VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Independence downs Abingdon for title, 6-3

With production up and down its lineup and bench, Independence extended its lead to 6-0 by the fourth inning.

Coach McDonald offered more insight on how the Tigers were able to adjust to Hungate.

“We have a guy on our team that drops down on his delivery like [Hungate], but we had never seen it in a game,” McDonald said. “We worked in some drills Friday to try to simulate [Hungate’s] arm angle and what his pitches were going to do. He’s a great pitcher and that’s a gritty and well-coached team. There’s a reason why they have this baseball tradition here.”

Hungate recorded four strikeouts, walked none and navigated out of several jams against a lineup stocked with tall athletes groomed on a variety of pitching styles in talent-rich Loudoun County.

“Chase made great pitches, but Independence was getting hits from all areas,” Coach Francisco said. “We felt like last year was probably our best opportunity to win a state title. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort of guys this season. We just got beat by a better team.”

For Gibson, a standout sophomore, it was a day for the memory bank.