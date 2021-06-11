VHSL CLASS 2 DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP: John Battle's Mumpower, Crabtree win title

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Christmas dinner at the Crabtree home in Bristol will never be the same after what happened on a hot afternoon at Virginia Tech Friday.
John Battle sophomore Briggs Crabtree combined with senior Peyton Mumpower to win the boys VHSL Class 2 doubles championship.
Hudson and Reed Crabtree, the older brothers of Briggs, both advanced to the state final four in tennis but came up short of a state title.
On Thursday, John Battle was on the court for nearly eight hours before clinching the first team title in school history at around 8 p.m. Crabtree and Mumpower were back in action Friday morning at 9, and both players eager to make more history.
Following a 6-2, 6-2 victory in the semifinals, the Battle boys earned another celebration at around 3 p.m. with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 triumph over Stuarts Draft in the finals. Reed and Hudson were in attendance to support their brother.
“I always came to watch my bothers play at state and I’ve heard their stories,” Briggs said. “Now, I will have my own story.”
Briggs actually hit practice shots with Reed and Hudson before Friday’s championship.
“That really helped me to prepare,” Briggs said.
Mumpower pushed through various challenges en route to the crown.
“Tennis is a sport that will wear you out. I was tired Thursday night, but I was running on adrenaline today,” Mumpower said. “Every high school athlete dreams of winning a state championship, and only a few realize that dream. Here we are.”
The match swung in bizarre fashion on the opening game of the third set when Mumpower returned a smash by placing his racquet in front of his face and launching a lob that landed deep on the Stuarts Draft end. Battle won the point seconds later.
“I was praying that ball would stay in,” Mumpower said.
What did Crabtree think of that highlight sequence?
“That’s called a moonball and I haven’t seen anything quite like that,” Crabtree said. “It was just a wild day.”
Another combo that worked overtime the past two days was Hannah McAmis and Tellie Stafford from Wise County Central. After guiding their team to a title on Thursday, McAmis and Stafford fell 6-0, 3-6, 6-4 to eventual state champions Trinity Adams and Harper Minarik from Radford in Friday’s semifinal.
“That was a very tough match in several ways,” Stafford said. “Radford had more fans being this close to Tech, but we played pretty well together.”
Both McAmis and Stafford admitted to feeling a bit drained after Thursday’s emotional rollercoaster.
“We finally got to sleep around 11:30 Thursday night, and then we had to wake up at 7 this morning,” Stafford said. “Hannah and I have totally opposite styles, but we always compete and have fun together. And we competed again today.”
In Class 3 boys action, junior Dillon McReynolds and Tristan Hicks from Abingdon had no answer for the power of Tobin Yates and Bryce Duncan from Class 3 team champion Western Albemarle. McReynolds is 6-foot-3 and Hicks is 6-1, but Yates and Duncan are both in the 6-foot-5 range.
“It’s hard to play super-tall people like that because they have such a long reach,” Hicks said.
The AHS pair attempted to keep their shots low and work in some lobs, and the returns just kept coming.
“Dillon and I played doubles together in a junior tournament in Tennessee last fall, but this was our first season working together on the varsity,” Hicks said. “We both learned a lot today and we’re coming back with a vengeance next year.”
Abingdon faced another challenge from the WA combo.
“Those were two of the biggest, if not the biggest, servers I’ve ever seen,” McReynolds said. “We just stuck to our gameplan, and we started to figure some things out in the second set.”
McReynolds, who competed in the state singles and doubles Final Four two years ago, said each match on the VHSL main stage is vital to his memory notebook. He will draw off that experience in today single’s semifinals against Yates.
“Each time you compete at state you know more of what to expect and the nerves aren’t as big of a factor,” McReynolds said.
Power and height were also issues with the Class 3 champion girls pairing of senior Lauren Goodman and sophomore Lauren Wimmer from Abingdon, who dropped a 6-2, 6-1 decision against Austin Winslow and Grace Nolasco from Western Albemarle.
“We lost to them Monday in the state semifinals, so we knew they were going to be consistent,” Goodman said. “Lauren and I are both 5-5. One of our opponents was like 5-11 and she was tough in the middle of court.”
Goodman and Wimmer forced deuce situations numerous times, including one game that included six deuces.
“It was a tough match that kept going back and forth,” Goodman said. “It’s been a great season with a very young team, but today is kind of bittersweet since it’s my senior year.”
Goodman was the only senior in an AHS lineup dominated by freshman and sophomores. Wimmer will be paired against Winslow in today’s single semifinals.
Experience was also a factor in the Class 1 girls semifinals where Thomas Walker juniors Hannah Saylor and Leslie Gibson dropped a 6-1, 6-0 decision to the eventual state champions from Sara Nichols and Anna McGuire of Auburn.
How unique was the state tournament experience for Gibson?
“This was my first year playing tennis,” Gibson said. “I didn’t get to practice any at the beginning of the season because I played volleyball and I didn’t have time to take lessons. I’ve had a learning experience, but I’m very happy to go this far.”
The fun run continues this morning for Saylor, who will face Nichols in the singles semifinals.
Meanwhile, Gibson will also be busy this morning.
“I’m very proud of Hannah and I wish that I could watch her, but I have an ACT test at 8 a.m.,” Gibson said.
Thomas Walker is led by Janet Nelson, who had a very successful run as the J.J. Kelly girls tennis coach.
Two other players will represent far Southwest Virginia in today’s Class 2 singles competition. Amelia Jennings and Quintin Smith are both from Gate City.
Perhaps the biggest celebration on Friday came when Reed Crabtree, who played two years of tennis at Radford University, watched his younger brother seal the victory.
“The Crabtree family cycle in the state tournament is finally complete,” Reed said. “Briggs has family bragging rights now, and he earned it.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544