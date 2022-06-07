VHSL CLASS 3 BASEBALL: Abingdon downs Spotswood to earn spot in state semis

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon junior Luke Bedwell came to veteran Falcons baseball coach Mark Francisco with a bold request last year.

“I wanted to become a catcher,” Bedwell said.

Flash forward to Tuesday’s VHSL Class 3 quarterfinal matchup against the Spotswood Blazers.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Bedwell was behind the plate as the Virginia Tech commit Ethan Gibson was on the mound for the Falcons.

“It’s fantastic to catch a guy like that,” Gibson said. “And Gibby went to work again.”

The Falcons (24-2) face Lafayette Friday in a 1 p.m. start at Spotsylvania High School. Lafayette, which features Gatorade state player of the year nominee Luke Hanson, drubbed William Monroe 10-1 Tuesday.

Working fast and mixing his pitches, Gibson ran his record to 12-0 Tuesday. He allowed just three hits and one run over the first six innings before being relieved by freshman Jett Humphreys.

“I tried to attack more in certain counts and control my curve a little better,” Gibson said.

Gibson also conducted some pre-game research on the Spotswood pitching staff.

“And I just tried hit the fastball,” Gibson said.

The Falcons scored three runs in the second inning after loading the bases with no outs. Cole Lambert, Landon Greer and Beckett Dotson blasted singles, while Elijah Parks reached on a walk.

Bedwell then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and the other two runs came on wild pitches.

Spotswood (21-3) scored one run in the second inning and two runs in the seventh before Humphreys sealed the win.

“We knew this was going to be a battle,” said Spotswood coach Marcus Davis, who played baseball at Virginia Commonwealth and Memphis. “Abingdon is extremely well coached and plays the game the right way.”

Parks led the Falcons with two singles, while Bedwell drove in two runs on sacrifice fly balls, and Gibson delivered a run-scoring triple in fifth inning.

Just a freshman, Parks has been one of several new stars to emerge for the Falcons.

“Luke is a competitor with a lot of ability,” Francisco said. “When Luke understands just how good he can be, watch out.”

Gibson is already a proven product. Just ask Bedwell.

“I have all the trust in the world with Ethan on the mound,” Bedwell said. “Ethan worked really hard to reach the level he’s at and he has the same approach every game.”

Hezekiah Cross, starting pitcher Andrew Baugher and Ben Moyer drove in runs for the Blazers.

“Both of Abingdon’s pitchers did a great job of pounding the strike zone,” Davis said. “[Gibson] threw many different pitches and kept us off-balance. We were able to square balls up, but we didn’t get many breaks or have balls to drop.”

While Spotswood must rebuild after graduating seven seniors, the joy ride continues for an Abingdon program which returned just two regulars from last year’s run to the Class 3 title game.

‘I didn’t think we would be back at this point, but it’s just a testament to how hard these guys have worked,” Francisco said. “Spotswood made Gibson work with outstanding approaches at the plate, but we got it done. This season has been a blessing.”

According to Gibson, Abingdon’s first-year catcher has played a big role in his success.

“I’ve known Luke since I was little and I love working with him,” Gibson said. “Luke is like a brick wall back there.”

Since regular catcher Cole Lambert was forced to move to third base after breaking his femur last season, the production of Bedwell has been vital.

“Luke played second base on the junior varsity last season,” Francisco said. “After he expressed an interest in catching, we worked with him all summer. Luke now does a great job of calling, receiving and bocking pitches.”

Bedwell is ready for more action.

“I asked Coach Francisco last March if I could change positions,” Bedwell said. “I went to a two-day catching camp at East Tennessee State to work on my technique, and Cole has given me a lot of tips on the position.

“My hand gets sore after game, but I’ve been very happy with the move. I’ll do anything I can to help this team win.”

Abingdon 6, Spotswood 3

Spotswood 010 000 2-3 5 2

Abingdon 030 120 x-6 7 1

Baugher, Moyer (5) and Russell. Gibson, Humphreys (7) and Bedwell. W-Gibson (12-0). L-Baugher. HR-none.