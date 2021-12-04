VHSL CLASS 2 STATE FOOTBALL SEMIS: Graham downs Appomattox, 42-28

“People might not expect much because of how small I am, but I play hard,” Clements said. “I worked all off-season with Xayvion, and I’ve been pushing ever since.”

Appomattox has used big plays to win five state titles in the past six years. But the Graham defensive line led by junior Connor Roberts (6-3, 255), freshman Omari Hill (6-1, 250) and junior Cody Dolin (6-2, 230) and senior Brody Meadows (6-7, 330) applied heavy pressure on Lawing.

“The game plan was to make [Appomattox] uncomfortable and force them to do things they didn’t want to do,” Palmer said. “[Appomattox] is effective running the ball, but they are not a great passing team.”

Appomattox coach Doug Smith said the size of the G-Men defensive line was an issue.

“[Graham] didn’t do anything we weren’t prepared for, but physically it was tough to match up,” Smith said. “We’ve got a guard up there that weighs about 170 pounds and has two torn labrums in his shoulder. We’ve got a center with a knee [injury] and a left tackle that plays every position on the field except for quarterback.”

Smith explained the decision to kick to Bradshaw in the second half instead of going with a squib kick.