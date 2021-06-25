VHSL CLASS 2 STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Poquoson just a bunch of 'blue-collar' players

Gabe Ford will play college baseball in Southwest Virginia and the final game of his high school career is also going to take place in the area.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior first baseman who has signed with Bluefield College is one of the key contributors for the Poquoson Islanders (13-2), who play at Lebanon (18-0) today at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.
After covering more than six hours and 400 miles in a trip from the Virginia Peninsula, Poquoson is considered a heavy underdog against the Pioneers. However, don’t expect the Islanders to be overwhelmed as the team is riding the strength of a 12-game winning streak and the momentum that comes after late-game heroics in its previous two postseason games.
“Our team is full of blue-collar players,” said Poquoson coach Kenny Bennett. “They grind out at-bats. Nothing flashy, no big-time commits, just a lot of guys that work hard at their craft and have been fortunate enough to find a way to get it done.”
Poquoson has won three state titles (2001, 2009, 2010) and the school’s alumni include current Oakland A’s outfielder Chad Pinder and ex-Cleveland Indians hurler Kyle Crockett.
“Poquoson has a very big baseball tradition and it all starts with Coach Bennett,” Ford said. “He has made all of us want to leave a legacy. … Coach Bennett brings energy every day wanting us to get better, to trust one another and just to play our game and that has put us on our win streak.”
Poquoson posted a 5-4 win over Nandua in the finals of the Region 2A tournament after erasing a 4-0 deficit.
In Wednesday’s state semifinal victory at Page County, a tiebreaking five-run outburst in the fifth inning allowed the Islanders to earn an 8-3 win over a squad that won the 2018 state championship.
Poquoson hasn’t hit a home run this season, but has a team batting average of .345 and the pitching staff has compiled a collective ERA of 2.36.
“We are very much a team,” Bennett said. “We don’t have a star pitcher or star player. We have players all over the field that have certain strengths and players that come off the bench that have strengths that make our team successful.”
The Hampton Roads area is a baseball hotbed and Poquoson certainly feels it has been tested.
“The Bay Rivers District and 7-5-7 alone – baseball is no joke,” Ford said. “Down here, any team that’s able to get through their tough schedule in the regular season and end up in the playoffs at any seed has a chance to make a deep run.”
Poquoson’s deep run in 2021 and has earned the team a trip to Southwest Virginia, not far from Ford’s future home.
“I like the small-town feel [of Southwest Virginia],” Ford said. “The school is small [at Bluefield] just like it is here in Poquoson and the community sticks together and that’s what I like the most. I just love it.”
That fondness for the area could grow even stronger if Poquoson can post a win today.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570