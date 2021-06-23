VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL: Abingdon gets another chance at a state title on Saturday

Thacker is quick to give credit to Abingdon’s coaches in baseball and basketball for their steady approach as well. The head coaches in those sports have rooted for each other in 2021.

“I was fortunate to be the color man [with play-by-play guy Steve Puckett] for the Falcon Radio Network during the basketball team’s run to the finals,” said AHS baseball boss Mark Francisco. “Now, [basketball] Coach [Aaron] Williams has returned the favor as the color man for baseball. We have a genuine support for each other’s programs and I do believe it has helped these basketball and baseball kids thrive.”

A school from far Southwest Virginia hasn’t played in both the baseball and boys basketball state finals in the same year since Lebanon turned that double play in 1991. The Pioneers knocked off Cumberland in the Group A hoops title game, while losing to J.J. Kelly in the state baseball finals 30 years ago.

There was a sparse crowd when Abingdon fell to Hopewell at home in the state basketball finals due to the more stringent COVID-19 [coronavirus] protocols at the time.

A much bigger crowd will be on hand Saturday as the Falcons host a state championship game for the second time in four months. The atmosphere will be electric.

Jake Thacker saw it coming all along.

“Ya know, every team’s dream is to make it to the state championship and to play in two in my senior year – it’s been the best time of my life,” Thacker said. “Both basketball and baseball teams have been so close to each other that the feeling has been so rewarding. … We are just having fun and enjoying this.”

