RICHMOND, Va. – Wise County Central is the gold standard when it comes to Class 2 girls basketball teams in the Virginia High School League, but the Warriors had to settle for silver during their latest trip to the state capital.

The Clarke County Eagles canned pressure-packed free throws and came up with clutch play after clutch play in the fourth quarter to clinch a 45-41 victory over the defending state champions on Saturday in the title game at the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.

The Warriors (25-7) were denied back-to-back state titles and their seventh overall, while Clarke County (25-5) celebrated its first crown since 2007.

“We just never could get in sync tonight it seemed like,” said veteran Central coach Robin Dotson. “[The Eagles] made their free throws and hit some key shots. We’re broken-hearted, but I’m very proud of our kids and what they’ve put into this season. We just came out on the short end today.”

Central never led in the first half and fell behind by as many as eight points over the course of the opening 16 minutes, but pulled within 19-17 at the break.

The Warriors took their first lead at 3:34 remaining in the third quarter on two free throws by sophomore guard Emmah McAmis and extended the advantage to 29-25 with 3:06 left in the period after junior Emilee Brickey sank a 3-pointer.

Central led 29-27 entering the fourth quarter and at that point it seemed like the powerhouse from Southwest Virginia would inevitably rule Richmond once again. Clarke County had other ideas.

“We knew what we were coming up against,” said Clarke County senior Keira Rohrbach. “We have always preached we are the better team, it’s just that we have to show we are the better team. We didn’t do our best, but we still showed we were the better team and came out with the win.”

Clarke County took the lead for good with 2:46 left when Selene Good canned a 3-pointer to give the Eagles a 33-31 edge. An unheralded 5-foot-4 junior, Good finished with a season-high 11 points and got the shooter’s roll on several of her shots as they bounced around the rim and fell through.

The Eagles iced the game by going 10-for-12 from the free throw line in the final 91 seconds.

Clarke County also benefitted from taking some charges in key moments and four players from the squad scored in double digits.

One of them wasn’t freshman Alainah McKavish.

The leading scorer and rebounder for the Eagles this season, McKavish was limited to one point and seven rebounds while battling foul trouble.

That Clarke County was still able to pull out a win was impressive.

“All I can say is, ‘Wow.’ I tell you that was a game,” said Eagles coach Regina Downing. “That was a game and a half. … Those last two minutes were like an eternity. It was a long two minutes, but I was proud of our kids. They have been gritty all year long.”

Nobody has shown more grit in the last week than McAmis, who battled through an excruciating left ankle injury she suffered in the state quarterfinals to put up 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals on Saturday.

Her 3-pointer from well beyond the arc with 3.4 ticks showing on the clock pulled Central within 43-41, but there would be no epic comeback.

Rohrhbach – who recorded 10 points, four steals, two blocks and two assists – officially sealed the deal by sinking two tosses from the charity stripe with one second left.

“There’s no quit in our team,” Dotson said.

Abbie Jordan added 12 points for Central and also connected on a couple of 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep the Warriors close. Seventeen turnovers didn’t help Central.

The setback came two days after the Eastside Spartans suffered a gut-wrenching 70-65 loss to Rappahannock County in the Class 1 title game and this winter is the first time since 2013 that a far Southwest Virginia girls hoops squad didn’t bring home a state title trophy in one of the VHSL’s smallest two classifications.

It was just the second loss in 11 games played at VCU for the six-time state champion Wise County Central Warriors, who last experienced defeat at the home of the Rams in the 2013 finals.

Dotson donned his familiar title-game wardrobe of a blue shirt, red tie and khaki pants.

There was the traditional stop at Olive Garden for the team meal the night before the final game of the season.

Yet, the result was different this time for the Warriors.

“It’s taken so much for us to get here and we had to fight through so many things,” Dotson said. “As a coach, I just hate it for the kids. I coach for them and I’m disappointed that I didn’t get it done for them.”