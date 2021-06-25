VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Independence not short on pitching talent

“All of us motivate each other to keep working and keep getting better,” Gagen said. “We all said from the beginning of this season our goal was to win a state championship and from the talent we saw from even the first day of practice we knew we could win.”

Independence is in its infancy as its doors didn’t open until the fall of 2019 as one of the many high schools to be built in rapidly growing Loudoun County in the last few years.

The Tigers will compete in Class 5 beginning this fall as its enrollment has skyrocketed.

“We are building high schools here seemingly every three years,” Joe McDonald said. “Our school division builds schools with a capacity significantly smaller than [Class 6], so they maybe have 1,800 or 2,000 kids at a school and that falls to 700 when you first open a new school and then it builds back up. The growth here is incredible.”

McDonald has seen his team grow rapidly too.

A few weeks of practice and a scrimmage comprised the inaugural baseball campaign at the school since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceled the 2020 spring sports season.

Finding cohesion was the mission.