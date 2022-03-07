VHSL CLASS 2 GIRLS STATE SEMIS: Wise Central stops Gate City, 49-35

WISE, Va. – For a program with as much tradition as Wise County Central, three years between appearances in a state championship game is like an eternity.

That was long enough.

“This bunch has told me they were going to do this from day one and we have progressively gotten better and better as the season went along,” Wise Central head coach Robin Dotson said. “I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”

Freshman Emmah McAmis scored 24 points, while also contributing seven of the Warriors’ 12 steals, to lead the Warriors back to the Class 2 championship game for the first time since 2019 with a 49-35 state semifinal victory over Gate City on Monday night at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

McAmis especially enjoyed the raucous Wise Central crowd at the Prior Convocation Center that came to cheer the Warriors to their fourth win in five meetings this season with Gate City.

“Our fans have come to support us so much,” she said. “There are times when you will hit big shots and you hear everybody just go crazy and I think that really changes the momentum that we have.”

Wise Central (25-5), which has won five state titles since 2014 – including three straight from 2017-19 – will play defending Class 2 state champion Luray for the championship game on Saturday at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Getting to that point was all the motivation the Warriors needed.

“It is pretty crazy. I came out thinking we are only one game away from the state championship,” McAmis said. “We came this far, and I just wanted to give it everything I had no matter what happens.

“I think everybody was pretty fired up about it too. Our whole team, everybody wanted it and everybody played pretty hard and we got it.”

Gate City (18-12), which won the Class 2 state title in 2020 and lost to Luray in the finals last year, was hampered by 19 turnovers, which led to 20 fast break points for the Warriors compared to just three for the Blue Devils.

“It was a good game, but I felt like our initial turnovers killed us in the first quarter,” Gate City head coach Kelly Houseright said. “At halftime they had 15 points off of turnovers, that was a big difference.

“We just didn’t take care of the ball like we needed to. They played great defense and we had to work our butts off to get every shot we took and it took a lot out of us. We did not play well and at this stage of the game, when that happens, you don’t usually win.”

Gate City, which was led by Adyson Gibson with 14 points – including four 3s – took its final lead at 18-15 with 4:47 left to play in the first half. That is when the Wise Central pressure took its toll on the Blue Devils, with McAmis sparking a 12-0 run and a 27-20 lead at the break.

Wise Central had forced 11 turnovers and collected nine steals in the opening half. McAmis was a weapon from the start, connecting on 9-of-18 from the field, making all six of her free throws and also contributed seven steals, five rebounds and four assists.

“We always want to push the ball up the floor,” Dotson said. “We play best in transition. [Emmah] can get to the lane almost anytime, she can throw the ball ahead, we have got some shooters spotting up. That is our game is to put pressure on their offense.”

Gate City hung around, pulling within 27-24 in third and 40-35 with 5:22 to play, but the Warriors continued to put together runs, outscoring the Blue Devils 9-0 to end the game.

“We stressed at halftime we have to win the second half and we had to rebound and I thought we rebounded and focused on defense in the second half,” said Dotson, whose Warriors had the second half edge on the boards after trailing 14-8 in the first half. “Just proud of our effort.”

Gate City, which loses seniors Riley Houseright and Mullins to graduation, also received six points each from Jayden Carrico and Mullins. The Blue Devils didn’t shoot a free throw in the game.

“I couldn’t be more proud of a group because really nobody thought they would be here,” Kelly Houseright said. “They have gone above and beyond and worked their butts off to get to this point.

“They have had a tremendous year and it won’t be defined by this game because they have done so much throughout the year and it has been phenomenal, they have been one of the best groups I have ever had to coach.”

Bayleigh Allison added seven points and three assists for Wise Central, which won state championships in 2014-15 and 2017-19, while finishing second in 2013.

Dotson was certainly proud that this was the team to end that state championship game drought.

“It does and it is primarily because this is such a special team,” Dotson said. “I just love these girls. I am glad we have got here. They think I hung the moon and I don’t want to let them down. I just love them to death.

“They come every day to practice and challenge each other, they give it everything they have got.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.