VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL SEMIS: Union hosts defending state champion Appomattox County today

By this point, Union High School senior Alex Rasnick is used to his squad being the underdogs.

Heck, for the last 2 1/2 months he’s heard the naysayers give the Bears little chance at state-wide success in not one, but two sports.

Yet, the doubters help drive him and his teammates as they thrive in the postseason.

“That is the best role to have,” Rasnick said. “Nobody sees you winning but yourself. It really don’t matter what the predictions say or what everyone says on social media, you have to have confidence in yourself that you are going to do everything you can on your part to help your team win. And if every single player feels and plays like that, you most likely will have a pretty good chance to succeed. When nobody believes in you – believe in yourself.”

That mindset will be present today for the bunch from Big Stone Gap as Union (6-2) hosts defending state champion Appomattox County (7-0) in the VHSL Class 2 state football semifinals. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bullitt Park.

A starter at wide receiver and defensive back for Union, Rasnick relishes being on the big stage and not being favored. That trend dates back to February and the VHSL state basketball tournament.