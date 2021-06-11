VHSL CLASS 2 DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP: John Battle's Mumpower, Crabtree win title

“We finally got to sleep around 11:30 Thursday night, and then we had to wake up at 7 this morning,” Stafford said. “Hannah and I have totally opposite styles, but we always compete and have fun together. And we competed again today.”

In Class 3 boys action, junior Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks from Abingdon had no answer for the power of Tobin Yates and Bryce Duncan from Class 3 team champion Western Albemarle. McReynolds is 6-foot-3 and Hicks is 6-1, but Yates and Duncan are both in the 6-foot-5 range.

“It’s hard to play super-tall people like that because they have such a long reach,” Hicks said.

The AHS pair attempted to keep their shots low and work in some lobs, and the returns just kept coming.

“Dillon and I played doubles together in a junior tournament in Tennessee last fall, but this was our first season working together on the varsity,” Hicks said. “We both learned a lot today and we’re coming back with a vengeance next year.”

Abingdon faced another challenge from the WA combo.

“Those were two of the biggest, if not the biggest, servers I’ve ever seen,” McReynolds said. “We just stuck to our gameplan, and we started to figure some things out in the second set.”