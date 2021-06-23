VHSL CLASS 2 SOFTBALL SEMIS: Lebanon falls 2-0 to Appomattox

“Honestly, I just went for it, and I turned around and it was in my glove,” Dye said. “I have no idea how I even caught it.”

Although Lebanon did everything it could to keep Appomattox in check, it couldn’t put many runners on or capitalize on its few opportunities. The Pioneers, of course, credited Layne for that.

Layne’s rise ball was unlike pitches they’d seen from other pitchers, Dye said. And Layne painted the outside edge of the plate often, freezing Lebanon batters.

“Best pitcher we’ve seen, hands down, all year,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said.

His players agreed — “110%” Dye said when asked if she was on board with his assessment.

Only Finney and Ema Musick recorded hits against Layne.

Finney hit a two-out double to the wall in the seventh to keep the Pioneers’ hopes alive. Musick singled to right field in the fifth and move to second on the throw to third, with Appomattox aiming to get the leadoff runner. Finney reached earlier in the frame on a walk.