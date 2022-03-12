VHSL CLASS 2 GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAmis leads Wise Central past Luray for title, 62-59

RICHMOND, Va. – The Siegel Center at Virginia Commonwealth University has become the ultimate proving ground for prep basketball players in Virginia.

Emmah McAmis certainly proved a point Saturday afternoon.

The 5-foot-6 freshman guard led the Wise County Central Warriors to a 62-59 win over the Luray Bulldogs in the VHSL Class 2 girls’ championship.

“Coming in as freshman, I wanted to prove myself on a new stage,” McAmis said.

Mission accomplished – in style.

McAmis collected 34 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. She also established a new VHSL single season record for scoring by a freshman.

“I had no idea about that,” McAmis said. “I just wanted to win for my team.”

There was nothing easy about the sixth state title for Wise Central, as the Warriors trailed 40-28 lead at the 3:55 mark of the third quarter.

What was the mindset of McAmis at the point?

“I looked up at the scoreboard and knew that we had to go to work,” McAmis said.

McAmis scored 11 points in the final quarter, while Central worked over the Bulldogs with an aggressive man-to-man defense. The Warriors began the game with a zone defense.

“We changed our approach and it worked,” Wise Central coach Robin Dotson said.

As the Bulldogs searched for open passing lanes and shots, the Warriors began converting difficult chances in transition.

After Wise Central missed two chances to force a tie in the final minute, McAmis put the Warriors (26-5) up 60-59 with 22 seconds left on a driving jumper and free throw.

“My competitive nature really took over there,” McAmis said.

Luray coach Joe Lucas said he still had confidence in his team after the McAmis 3-point play.

“We were still right where we wanted to be,” Lucas said. “But give credit to Central. [Dotson] is the best coach in the state.”

Following a Luray turnover with 17 seconds left, McAmis gave her team a 62-59 advantage with two more free throws at the eight-second mark. Luray missed a potential game-tying three at the buzzer.

“That was such an unbelievable game,” Dotson said. “I’ve had teams win state championships after being down big in the first half, but we’ve never won in a situation like this. It was just pure heart.”

Defending state champ Luray (27-3) entered the game on a 19-game win streak, with most of those wins in blowout fashion.

But Bulldogs could not overcome 27 turnovers or the heroics of McAmis, who confounds defense with a two-handed skill set fueled by speed and jumping ability.

“[McAmis] is legit,” Lucas said. “She does a really good job of getting into the paint, not picking up charges, and going after loose balls. She just plays really hard, just like our kid does.”

That kid for Luray is Emilee Weakley. A 5-11 senior guard who has signed to play at NCAA Division 2 Shepherd University, Weakley entered the day with over 2,500 career points.

Weakley contributed 31 points, 13 rebounds and four assists Saturday despite facing double and even triple teams.

“That was hard,” Weakley said. “[Central] was trying their best to take me away, but I was going to do everything in my power to help my team win and to fulfill my goal.”

Weakley collected 16 points and 10 rebounds in the first half as Luray built a 29-21 advantage.

“We were right where we wanted to be,” Lucas said. “But [Wise Central] extended its pressure in the second half and it caused us some issues.”

With just two team fouls early in the second half, Central had the freedom to ramp up its traps and pressure.

“I think was a high for us in turnovers,” Lucas said. “[Central] tried to take the ball out of the hands of our main ballhandlers. We got rushed there at the end and they were able to take advantage. That’s why [Central] is a six-time state champion.”

Junior post Jaidyn McClung contributed 15 points for Luray on five 3-pointers.

Senior Jill Sturgill added 10 points for Central, including a three from the corner with 3:51 left that brought the Warriors within 54-53.

“I had four fouls and I wanted to help the team anyway I could,” said Sturgill, who played on Central’s 2019 state title squad. “We got down, but we just had to keep pushing.”

That sense of determination was also reflected in the large Central fan contingent who braved heavy snow in far Southwest Virginia Saturday morning to make the over five-hour trek to Richmond.

“Wise had seven or eight inches of snow, but our pep bus left around 2 this morning and it was incredible to see all the support we had,” Dotson said. “Just like in our past two games at UVa Wise, it was a sea of red.”

Those loyal fans will long remember the record-setting performance by their freshman prodigy in McAmis.

“I wasn’t nervous,” McAmis said. “We all worked hard to reach this point and we had the support of our community. We just gave it all we had.”

