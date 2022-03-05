VHSL CLASS 2 GIRLS STATE QUARTERFINALS: Emmah McAmis takes over in 2nd half as Wise County Central overpowers Alleghany

McAmis put together a 24-point, seven-rebound, four-steal, three-assist, one-block performance and took over the game in the second half as the Wise County Central Warriors overpowered Alleghany for a 57-41 victory on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the VHSL Class 2 girls basketball state tournament.

Central (24-5) plays Mountain 7 District rival Gate City (18-11) on Monday night in a state semifinal clash and the Warriors are two wins away from claiming their sixth state championship in nine years. The site of Monday’s game has not yet been determined as either Central or the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center were being considered.

Alleghany (17-8) gave Central a tougher test than some might have foreseen, leading 4-0 in the early stages and 11-9 after one quarter. The Warriors missed several open looks in the first half and missed out on the opportunity to grab some defensive rebounds.

“ We knew they were a good team,” said Wise County Central coach Robin Dotson. “I could tell from the film. We just got stronger on the boards and were able to pull away. We were able to get to the rim and hit a few 3s.”

McAmis also began to dominate.

She missed her first six shots and had just one point in the first quarter, but it certainly wasn’t a sign of things to come.

After Alleghany pulled within 28-27 with 6:02 remaining in the third quarter on a bucket by Abbie Fridley, McAmis got a steal and a layup.

It turned out to be the game’s turning point.

That sparked a 13-2 run – a surge in which McAmis scored 10 of those points – that put Central up 41-29.

“ It was definitely slow at first,” McAmis said. “I was getting kind of frustrated with myself. I looked at [teammate] Jill [Sturgill] and she kept calming me down. I just needed a few easy ones and then everybody started hitting shots and everybody got going.”

Jill Sturgill knows that stopping McAmis is easier said than done.

“ Her determination,” Sturgill said. “She’s just so determined to help the team and be there for the team. She knows she has a role on the team. She shows up every night and proves she can play that role.”

Alleghany boss Jeff Wolfe saw his team’s hopes get buried by McAmis, not the first opposing boss to see that scenario unfold.

“ McAmis is a heck of a player,” Wolfe said. “We knew that coming in and it wasn’t a surprise. She’s a heck of a player when you see her in person.”

Senior Erin Harden had 14 points and seven rebounds for Alleghany, which was playing its first state tournament game in program history. The Mountaineers committed 22 turnovers.

“ I feel like our kids played hard and I’m proud of them,” Wolfe said. “It was a new experience, a new environment, the whole thing. Some things didn’t go our way as far as some shots and we had 15 turnovers at halftime, but I am proud of their effort. [Wise County Central] has a quality team.”

They also have a quantity of quality players.

Bayleigh Allison (eight points, three steals), Emilee Brickey (seven points, four rebounds), Jill Sturgill (six points, nine rebounds) and Abbie Jordan (six points, four assists) also made important contributions alongside McAmis.

Central will play Gate City for the fifth time this season on Monday.

The Warriors have won three of the four previous matchups with the Blue Devils, but none of those featured a trip to the state finals on the line.

“ Every year we get in the playoffs and battle each other,” Dotson said. “You just have to show up.”

Wise County Central’s freshman phenom has shown up on the scene in a big way this winter.

“ Emmah,” Dotson said. “She’s something else.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.