BRISTOL, Va. — The Gate City girls basketball team took care of business with ease Friday night, hammering outmanned Glenvar 69-32 in Class 2 quarterfinal play at the Bearcat Den.

Yet, even with a 37-point win in a state playoff game, 16th-year Gate City coach Kelly Houseright and her assistants still held a serious, 10-minute locker room talk after wiping out the Highlanders. It’s safe to say the Blue Devils are focused on a greater goal.

“We’ve got two more games left, hopefully, if we can keep our focus,” Houseright said. “But our focus has always been just one game at a time. Just having the right mindset and knowing that anything can happen (in postseason play).

“We just have to stay the course and do what we do. We can’t let other teams dictate what we’re doing. We have to control the game. You know, if we end up playing somebody for the sixth time, well then we’ll end up playing somebody for the sixth time. And that’s even more reason you can’t lose your focus and you’ve got to keep the same mindset.”

Gate City (24-5) will indeed play a familiar opponent in the state semifinals Monday night, when Wise County Central (24-6) pays a call on the Blue Devils back here at the Bearcat Den. It will be the sixth meeting this season between the two, old Mountain 7 District rivals.

The semifinal appearance marks Gate City’s fourth straight trip to the VHSL Final Four.

“Which I don’t know has ever happened in our (girls) sport,” Houseright said. “That’s a testament to these kids.”

And now another game with Central — 3-2 against Gate City this season — is straight ahead.

“I know he (longtime Central coach Robin Dotson) is getting tired of playing us like we’re getting tired of playing him — we’ve talked about it,” Houseright said, an hour before Central edged Floyd County in its quarterfinal game. “If we play on Monday, that will be 11 times in two years.”

Gate City was never in danger of missing out on a return trip to the semis, dominating the overwhelmed Highlanders (13-13) to lead 23-5 after one period and 42-17 at halftime.

For an idea of their superiority and consistency, the Devils ran out to a 12-2 lead after three minutes play, then scored the first 11 points over the first 3:20 of the second half, gaining a 53-17 advantage and prompting Houseright to call off the dogs midway through the third quarter.

At that point, Gate City was shooting 57 percent (20 of 35) from the floor and had knocked down 9 of 18 shots from 3-point range, to go along with just four turnovers.

By the finish, Lexi Ervin had scored 19 points to lead the winners, making 5 of 14 from beyond the arc. Addy Gibson, who hit 3 of 6 3-pointers, scored 13 points, and Jaydyn Carrico added 12. Interior workers Makayla Bays and Braylin Steele combined for 16 points.

Gibson clearly sparked the Blue Devils from the perimeter and in other phases of the game.

“She’s battled through a lot of sickness and shin splints, and still plays her butt off,” Houseright said of her senior guard. “She’s battled through all of that stuff and still given us great minutes.”

Offensively challenged Glenvar was without four players due to injury and illness, and only two Highlanders even managed to score. In fact, McKenzie Harris and hard-working Rhyan Harris — no relation — combined to take all but five of Glenvar’s shots.

Rhyan Harris, an Emory & Henry signee, scored 18 points and McKenzie Harris knocked in 14.

Missing from the Glenvar lineup was interior presence Kaelon Thompson, out with a knee injury.