VHSL CLASS 2 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Graham's Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw draws comparisons to his famous father Ahmad

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Every serious sports fan in far Southwest Virginia has heard the name of Ahmad Bradshaw.
From Graham High School and Marshall University to the National Football League, the 5-foot-10 dynamo created headlines, set records, and earned fame for his football skills.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw is familiar with the stories. And the 5-10, 160-pound Graham senior football sensation has heard countless comparisons to his famous father.
“I hear it every game,” Xayvion said. “People tell me how good my dad was and how much I look like him on the field.”
Ahmad Bradshaw accounted for 5,265 yards rushing and 92 touchdowns at Graham. He was named the Virginia High School League Group AA player of the year after guiding the G-Men to the 2003 state semifinals.
Over the past four years, the elder Bradshaw has been a constant on the Graham sidelines. He was at Salem Stadium in 2018 when the G-Men downed Goochland 31-9 for the Class 2 title and will return to Salem today when the G-Men (13-0) face the King William Cavaliers (12-1) for the Class 2 crown in a noon start.
“It means a lot to have dad there with me during games,” Xayvion said. “Dad doesn’t really get on me, he just tells me ways that I can improve.”
Those master class lessons also continue away from the field.
“The advice comes on a daily basis, and he’s been right 100 percent of the time,” Xayvion said.
More help comes from Graham head coach Tony Palmer, who starred at running back on Graham’s 1989 VHSL Division 3 title squad.
“We always like to see Xayvion with the ball,” Palmer said. “He’s a phenomenal athlete who has been a blessing to coach. All our seniors have been blessings to work with.”
How good of an athlete was Ahmad?
Consider that he was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year in both football and basketball. After blasting for 2,982 yards rushing in three years at Marshall, Bradshaw competed in the NFL from 2007-2015 where led the New York Giants in rushing during two Super Bowl triumphs.
“Dad is always telling me that he wishes he could show me highlights from those days,” Xayvion said. “I have seen a little documentary on YouTube about him and [running back] Brandon Jacobs from their time with the Giants, and that includes a few high school clips.”
Xayvion has attracted scholarship offers from 13 major colleges. Through 13 games this season, he has accounted for over 1,400 yards and 33 touchdowns as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner. Xayvion also handles the punting duties, booming a 40-yard kick and completing a pass after an errant punt snap in last week’s 42-28 win against Appomattox.
“I’m looking at the slot receiver position for college,” Xayvion said. “I’m shooting to make my [college] decision by around Christmas. If that time fame doesn’t happen, then I will decide by March. Right now, I’m just focused on Saturday’s game.
“We want to set the record as the most successful team in Graham history. Our current seniors posted unbeaten records dating back to middle school and eighth grade. We got a state title coming into high school in 2019 and now we want to get one going out.”
As usual, the expectations will be high today for the younger Bradshaw.
“I wouldn’t call it pressure,” Xayvion said. “I’m striving to be a better player than my dad was.
“That’s my goal, along with winning another state title for my school and community. I just have to keep grinding.”
