VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: King William rolls past Graham, 48-21

SALEM, Va. – The Graham G-Men overcame teams that rely on passing, power and speed en route to the Class 2 football title game.
The G-Men were finally stopped by a phenom.
Senior running back Demond Claiborne accounted for 355 total yards and four scores Saturday as the King William Cavaliers posted a 48-21 win over Graham at Salem Stadium.
“[Claiborne] is an explosive player who can do a lot of things, and I thought [King William] controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides off the ball,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said.
The game pitted two of the state’s top athletes in the Wake Forrest bound Claiborne and Graham senior Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw, who has attracted 13 major college offers.
With double coverage and heavy pressure from a four-man front, the Cavaliers (13-1) held Bradshaw to 119 yards rushing and no pass receptions.
“That’s a tough team,” Bradshaw said. “[Claiborne] deserves to make it in college, and I might see him again soon. He makes great cuts to go with his speed.”
After the award ceremonies, Claiborne walked across the field to chat with Bradshaw.
“[Bradshaw] is a baller with a great future,” Claiborne said. “It was fun competing against him.”
Behind two scores from Bradshaw and a TD pass to junior Aiden Wallace with 22 seconds left in the second quarter, Graham (13-1) trailed just 28-21 at halftime.
“We were amped going into the locker room,” Bradshaw said. “We kept fighting in the second half, but things just didn’t work out.”
KW coach Scott Moore explained that his staff spent hours in film study to prepare for Bradshaw and company.
“Our defensive coaches worked overtime,” Moore said. “They call it going to the lab. When they go to the lab, they come up with their schemes.”
That scheming continued at halftime on offense and defense. KW was mostly able to avoid Bradshaw on kickoffs, while the KW offense featured a variety of looks.
“Our guys made great adjustments. And the kids went out and executed,” Moore said.
As Graham defenders focused on Claiborne, KW senior quarterback Jayveon Robinson put his team up 34-21 with a 36-yard TD run at the 4:31 mark of the third quarter.
“Our focus is speed and getting to the edges,” Robinson said. “[Graham] contained the edges for a little bit. But once our coaches made adjustments, things opened up for us and we took off.”
Graham never recovered from that score, as Claiborne continued to pound out yards behind a large cast of linemen.
Claiborne finished his senior season with 52 touchdowns, good for third on the VHSL single-season list. The 5-11, 190-pounder uses cuts, strong legs, and vision to confound defenders.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room,” said Claiborne, who carried the ball 25 times for 250 yards. “I started off slow today, but I got the rhythm going. I come into each game thinking we’re the underdogs and I’m trying to prove a point.
“Our fellas were a little riled up at halftime, but we kept our heads on straight and got the job done. I’m happy that we got to take this trophy back to the 804 [Richmond area code] with our fans. They came out early this morning and we wanted to roll with it.”
Claiborne’s range of skills were put on full display in the first quarter on a 56-yard scoring reception.
“I just slipped out of the backfield and my quarterback hit me right on the money,” Claiborne said. “I had one man to beat, and I did a spin move on the dude.”
Graham countered with sophomore running back Ty’Drez Clements, who rushed for 67 yards on 22 carries for Graham. But Blevins, who was still moving slow from his recent calf injury, was held to negative 34 yards rushing on six carries and did not play on defense.
In addition to the Blevins injury, starting linebacker Gage Sawyers missed the game for Graham due to injury.
“Of course, that hurts, but [King William] just outplayed us,” Palmer said.
Bradshaw remembered a happier day in 2018 at Salem Stadium.
“Our seniors got a state title coming in and we wanted to get one going out,” Bradshaw said. “I can’t do anything but smile, though. It’s been one heck of a ride and I couldn’t ask for more.”
Graham will graduate just seven seniors.
“We’ve got a lot coming back next season,” Palmer said. “This group of seniors did everything we asked and added to our tradition. The experience of this playoff run will help our younger guys. We’ve got a lot to look forward to.”
King William 14 14 6 14-48
Graham 7 14 0 7-21
Scoring Summary
KW – Claiborne 77 run (J. Robinson run)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 65 run (Morgan kick)
KW – Claiborne 56 pass from J. Robinson (pass failed)
G – Turner-Bradshaw 1 run
KW – Claiborne 1 run (Hayes pass from J. Robinson)
KW – J. Robinson 29 run (pass failed)
G – Wallace 8 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
KW - J. Robinson 36 run (pass failed)
KW – Claiborne 1 run (run failed)
KW – Hayes 4 pass from J. Robinson (Claiborne run)
Team Stats
First Downs: KW 15, G 11; Rushes-Yards: KW 43-339, G 38-153; Passing Yards: KW 118, G 63; Comp.-Att.-Int.: KW 6-11-0, G 4-12-0; Fumbles-Lost: KW 2-2, G 2-1; Penalties-Yards: KW 10-115, G 8-45; Punts-Average: KW 3-33, G 5-39
Individual Stats
RUSHING – KW: Claiborne 29-250, J. Robinson 16-93, Shelton 1(-5), Roane 1-1; Graham: Turner-Bradshaw 10-119, Clements 22-67, Brayden Meadows 1-1, Blevins 6(-34)
PASSING – KW: J. Robinson 7-13-0-168; Graham: Blevins 4-12-0-63
RECEIVING – KW: Claiborne 3-105, T. Robinson 2-57, Shelton 1-8, Hayes 1-5; Graham: Brown 1-39, Clements 1-15, Wallace 1-8, Sarver 1-9
