VHSL CLASS 2 STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lebanon takes title with 10-1 win over Poquoson

“Buchanan’s a good pitcher and he’s going to be a great pitcher,” Poquoson coach Kenny Bennett said. “He’s going to UVa for a reason. My kids did a good job battling. The great thing for us, we see guys like him all year, there’s another UVa kid at Lafayette that throws 92 [miles-per-hour]. It’s not uncommon for us to see someone like him and that’s a good thing for us when we get to this stage. Today, we just couldn’t score and he threw the ball well.”

The wheels came off for Poquoson in the bottom of the fifth inning

Thirteen batters came to the plate for Lebanon and nine runs scored on seven hits

Nick Belcher had two hits in the inning, including a two-run homer, and Anthony Houchins launched a solo shot. The biggest hit came from designated hitter Tanner Keys, who ripped a three-run double down the right-field line to break the game open.

“I was just trying to hit something on the right side and move the runners over,” said Keys. “I swung at the first pitch in the dirt and the next pitch was a ball. Then he came back on the outer edge of the plate with a fastball, and I was able to take it to right field. It was crazy. I’m glad we broke it open a little right there.”