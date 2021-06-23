VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL: Abingdon gets another chance at a state title on Saturday

Jake Thacker still vividly remembers the somber scene on that Sunday afternoon four months ago.
Members of Abingdon High School’s boys basketball squad quietly filed through the doors to the locker room to collect their belongings and tidy things up less than 24 hours after suffering a gut-wrenching 58-55 loss to the Hopewell Blue Devils in the VHSL Class 3 state title game.
Thacker, Brant Boggs, Jack Ferguson, Luke Francisco, Chase Hungate, Jake O’Quinn and Ethan Gibson vowed that day to make certain it wouldn’t be their only shot at a state championship ring in 2021.
“All of us baseball guys knew that it was time to put all our focus into the shortened baseball season,” Thacker said. “And that’s what we did. … We all had one thing in mind and that was to be playing in the baseball state championship.”
That will come to fruition on Saturday when AHS (17-0) hosts the Class 3 finals and those seven hoopsters hope to make the most of their second opportunity in another sport.
“After the Hopewell game, we were sad, but we let that feeling after that loss remind us that we still had a chance this baseball season,” Thacker said. “Abingdon has had an incredible year in sports and we are just taking the energy and brotherhood from one sport to another.”
Thacker has had quite the year to remember, averaging 15.2 points and 6.0 assists during basketball season and earning the chance to continue his hoops career at Emory & Henry College.
He didn’t rest on his laurels, however, as the third baseman has compiled a .359 batting average and is a key cog in Abingdon’s baseball machine.
“There are multiple intangibles that make us good,” Thacker said. “I feel one of the most important things about this group is the amount of trust we have in one another. We are all playing as one and we are all playing for the same reason. Not a player on this team is worried about any individual accolades, we are worried about us as a team and that’s all.”
After mashing every Mountain 7 District opponent in the regular season, Abingdon has found a way to win the close games with a 2-1 victory over William Byrd in the Region 3D finals and Tuesday’s 4-3 state semifinal win against Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.
Thacker tallied a RBI on Tuesday.
“The play [against LCA] that stuck out to me was Chase Hungate’s at-bat in the top of the fifth,” Thacker said. “He got behind 0-2 and battled back to 3-2, then continued to fight and foul off multiple pitches, then he rips a single to right to score Caleb Collins, who was on second base. Chase had been our guy all year and we ride off him. His clutch ability and consistency is a main reason to our success this year.”
Thacker is quick to give credit to Abingdon’s coaches in baseball and basketball for their steady approach as well. The head coaches in those sports have rooted for each other in 2021.
“I was fortunate to be the color man [with play-by-play guy Steve Puckett] for the Falcon Radio Network during the basketball team’s run to the finals,” said AHS baseball boss Mark Francisco. “Now, [basketball] Coach [Aaron] Williams has returned the favor as the color man for baseball. We have a genuine support for each other’s programs and I do believe it has helped these basketball and baseball kids thrive.”
A school from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t played in both the baseball and boys basketball state finals in the same year since Lebanon turned that double play in 1991. The Pioneers knocked off Cumberland in the Group A hoops title game, while losing to J.J. Kelly in the state baseball finals 30 years ago.
There was a sparse crowd when Abingdon fell to Hopewell at home in the state basketball finals due to the more stringent COVID-19 [coronavirus] protocols at the time.
A much bigger crowd will be on hand Saturday as the Falcons host a state championship game for the second time in four months. The atmosphere will be electric.
Jake Thacker saw it coming all along.
“Ya know, every team’s dream is to make it to the state championship and to play in two in my senior year – it’s been the best time of my life,” Thacker said. “Both basketball and baseball teams have been so close to each other that the feeling has been so rewarding. … We are just having fun and enjoying this.”
