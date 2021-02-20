VHSL CLASS 2 GIRLS BASKETBALL: Luray holds off Gate City in finals, 61-56

“I think so. We came out in the third quarter and just played as hard as we could and it gassed us in the fourth quarter, but at the same time we still had some opportunities to win and we just came up short and that is just the way things go,” Houseright said. “Everything happens for a reason, we always try to look at it that way and hats off to them. They came down here and played well and deserved it.”

Gate City’s narrowed the margin to 59-56 on an offensive putback by Houseright with 12.2 seconds on the clock, but Jaidyn McClung added two free throws to provide Luray with the final margin.

Amber Thorpe had nine points for Luray on a trio of 3-pointers, the last of which cut the fourth quarter margin to 49-48 right before Weakley fouled out.

“This is so special, they are as good as advertised,” Luray head coach Joe Lucas said. “They made the run there in the third quarter and we could have very easily folded. That is the exact situation that happened last year, they made a big run in the third quarter and we never climbed back into it.

“It is so special and they are so good. Thompson is legit so I am just happy for our kids, they battled.”