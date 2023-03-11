The Clarke County Eagles hail from Berryville, Virginia, and they must be very good if they want to beat defending state champion Wise County Central in Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. VHSL Class 2 girls basketball title game.

“Wise Central is a really good team and they are well-coached,” said 10th-year Clarke County boss Regina Downing. “We will have to have an outstanding defensive game to get the win.”

Clarke County (24-5) has relied on its defense all year in allowing just two opponents to score 50 or more points. One of those was the John Marshall Justices, who the Eagles beat 62-51 in overtime in Monday’s state semifinals.

Clarke County overruled the Justices by outscoring them 16-5 in OT to avenge a loss to John Marshall in the 2022 state quarterfinals.

What stood out the most to Clarke County’s coach in regards to that game?

“Our team unity,” Downing said. “We stayed together.”

Freshman Alainah McKavish is the catalyst for Clarke County as she is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The first-team All-Region 2B honoree went for 26 points and 12 rebounds in that state semifinal victory.

Seniors Keira Rohrbach and Hailey Evans have also been standouts for the Eagles. Rohrback will play at the University of Mary Washington, a NCAA Division III school in Fredericksburg.

The roster is comprised of four seniors, four juniors, one sophomore and one ninth-grader.

There is no secret to the strength of the squad.

“We are a defensive-minded team,” Downing said.

Downing played collegiately at New Mexico State University and coached at the AAU and high school level in New Mexico for several years before relocating to Virginia.

She’s been around long enough to know Southwest Virginia squads have set the standard in the Class 2 ranks and watched the film of Central’s thrilling 51-50 state semifinal win over Gate City. Central (25-6) has won six state titles overall, while Clarke County’s only crown came in 2007.

“Yes, the western teams are always tough,” Downing said. “The game between Gate City and Wise Central was a really good game.”