RICHMOND, Va. – Wise County Central sophomore Emmah McAmis led all scorers with 17 points in Saturday’s 45-41 loss to Clarke County in the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball championship game at the Siegel Center.

She did so with a sore left ankle that was different shades of black, blue and yellow due to an injury she suffered a week before in a state quarterfinal triumph over Floyd County.

McAmis topped all players by hauling down 11 rebounds.

She did so while wincing when crashing the boards or colliding with an opponent in relentless pursuit of a loose ball.

McAmis dished out a game-high five assists.

Basically, she did so on one leg.

McAmis had another superb campaign for the Wise County Central Warriors this winner, but the final seven days of her sophomore season were marked by fortitude.

She hit the game-clinching free throws in that quarterfinal win over Floyd County and delivered the most important plays in a 51-50 state semifinal victory over Gate City.

The 5-foot-6 dynamo still has two seasons remaining at Central and will surely play at the NCAA Division I level.

With those factors, many teenagers might have passed on further injuring their foot, called it a season and turned their attention to the AAU circuit in the spring.

McAmis wanted to win more than anything though and didn’t want to let down her teammates, coaches or community while displaying a willpower that makes her the intense competitor she is.

Toughness, tenacity, guts, resolve, perseverance, resoluteness.

You name it, she’s got it.

“I appreciate her playing and I’m not sure too many athletes could have even attempted that,” said Central coach Robin Dotson. “I didn’t think her mobility was any better tonight than it was Monday night and that’s a tough break for our team.”

It’s easy to speculate that Central would have won Saturday’s game if McAmis had been at full strength and it would be hard for one to argue that scenario.

Even with their leader hobbled, the Warriors almost pulled it off.

Two free throws by McAmis in the middle of the fourth quarter gave Central its last lead.

Her 3-pointer that seemed like it was launched from the nearby suburb of Short Pump brought the Warriors within 43-41 with 3.4 seconds remaining.

However, Clarke County’s Keira Rohrbach sank two free throws to seal the deal for the Eagles.

The melancholy of a season-ending defeat along with the physical discomfort brought a different kind of pain.

McAmis had played the starring role as the Warriors rallied past Luray in the same venue the year before in the state finals.

“I’ll definitely say it was pretty difficult,” McAmis said. “But if I chose to play I can’t say there is an excuse for different things. It was something I just needed to push through.”

Oh yeah, McAmis also had two steals and was 6-for-6 from the free throw line.

“It goes to show how much she loves the game to play hurt in the grit and grind,” said Clarke County coach Regina Downing. “It was good to see her out there.”

McAmis didn’t depart the state capital with another championship, but she did gain plenty of new admirers with her performance.

“She has my respect,” said Clarke County guard Selene Good. “She really wanted that.”