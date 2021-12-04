VHSL CLASS 2 STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: Graham downs Appomattox, 42-28

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Graham football player Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw has received offers to play at 13 major colleges.
The list of suitors will likely grow following Saturday’s performance at Mitchell Stadium.
With blazing speed and eye-popping cuts, the 5-foot-10, 160-pound senior generated over 300 yards total offense and three scores as the Graham G-Men posted a 42-28 win over the Appomattox Raiders in the Class 2 semifinals.
“Xayvion is a just a phenomenal athlete,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said. “We always like to see him with the ball.”
Graham (13-0) will face King William (12-1) next Saturday for the state title in a noon start at Salem City Stadium.
Turner-Bradshaw has created a reel of highlight sequences over the past four years. Two of his plays in the second half Saturday were downright cinematic.
After Graham took a 21-14 lead into halftime, Appomattox gambled by kicking to Turner-Bradshaw to open the third quarter.
Seconds after Graham fans rose to their feet, Turner-Bradshaw sped across the field en route to a 91-yard score.
“I wanted to put the team on my back and bring some energy to start the half,” Turner-Bradshaw said.
The Raiders forced a 28-28 tie with 10:05 left in the game on a 36-yard screen pass from senior quarterback Tre Lawing to 5-7 senior Ervis Davin.
On the very next play, Turner-Bradshaw answered with perhaps the biggest moment of his prep career. After catching the kickoff at the 1-yard line, he zoomed through the heart of the Appomattox defense and then cut across the field for the score.
“My teammates gave me the blocks and trusted me to take it to the house,” Turner-Bradshaw.
Was Turner-Bradshaw surprised that the Raiders kicked the ball to him?
“Yeah, especially after that first score. I didn’t expect them to do it again, but I showed them why they shouldn’t,” Turner-Bradshaw said.
Turner-Bradshaw, who also played well in the secondary, iced the win with a 10-yard-run at the 4:28 mark of the final quarter
The biggest question entering the day was the health of Graham quarterback Zack Blevins, who suffered a calf injury last week. Blevins didn’t return to his normal linebacker spot Saturday, but he played nearly the entire game despite a limp.
Another hero emerged for Graham on offense. Ty’Drez Clements, a 5-8, 140-pound sophomore transfer from Mount View High School in Welch, W.Va., attacked the hole to the tune of 173 yards rushing and two scores on 23 carries as the Graham offensive line dominated.
“People might not expect much because of how small I am, but I play hard,” Clements said. “I worked all off-season with Xayvion, and I’ve been pushing ever since.”
Appomattox has used big plays to win five state titles in the past six years. But the Graham defensive line led by junior Connor Roberts (6-3, 255), freshman Omari Hill (6-1, 250) and junior Cody Dolin (6-2, 230) and senior Brody Meadows (6-7, 330) applied heavy pressure on Lawing.
“The game plan was to make [Appomattox] uncomfortable and force them to do things they didn’t want to do,” Palmer said. “[Appomattox] is effective running the ball, but they are not a great passing team.”
Appomattox coach Doug Smith said the size of the G-Men defensive line was an issue.
“[Graham] didn’t do anything we weren’t prepared for, but physically it was tough to match up,” Smith said. “We’ve got a guard up there that weighs about 170 pounds and has two torn labrums in his shoulder. We’ve got a center with a knee [injury] and a left tackle that plays every position on the field except for quarterback.”
Smith explained the decision to kick to Bradshaw in the second half instead of going with a squib kick.
“We’ve struggled with our kickoffs this year, so to kick it to [Turner-Bradshaw] was probably not the best coaching thing,” Smith said. “He’s good, no doubt.”
Just how good is Turner-Bradshaw?
“Xayvion has great vision and can run just as fast sideways as he can forward,” Palmer said. “Sometimes we think that we don’t get him the ball enough, but he does a great job on offense, defense and all over.”
Turner-Bradshaw said he expected a thriller Saturday.
“We lost to Appomattox in our sophomore year, so we knew it was going to be a dogfight,” Turner-Bradshaw. “We came for revenge.”
Appomattox 14 0 7 7-28
Graham 14 7 7 14-42
Scoring Summary
A – Penni 64 run (Robertson kick)
G – Brayden Meadows 43 run (Morgan kick)
A – Slagle 36 pass from Lawing (Robertson kick)
G – Clements 8 run (Morgan kick)
G – Clements 36 run (Morgan kick)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 91 kickoff return (Morgan kick)
A – Lawing 6 run (Robertson kick)
A – Davin 36 pass from Lawing (Robertson kick)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 99 kickoff return (Morgan kick)
G – Turner Bradshaw 10 run (Morgan kick)
Team Stats
First Downs: A 9, G 17; Rushes-Yards: A 31-150, G 47-350; Passing Yards: A 113, G 12; Comp.-Att.-Int.: A 8-18-0, G 3-4-0; Fumbles-Lost: A 2-1, G 3-1; Penalties-Yards: A 6-35, G 8-60; Punts-Average: A 6-24, G 1-40
Individual Stats
RUSHING – A: Lawing 16-36, Pennix 4-76, Walker 9-22, Davin 1-22, Slage 1(-6); G: Clements 23-173; Turner-Bradshaw 6-97, Meadows 13-65, Blevins 5-15
PASSING – A: Lawing 8-18-0-113; G – Blevins 1-2-0-6, Turner-Bradshaw 2-2-0-6
RECEIVING – A: Slagle 4-52, Davin 1-36, Pennix 3-19; G: Sarver 1-10, Turner-Bradshaw 1-6, Hughes 1(-4)
