VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Graham's Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw draws comparisons to his famous father Ahmad

Those master class lessons also continue away from the field.

“The advice comes on a daily basis, and he’s been right 100 percent of the time,” Xayvion said.

More help comes from Graham head coach Tony Palmer, who starred at running back on Graham’s 1989 VHSL Division 3 title squad.

“We always like to see Xayvion with the ball,” Palmer said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete who has been a blessing to coach. All our seniors have been blessings to work with.”

How good of an athlete was Ahmad?

Consider that he was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year in both football and basketball. After blasting for 2,982 yards rushing in three years at Marshall, Bradshaw competed in the NFL from 2007-2015 where led the New York Giants in rushing during two Super Bowl triumphs.

“Dad is always telling me that he wishes he could show me highlights from those days,” Xayvion said. “I have seen a little documentary on YouTube about him and [running back] Brandon Jacobs from their time with the Giants, and that includes a few high school clips.”