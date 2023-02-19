SALEM, Va. – The “Professor” of far Southwest Virginia prep wrestling has aced another exam.

With his usual cerebral approach, Union junior Thomas Potter earned his third straight VHSL Class 2 state title Saturday night at the Salem Civic Center.

Potter pinned Chatham junior Matthew Marlowe in three minutes and 23 seconds for the 165-pound title. Marlowe came out charging and executed a reversal, but Potter maintained his poise and gradually set up his decisive cradle move.

“I didn’t start out at my best, but you have to expect the unexpected in this sport,” Potter said. “I always try to stay calm and react to whatever my opponent gives me. I was finally able to get my opponents leg up.”

Unlike many of the state champions who celebrated with wild gyrations and gestures to opposing fans, Potter accepted his latest victory in stylish fashion.

“It’s all business for me,” Potter said. “I just want to look up and thank everyone who has supported me.”

Triumph then turned to heartbreak for Union fans as senior Johnny Satterfield lost on a wild 3-2 tie breaker to Glenvar junior Ethan Flowers in the 175 pound finals.

“I gave it my best and it was a good match, but it just wasn’t meant to be for me,” an emotional Satterfield said.

There was more good news for Union in the 120-pound weight class as freshman Canaan Spears won by pin at 5:22.

Union collected a total of 119 points to finish fourth in the team standings, while Strasburg earned the title with 209 1/2 points. Wise County Central (102) was seventh while John Battle (74) finished eighth.

In the 106 pound final, John Battle senior Owen Almany was pinned by a cross face cradle move at 3:47 by James River sophomore Xaiden Wynn.

Almany, who took a 2-0 lead in the first period, was seeking to become the sixth wrestler in school history to win a state crown.

“I got a good shot in early and rode (Wynn) out,” Almany said. “We went to the bottom, and then he got a cradle in and rolled me. I knew that move was coming because he got me with it last year here when I was up 11-4 in the quarterfinals.”

The low-key Almany accepted his loss with grace.

“I really just wanted to put a show on for my father and our fans in my last year. It’s hard, but at least I made it to the finals like my brother did” Almany said.

Tristen Hass of Graham lost a 10-7 decision in the 150-pound final after rallying for a pin in the semifinals. Hass started at safety on the G-Men football team that won the Class 2 title this past fall across the street from the Salem Civic Center at Salem Stadium.

In the 285-pound finals, Wise County Central senior Brady Sturgill lost by pin at 3:37 while Virginia High junior Orrin King finished third with a 31-second pin. Sturgill advanced with a first round pin in the semifinals.

Defending state champ Talan Hall delivered a third place effort at 113 pounds.

Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis dropped a 7-3 decision in the 144-pound semifinals Saturday morning. He placed fourth.

CLASS 2

Team scores (Top-12)

1. Strasburg 209 1/2, 2. Glenvar 137 1/2, 3. Poquoson 129 1/2, 4. Union 119, 5. Central-Woodstock 116, 6. Radford 102 1/2, 7. Central-Wise 102, 8. John Battle 74, 9. Clarke County 67 1/2, 10. James River 63, 11. Virginia High 61, 12. King William 56 1/2.

Championship finals

106 pounds: Xaiden Wynn (James River) p. Owen Almany (John Battle), 3:47; 113: Jared Goodson (Poquoson) d. Peyton Dean (Strasburg), 9-2; 120: Canaan Spears (Union) p. Nathan Stewart (James River), 5:22; 126: Heath Burks (Strasburg) d. River Smith (Glenvar), 3-1; 132: Isaac Dodd (Central-Woodstock) d. Lucas Martinez (Strasburg), 4-1; 138: Ethan Asher (Strasburg) p. Frank Gonzin (Appomattox County), 1:38; 144: Austin Weeks (King William) d. Dontae Miller (Alleghany), 7-1; 150: David Burks (Strasburg) d. Tristen Hass (Graham), 10-7; 157: Jake Cline (Glenvar) d. Cannon Long (Clarke County), 7-3; 165: Thomas Potter (Union) p. Matthew Marlowe (Chatham), 3:23; 175: Ethan Flowers (Glenvar) d. Johnny Satterfield (Union), 3-2, TB; 190: Chase Miller (Glenvar) d. Dawson Martin (Radford), 6-1; 215: Chuck Fake (Strasburg) md. Charlie Davis (Radford), 15-5; 285: Nathan Lopez (Central-Woodstock) p. Brady Sturgill (Central-Wise), 3:37.

Third-Place Matches

106: Kam Harrell (Poquoson) d. Alan Vu (Glenvar), 7-1; 113: Talan Hall (Tazewell) p. Brayden Forbes (James River), 1:49; 120: Jadon Shanholtz (Strasburg) p. Ethan Cobbler (Patrick County), 2:13; 126: Bryan Latta (Poquoson) p. Bryce Ramey (Union), 2:11; 132: Reed Booth (Poquoson) md. Christian Rector (John Battle), 10-1; 138: William Ayala (Central-Woodstock) p. Tim Kartyshev (East Rockingham), 2:25; 144: Blake Jacobsen (Clarke County) p. Kenaz Davis (Virginia High), 1:44; 150: Taven Williams (Radford) d. Trey Lawrence (Glenvar), 9-8; 157: Blake Latta (Poquoson) p. Cole Martin (Radford), 1:56; 165: Thomas Bernard (Virginia High) p. Kaleb Jimmo (King William), 1:19; 175: Lance Duncan (Radford) d. Trevor Black (King William), 8-6, SV; 190: Hutson Conrad (Strasburg) p. Odane Dodd (Central-Woodstock), 4:24; 215: Tyler Forbes (Central-Woodstock) d. Luke Josey (Central-Wise), 3-2; 285: Orrin King (Virginia High) p. Caleb Walden (Alleghany), :31.

Fifth-Place Matches

106: Jonathan Culler (Patrick County) p. Conner Miller (Strasburg), 1:00; 113: Kelan Ventro (Central-Wise) d. Winchino Verdieu (Arcadia), 9-4, SV; 120: Kolton Vincent (Clarke County) d. James Withrow, forfeit; 126: Wyatt Stemberger (Clarke County) d. Chris Faust (John Battle), 3:43, inj.; 132: Wyatt Spencer (Richlands) d. Mason Hylton (Glenvar), 7-0; 138: James Ruehl (Poquoson) md. Tristan Faidley (John Battle), 12-2; 144: Landon Davis (Central-Wise) d. Steven Spencer (Patrick County), 6-0; 150: Jude Davis (Central-Wise) p. Colin Ford (Nandua), 1:34; 157: Kaden Dupree (Richlands) d. Donovan Burks (Strasburg), forfeit; 165: Braeden Stern (Strasburg) p. Jackson Pattisall (Bruton), 2:56; 175: Connor Cole (Richlands) p. Shawn Curtis (Madison County), :28; 190: Izaak Keith (Union) d. Noah Sills (John Battle), forfeit; 215: Samuel Villasenor (Poquoson) d. Zach Hall (Union), 3-1; 285: Noah Hodges (Bruton) p. Mason Graber (Stuarts Draft), :30.