VHSL CLASS 2 STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lebanon takes title with 10-1 win over Poquoson

LEBANON, Va. – The lengthy wait is finally over for coach Doc Adams and the Lebanon Pioneers.
With Matthew Buchanan on the mound and the bats coming alive in the fifth inning,
Lebanon secured a 10-1 victory over Poquoson on Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 state baseball finals.
It’s the first baseball state championship in the history of the Russell County school.
For Adams, winning a state championship has long been the dream. He started chasing a state title as a player at Castlewood in the 1970s and continued the quest as a coach at Lebanon starting in the late 1980s.
“We got beat in the finals [when he was a player] at Castlewood in 1972, 73, and 74,” said an excited Adams. “It’s been a long time coming. I came up here at Lebanon, coached in three and I got beat in all three. I was beginning to wonder if the Lord was ever going to bless me with one of these.
“We came back here two years ago [after a loss to Chatham in the 2019 state finals]; I told the kids it wasn’t meant for us to win because the Lord wasn’t ready for us to win. He had something better for them. How much better can you get than today?”
The win over the Islanders was the culmination of an incredible 2021 season for the Pioneers. Lebanon (19-0) is the first team in 30 years – since J.J. Kelly in 1991 – to complete a season undefeated in far southwest Virginia.
The Pioneers have dominated in most games, averaging almost 12 runs per outing, while giving up less than two runs a game.
It appeared the wait might continue for Lebanon. Buchanan, who hadn’t given up a run the entire season, was scored on in the first inning, although the run was unearned.
Chase Horton walked, stole second and scored on an error for Poquoson.
The Pioneers evened the score in the second as Seth Buchanan reached on an error and then later scored on another miscue.
The Islanders got two hits in the third and a hit in the fifth but couldn’t push a run across against Matthew Buchanan. They left six runners stranded in the game.
Buchanan, the University of Virginia signee, threw his second complete game of the week, allowing four hits and striking out 14.
“I was very comfortable at Chatham [on Wednesday]. Today, I wasn’t back as much as I thought I would be,” Buchanan said. “But I still had enough to get us here and get us the win. That’s all that matters.”
Poquoson (13-3) had won its previous 12 games. In spite of the team’s hot streak coming into the game, the squad from the Virginia Peninsula couldn’t get another run against Buchanan.
The Islanders didn’t help themselves by committing seven errors.
“Buchanan’s a good pitcher and he’s going to be a great pitcher,” Poquoson coach Kenny Bennett said. “He’s going to UVa for a reason. My kids did a good job battling. The great thing for us, we see guys like him all year, there’s another UVa kid at Lafayette that throws 92 [miles-per-hour]. It’s not uncommon for us to see someone like him and that’s a good thing for us when we get to this stage. Today, we just couldn’t score and he threw the ball well.”
The wheels came off for Poquoson in the bottom of the fifth inning
Thirteen batters came to the plate for Lebanon and nine runs scored on seven hits
Nick Belcher had two hits in the inning, including a two-run homer, and Anthony Houchins launched a solo shot. The biggest hit came from designated hitter Tanner Keys, who ripped a three-run double down the right-field line to break the game open.
“I was just trying to hit something on the right side and move the runners over,” said Keys. “I swung at the first pitch in the dirt and the next pitch was a ball. Then he came back on the outer edge of the plate with a fastball, and I was able to take it to right field. It was crazy. I’m glad we broke it open a little right there.”
The nine-spot was more than enough for Buchanan and the Pioneers. It easily sent the biggest crowd ever at Doc Adams Field home happy and none more so than the Coach himself.