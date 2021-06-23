VHSL CLASS 2 SOFTBALL SEMIS: Lebanon falls 2-0 to Appomattox

APPOMATTOX, Va. — Three Lebanon runners reached scoring position against Appomattox ace Courtney Layne on Wednesday, but she didn’t panic.
The junior lefty worked out of a jam in the fifth and stranded a runner at second in the final frame of the Class 2 state semifinal game. Against both of those Lebanon threats, she showed off her cut-above skill set, recording a strikeout each time to make sure the Pioneers didn’t have any scoring to show for their work at the plate.
Layne, a University of Virginia commit, fanned 13 total batters, allowed just two hits and walked one to post a complete-game shutout. And Layne, Abigail Wilkerson and Abbey Mann took care of the offense for the Raiders, who broke through for the game’s only runs in a four-hit sixth inning to earn a 2-0 victory and a trip to the state championship.
“I’d love to go more innings, I’d love to go another game,” Lebanon senior Haley Finney said, “but they deserved it.”
The Pioneers (17-1) and Raiders (14-0) battled for five scoreless frames before Appomattox strung together costly hits in the sixth.
Lebanon starter Adrienne Morrison started down her pitching counterpart, Layne, for the inning’s first at-bat, and Layne knocked a leadoff single to left field to jumpstart Appomattox. Mann provided the defining hit three batters later when she knocked a one-out single to left field.
The hit sent courtesy runners Kelsie White and Haleigh Tweedy (running for Wilkerson, who also singled), home to send the Appomattox dugout and fan base into a frenzy.
“It was super exciting,” Mann said. The senior, behind 0-2 in the count, saw the pitch coming right down the middle of the strike zone before sending it to the outfield.
Morrison, who had given up four total hits over the first five frames, gave up four more hits in the sixth.
Like Layne, the Lebanon senior pitcher worked out of her own share of jams (and got help from her defense) to keep Appomattox off the board for the first five frames.
Morrison waked a runner with one out in the first, then gave up a single to Macee Hargis. Appomattox juiced the bases when Layne reached on a fielder’s choice. But Morrison came back to strike out the next batter and induce a fielder’s choice groundout for the final two outs.
“I never had any doubt in her,” Finney, the Lebanon catcher said of Morrison. “I’ve caught her all my life. I knew what she’s capable of.”
The Raiders threatened again in the fourth when Carrington Moore singled and moved to third on Mann’s bunt. But shortstop Tatum Dye snagged a liner from Julianna Southall that looked destined to get into the outfield for an RBI single to strand the runner.
“Honestly, I just went for it, and I turned around and it was in my glove,” Dye said. “I have no idea how I even caught it.”
Although Lebanon did everything it could to keep Appomattox in check, it couldn’t put many runners on or capitalize on its few opportunities. The Pioneers, of course, credited Layne for that.
Layne’s rise ball was unlike pitches they’d seen from other pitchers, Dye said. And Layne painted the outside edge of the plate often, freezing Lebanon batters.
“Best pitcher we’ve seen, hands down, all year,” Lebanon coach Dennis Price said.
His players agreed — “110%” Dye said when asked if she was on board with his assessment.
Only Finney and Ema Musick recorded hits against Layne.
Finney hit a two-out double to the wall in the seventh to keep the Pioneers’ hopes alive. Musick singled to right field in the fifth and move to second on the throw to third, with Appomattox aiming to get the leadoff runner. Finney reached earlier in the frame on a walk.
But in the fifth, Alivia Nolley popped out in foul territory on the first pitch she faced for the second out, and Layen got Horne to look at strike three for the third out, stranding the two runners in scoring position.
Finney, after making good on her goal to “do something and not strike out” in the final at-bat of her career, was left at second when Layne struck out Musick to send Appomattox to the title game.
“She stayed real calm, and she never got rattled at all, it feels like,” Price said of Layen. “We wanted to get runners on to try and make something happen,,and about every time we did she made some pitches, did a great job. She did her job. She pitched with confidence, you could see that. She’s got great velocity, location.”
The Raiders are aiming now for their first state title since 1987, when coach Janet Rawes was on the team.
Lebanon was making its fifth straight state semifinal appearance, but it fell in that stage for the fourth straight year.
“We’re gonna fight to the end,” Price said. “I think we showed that today. Anytime you lose this time of year, it’s hard.”