VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL SEMIS: Union hosts defending state champion Appomattox County today

By this point, Union High School senior Alex Rasnick is used to his squad being the underdogs.
Heck, for the last 2 1/2 months he’s heard the naysayers give the Bears little chance at state-wide success in not one, but two sports.
Yet, the doubters help drive him and his teammates as they thrive in the postseason.
“That is the best role to have,” Rasnick said. “Nobody sees you winning but yourself. It really don’t matter what the predictions say or what everyone says on social media, you have to have confidence in yourself that you are going to do everything you can on your part to help your team win. And if every single player feels and plays like that, you most likely will have a pretty good chance to succeed. When nobody believes in you – believe in yourself.”
That mindset will be present today for the bunch from Big Stone Gap as Union (6-2) hosts defending state champion Appomattox County (7-0) in the VHSL Class 2 state football semifinals. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. at Bullitt Park.
A starter at wide receiver and defensive back for Union, Rasnick relishes being on the big stage and not being favored. That trend dates back to February and the VHSL state basketball tournament.
Few figured the Bears could knock off undefeated Radford, a traditional powerhouse, in the state semifinals. Rasnick hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer as Union earned a 42-35 win.
East Rockingham was the pick of most pundits in the state finals two days later, but Union earned the state title with an impressive 62-47 victory over the Eagles.
A similar storyline occurred in the Region 2D football playoffs as Union earned the fourth and final seed, which some keyboard warriors on social media and message boards didn’t feel was deserved.
What did the Bears do once they got to the postseason?
They won 30-24 at two-time defending regional champ Graham and 14-13 at Wise County Central, a team that had beaten them by 20 points three weeks earlier.
“The key for us,” said quarterback Bradley Bunch. “Has been for us to just play our game and lock down on defense.”
Rasnick, Bunch, Malachi Jenkins, Peyton Honeycutt, Carson Ray and Reyshawn Anderson were members of the state championship hoops team. The Bears won the title on a Sunday afternoon and the football season opened the next night with a 28-0 win over Lee High.
Running back Johnny Satterfield was wrestling in the state tournament the same day as that opening game.
“It took me until about the second week to adjust,” Bunch said.
Union was 3-2 after back-to-back blowout losses to Abingdon and Wise County Central in March.
“We came in after those two losses knowing that one more loss could end our season,” Rasnick said. “But we kept fighting and nobody wants our season to end. We have also been practicing better since that point in the season. Everything just feels more under control and we are all more focused.”
That focus will have to be on point today against Appomattox, winners of four state championships in the last five seasons. The Raiders are averaging 53.3 points per game and have won 19 straight games dating back to 2019.
“They’ve got five or six guys that can score every time they touch the ball,” said Union coach Travis Turner. “It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us. We have to do a good job defensively of trying to contain them and limiting the big plays.”
Junior quarterback Tre Lawing (483 passing yards, 10 touchdowns; 449 rushing yards, 11 TDs) gets things going for the Raiders, while sophomore Jonathan Pennix (eight rushing touchdowns) and wide receiver Jordan Scott are playmakers. Scott has 10 catches this season and six of them have resulted in touchdowns.
Junior Ervis Davin (36 tackles; two kickoff returns for scores), senior Tez Booker (four interceptions) and senior Landon Wilson (46 tackles) lead the way on the other side of the ball.
Head coach Doug Smith began cancer treatments in November after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Stephen Castello has been guiding the team in Smith’s absence.
Do the Raiders compare to any of the previous opponents this season for Union?
“Not really,” Turner said.
Yet, the boss of the Bears knows his team will not back down.
They never do.
“There are people counting us out for this game too,” Rasnick said. “But we will come in focused and ready to play.”
