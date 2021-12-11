VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: King William rolls past Graham, 48-21

Graham never recovered from that score, as Claiborne continued to pound out yards behind a large cast of linemen.

Claiborne finished his senior season with 52 touchdowns, good for third on the VHSL single-season list. The 5-11, 190-pounder uses cuts, strong legs, and vision to confound defenders.

“I’ve spent a lot of time in the weight room,” said Claiborne, who carried the ball 25 times for 250 yards. “I started off slow today, but I got the rhythm going. I come into each game thinking we’re the underdogs and I’m trying to prove a point.

“Our fellas were a little riled up at halftime, but we kept our heads on straight and got the job done. I’m happy that we got to take this trophy back to the 804 [Richmond area code] with our fans. They came out early this morning and we wanted to roll with it.”

Claiborne’s range of skills were put on full display in the first quarter on a 56-yard scoring reception.

“I just slipped out of the backfield and my quarterback hit me right on the money,” Claiborne said. “I had one man to beat, and I did a spin move on the dude.”