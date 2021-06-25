VHSL CLASS 2 STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Poquoson just a bunch of 'blue-collar' players

Gabe Ford will play college baseball in Southwest Virginia and the final game of his high school career is also going to take place in the area.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound senior first baseman who has signed with Bluefield College is one of the key contributors for the Poquoson Islanders (13-2), who play at Lebanon (18-0) today at 1 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 state finals.

After covering more than six hours and 400 miles in a trip from the Virginia Peninsula, Poquoson is considered a heavy underdog against the Pioneers. However, don’t expect the Islanders to be overwhelmed as the team is riding the strength of a 12-game winning streak and the momentum that comes after late-game heroics in its previous two postseason games.

“Our team is full of blue-collar players,” said Poquoson coach Kenny Bennett. “They grind out at-bats. Nothing flashy, no big-time commits, just a lot of guys that work hard at their craft and have been fortunate enough to find a way to get it done.”

Poquoson has won three state titles (2001, 2009, 2010) and the school’s alumni include current Oakland A’s outfielder Chad Pinder and ex-Cleveland Indians hurler Kyle Crockett.