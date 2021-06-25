VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Independence not short on pitching talent

Independence High School is located about 26 miles from Washington D.C. in the Northern Virginia suburbs and its baseball program, like the nearby Pentagon, is integral in an arms race.
The Tigers from Ashburn have five pitchers on their roster who have either signed or committed to play for NCAA Division I baseball programs as they form one of the VHSL’s most stacked staffs.
Brandon Clarke is a 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior left-hander who signed with the University of Alabama and could be selected in next month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft. He’s ranked as the 247th-best draft prospect by Baseball America and was a first-team All-Region 3B selection as a designated hitter.
Samuel Davies is bound for St. Joseph’s University in Pennsylvania and was the winning pitcher in Wednesday’s 4-1 state semifinal triumph over Lafayette.
Juniors Bradley Gagen (Tennessee) and Bryce Dolby (Mississippi) have pledged with Southeastern Conference programs.
Sophomore righty Jackson McDonald – the son of head coach Joe McDonald – has already committed to East Carolina and is the probable starter today at 1 p.m. as Independence (12-4) faces the homestanding Abingdon Falcons (17-0) in the Class 3 state finals.
Call them the five aces.
“All of us motivate each other to keep working and keep getting better,” Gagen said. “We all said from the beginning of this season our goal was to win a state championship and from the talent we saw from even the first day of practice we knew we could win.”
Independence is in its infancy as its doors didn’t open until the fall of 2019 as one of the many high schools to be built in rapidly growing Loudoun County in the last few years.
The Tigers will compete in Class 5 beginning this fall as its enrollment has skyrocketed.
“We are building high schools here seemingly every three years,” Joe McDonald said. “Our school division builds schools with a capacity significantly smaller than [Class 6], so they maybe have 1,800 or 2,000 kids at a school and that falls to 700 when you first open a new school and then it builds back up. The growth here is incredible.”
McDonald has seen his team grow rapidly too.
A few weeks of practice and a scrimmage comprised the inaugural baseball campaign at the school since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic canceled the 2020 spring sports season.
Finding cohesion was the mission.
“We had a few kids that transferred in from private schools into our school. We got some kids from Rock Ridge High School because of the growth of Loudoun County,” Joe McDonald said. “Also a factor was most of our guys were distance learning all year. There was no real camaraderie in the lunchroom, classroom or hallways. I didn’t see some of these kids until April 12, really. It’s been a really unique year.”
What was the coach’s approach with all those factors?
“I think we put a lot of emphasis early on of being a team and being selfless and putting a lot of emphasis on that,” McDonald said. “That’s the ingredient that was missing and it’s really started to show here in the second half of the season.”
Independence’s four losses came to Class 4 programs, including fellow state finalist Broad Run.
“Baseball in Loudoun County is legit,” McDonald said. “We’ve started to hit our stride lately and I think we’re clicking on all cylinders right now.”
He’s had to distribute the workload among those highly-touted hurlers.
“We have a lot of guys who are hard throwers and we have a lot of guys who are strike throwers,” McDonald said. “Putting those two together is what is critical. … Early on, some of our top pitchers we thought going into the season struggled a little bit to find the strike zone. We had to spread the innings out a little more than anticipated to see what we had and when we did that it answered a lot of questions for us.
“Now, we’re in a position where we’ve kind of relied primarily on three or four guys in the postseason and it’s worked out for us.”
The talented team from NOVA will close out the season by making a long haul to Southwest Virginia and will face an unbeaten opponent with the state title on the line.
“This trip will probably be uncharted territory for them,” said Abingdon coach Mark Francisco. “They usually don’t have to travel outside their county for games. We’ll try to show them some good southern hospitality and I am sure our crowd will be energized.”
