, and then that’s when the inning’s momentum quickly shifted.

Gibson quickly fired a pickoff throw to first, and Jacob O’Quinn applied the tag for the inning’s second out.

“It killed the vibe we had going,” Duff said. “ … They made a great play.”