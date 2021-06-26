VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Independence downs Abingdon for title, 6-3

ABINGDON, Va. – The drama for the VHSL Class 3 baseball championship began early Saturday morning when dozens of fans lined up to enter Falcon Park.
The suspense culminated in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Abingdon Falcons had the potential game-winning run at the plate against the Independence Tigers.
“That’s the thing about this team. They never give up,” AHS coach Mark Francisco said.
With the bases loaded, University of Mississippi-bound pitcher Bryce Dolby finally clinched the 6-3 victory for Independence by retiring powerful Brody Dotson on a pop out.
Abingdon entered the seventh with a 6-0 deficit.
“And our guys still believed,” Francisco said.
J.I. Hayton, the No. 8 batter in the AHS lineup, started the final inning buzz by leading off with a line single. Jake Thacker then forced a walk.
After Caleb Collins was retired on a line drive fly out, Luke Francisco walked and Chase Hungate reached on a ground ball error that scored two runs. Dolby took over in relief at that point, but Ethan Ketron created another walk.
Fans from both sides rose to their feet when Ethan Gibson drove in the third run with a groundout and Jake O’Quinn loaded the bases with yet another free pass to the dismay of Independence fans and coaches.
Then came the showdown between Dotson and Dolby, the fourth pitcher of the game for the Tigers.
Was Independence head coach Joe McDonald worried?
“I wasn’t because we had our pitching lined up and we have a lot of confidence in our staff,” McDonald said.
Abingdon (17-1) managed just four total hits against the Independence foursome of sophomore starter Jackson McDonald (East Carolina), junior left-hander Bradley Gagen (Tennessee), senior Sam Davies (St. Joseph’s) and Dolby.
“I’ve never seen arms like that on one team,” Luke Francisco said. “We just had to adjust to each guy and do whatever we could to help our team.”
Collins slammed the first pitch of the game from McDonald for a line drive single. The only other hits for the Falcons were singles by Francisco, Jake Thacker and Hayton.
AHS left the bases loaded in the third and sixth inning, while Independence (13-4) collected 10 hits against AHS senior ace Chase Hungate.
Falcons coach Mark Francisco was impressed by the depth and skill level of the Tigers.
“That’s the most talented high school team I’ve seen,” Francisco said. “They swung the bats, their pitchers threw in the 90s and they were well coached. They kind of remind you of a college squad.”
Independence featured six athletes who have signed or committed to play baseball at the NCAA Division I level, including several players who have competed with national travel ball organizations such as the Dirtbags and Canes. It was an athlete who has yet to make any college plans who starred Saturday.
Leadoff hitter Josh Hand supplied two line singles, along with a double and two-run homer.
“We threw the kitchen sink at [Hand], but it was definitely his day,” Coach Francisco said.
Teams throughout Southwest Virginia struggled mightily to solve the unique throwing motion and fastball of Hungate. Hand said the Tigers prepared through a mix of video, photos and practice.
Following his first inning single, Hand scored on a single from towering Alabama recruit Brandon Clarke. The speedy Hand doubles as a major prospect in football as a receiver.
“Getting that first run was huge,” Hand said. “We’ve got pitching all-around and it’s great to have those guys to go with our defense.”
The Tigers completed their six-hour drive from Northern Virginia on Friday night. The next part of the trip was a discovery in front of an overflow crowd.
“I’ve played in a lot of tournaments in different places, and this was just a great atmosphere,” Gagen said.
With production up and down its lineup and bench, Independence extended its lead to 6-0 by the fourth inning.
Coach McDonald offered more insight on how the Tigers were able to adjust to Hungate.
“We have a guy on our team that drops down on his delivery like [Hungate], but we had never seen it in a game,” McDonald said. “We worked in some drills Friday to try to simulate [Hungate’s] arm angle and what his pitches were going to do. He’s a great pitcher and that’s a gritty and well-coached team. There’s a reason why they have this baseball tradition here.”
Hungate recorded four strikeouts, walked none and navigated out of several jams against a lineup stocked with tall athletes groomed on a variety of pitching styles in talent-rich Loudoun County.
“Chase made great pitches, but Independence was getting hits from all areas,” Coach Francisco said. “We felt like last year was probably our best opportunity to win a state title. I couldn’t be prouder of the effort of guys this season. We just got beat by a better team.”
For Gibson, a standout sophomore, it was a day for the memory bank.
“Our bus pulled into the field around 11:15 this morning and I think we all got chill bumps when we saw all the fans,” Gibson said. “We live in a great community and the atmosphere here was just awesome.”
According to Luke Francisco, the strong point of the 2021 Falcons was faith.
“We believe in each other. No matter what, we never quit until the last pitch.”
