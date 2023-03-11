Robin Dotson walked in the weight room at Wise County Central High School on Monday – a few hours before his Warriors were to play a state semifinal game – when the head coach saw sophomore guard Emmah McAmis applying ice to her black-and-blue left ankle.

He also noticed that she happened to be watching video highlights of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from the Super Bowl, the game where the signal-caller overcame an ankle injury to lead the team to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Witnessing the hobbled heroics of the most dynamic superstar in the NFL must have inspired Southwest Virginia’s top girls basketball player as she went out that night and delivered a MVP-type showing in Central’s 51-50 triumph over the Gate City Blue Devils.

It didn’t surprise anyone who knows the highly-competitive and strong-willed McAmis that she gave it a go.

“Emmah is definitely one of the toughest people I know physically and mentally,” said teammate Abbie Jordan. “Her performance didn’t shock me one bit, because I know Emmah would be the person who could handle all that pain and still play to her ability.”

McAmis will be making plays today when Central (25-6) plays the Clarke County Eagles (24-5) at 4:30 p.m. in the VHSL Class 2 title game at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

She will tape up the ankle, tie up the laces on her shoes tight and go to work as she always does.

“It’s pain I’ve been in, so I know what it takes to work the pain out and be back,” McAmis said.

People are still lauding the toughness of McAmis and rightfully so.

She rolled her ankle in the second half of a 68-66 quarterfinal win over Floyd County and somehow returned to hit some clutch free throws down the stretch.

McAmis couldn’t even walk in the days after that game and it was uncertain if she would play against Gate City. She didn’t start, but was eventually summoned from the bench and scored 18 points.

“I had kept telling myself I was going to play,” McAmis said. “There was a lot of work behind the scenes by multiple people to make it happen. But leading up to the game I had basically decided in warm-ups I was going to give it a shot.”

What was her coach thinking?

“I knew about an hour before game-time, I just didn’t know to what extent we would be able to use her,” Dotson said. “We were prepared to play without her.”

The game-time decision turned out to be the game-changer.

McAmis knocked down a jumpshot with 12.2 seconds remaining to put Central ahead to stay, while also making a key defensive play on Gate City’s final possession.

How was she feeling when she woke up on Tuesday morning?

“I was very sore,” McAmis said. “But it was very worth it.”

McAmis burst on the scene last season and capped a phenomenal freshman campaign with a 34-point, 10-rebound, three-assist, two-steal masterpiece in a 62-59 win over Luray in the state finals.

The accolades were numerous including Bristol Herald Courier player of the year honors.

Her current stat line consists of averages of 25 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.

“No sophomore slump,” Dotson said. “She has improved in all levels of her game, so it’s hard to pick out one area.”

Like their point guard, the Wise County Central Warriors are tough-minded.

Central has played seven games this year decided by four points or less and have won six of those tight contests.

“I think playing in tough games and close games has helped us a lot because we have learned to push through and stay calm,” McAmis said. “We know if we keep playing our game and play hard it’ll come out in our favor.”

The Warriors can clinch their second straight state championship and seventh crown in the last 10 seasons today.

“Last season was honestly amazing,” Jordan said. “But I feel like this year the biggest difference is that we want to win this year even more than last year.”

A rite of March is Wise County Central’s girls playing in the state tournament, but the team has dealt with plenty of adversity this season in getting to Richmond for the final game of the season.

“It’s never easy, it has been tough,” Dotson said. “We’ve battled through injuries, shooting slumps, opponents that were as good as us, playing in hostile environments, and having to travel for six of our postseason games and facing tough opponents. Then a couple of weeks ago, 2022 graduate Jill Sturgill lost her mother in a tragic car accident. That hit us really hard as we truly are a family.”