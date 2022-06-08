VHSL CLASS 2 SOFTBALL: Appomattox tops Tazewell, 5-0

APPOMATTOX, Va. — Tazewell was in rally mode.

With two outs, Brooke Nunley drew a walk, and Alayshia Griffith followed with a slap single bunt to the third-base side.

The bases were loaded for Maddie Gillespie, who became the first credible scoring threat Appomattox faced after she battled back from an 0-2 count. Gillespie took balls 1 and 2, then fouled off the fifth pitch in the fifth-inning at-bat. With one swing, she could’ve turned the Bulldogs’ two-run deficit into a two-run lead Tuesday.

But then Courtney Layne came up with perhaps her biggest pitch of the season. She induced a swing — and a miss — to get out of the frame with a K.

The lead remained intact, her teammates added a few insurance runs in the ensuing innings, and Layne shut down the Tazewell offense the rest of the night in the Raiders’ 5-0 victory in the Class 2 state quarterfinals.

“This is the best feeling,” said catcher Abby Wilkerson, who also played an important role in Gillespie’s at-bat and finished as one of two Appomattox players with two hits.

On the fourth pitch that went by Gillespie, the ball went low and squirted past Wilkerson. The catcher, though, threw off her mask and found it in plenty of time to keep each of the three runners where they were.

“They score there, it probably changes the momentum a little bit,” Appomattox coach Janet Rawes said, “so that was huge.”

Layne, too, delivered her best when it mattered most. “I knew I could come back,” she said after allowing a pair of walks in the frame (including Paige Bowman’s leadoff walk). Only twice before — and not since March — had she given up more than one walk.

“I have faith in the pitch calls, Abby catching the ball, because obviously we had a runner on third base,” Layne said. “So having confidence and staying calm was the main objective.”

Gillespie’s hit, one that came when she ran into the pitch and just saw the top of her bat make contact, was also the first Layne had allowed on the day.

“This bunch just doesn’t quit. We’ve had games like that all season and tried to work through and do the best we could, and tonight it just didn’t work out for us,” Tazewell coach Tom Keene said. “Defending state champion, a good ball club, is probably gonna right back there [in the title tilt].”

Layne, of course, is the driving force in the Raiders’ undefeated run, which stretches back to last season.

The southpaw senior ace allowed one more runner each in the next two frames, on a hit by pitch in the sixth and Nunley’s two-out double in the seventh, but she didn’t offer up anything else Tazewell could use for a comeback.

In the sixth and seventh, Layne threw 35 pitches, 20 for strikes, and struck out five. She finished with 19 Ks on the day, gave up two hits and walked three en route to her 15th straight shutout.

She and the Raiders (22-0) faced a smidge of trouble early, when Griffith reached after popping up the game’s first pitch to left field. It should’ve been an easy catch for an out, but it went off the glove of Emily Purcell. Still, Layne remained calm.

“Look past it, focus on the next batter,” she said of her approach, adding the experience of having been in the state quarterfinals last year also buoyed the Raiders’ confidence.

After Layne struck out the next three batters, Appomattox’s offense responded in the bottom of the first by also reaching on a leadoff error. Four batters later, Layne drove in Kelsey Hackett on her groundout to first for a 1-0 lead.

Macee Hargis had an RBI double in the fifth, and Carrington Moore provided the other scoring by going 2 for 2.

In the fourth, her two-out single to center field drove in Aubrey Fulcher, who drew a walk, for a 2-0 lead.

Moore’s single in the sixth drove in two and capped the scoring.

“I just didn’t think about it. At this point, it just comes to execution,” the eight-hole hitter said. “… You’ve just gotta do what you know how to do. … It felt good to show that the bottom of the lineup is just as good as the top.”

Moore and Wilkerson combined for four of the six hits scattered by Tazewell pitcher Carly Compton. The Raiders forced the freshman to throw 127 pitches, and only about one-third of them went for strikes.

Layne, meanwhile, saw better than 60% of her pitches go down as strikes. Five times, the experienced lefty got Tazewell batters to look at the third strike.

“We knew she was a good pitcher and we knew that, evidently, they won the state last year with her,” Keene said. “All I can say is thank goodness she’s a senior. … We were not good enough with the sticks today to do what we needed to do.”

Only Griffith and Nunley reached safely more than once Tuesday — Griffith twice and Nunley three times on a pair of walks and her late double. “I had very good pitch selection today,” Nunley said.

But Layne fanned all seven of the Bulldogs’ other batters multiple times, striking out four batters in every one of their at-bats.

Tazewell ends its season at 18-5 and looks toward another state tournament trip since it will return the overwhelming majority of its lineup next season.

Tazewell 000 000 0--0 2 2

Appomattox 100 112 x--5 6 1

W -- Layne. L -- Compton.