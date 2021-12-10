VHSL Class 2 Championship Football Prediction

The marquee matchup here involves two of the fastest prep athletes in Virginia with Graham receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and King William running back Demond Claiborne. Which player will generate the most big plays? … A Wake Forest commit who runs low to the ground with strong legs, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Claiborne has averaged 14.7 yards per carry en route to 2,676 yards rushing and 48 scores. In last week’s 38-29 win against Central-Woodstock, Claiborne accounted for 313 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries as the Cavaliers earned their first regional title since 2000. That was the fourth-highest rushing total in VHSL playoff history. The other marquee talent is quarterback-safety Jayveon Robinson, who has earned a Division 1 offer from Morgan State. Robinson has passed for 1,125 yards with 19 scores against just three interceptions, while rushing for 1,122 yards and 16 TDs and adding 81 tackles on defense. Second-year coach Scott Moore, an all-state lineman at KW in 1986, also relies on middle linebacker Tre Robinson (405 yards receiving) along with Chase Rosso (6-3, 235), PJ Holmes (6-6, 347) and several other large linemen. The only loss for the Cavaliers was a 13-7 decision in Goochland to open the season. KW, a member of the Tidewater District, last won a state title in 2000. … With senior Brody Meadows (6-7, 330) setting the pace, Graham rushed for 350 yards and dominated both sides of the line last week against Appomattox. Meadows has made a verbal commitment to play at the University of Virginia. But in a social media post on Friday, Meadows announced that Virginia Tech has made him an offer. … “I’m excited for our players, coaches, high school and our community,” Graham coach Tony Palmer said. “Since the first practice, we’ve preached the importance of playing for the person next to you, and that’s what our guys have done. We love each other here. I lost my dad a couple weeks ago, and our players have picked me up ever since. That sort of maturity shows me that we’ve done a good job as coaches. We’re trying to turn our guys into good men who will be successful in life.” … “Coach Palmer has been there with me since day one,” Meadows said. “Honestly, he took a 15-year-old child and turned him into a man. I will always owe Coach Palmer and I want him to go out on top with us. The job is not finished. We want to make history.” …Graham found a way to win last week with senior leader Zach Blevins still hobbled by a calf injury. Thanks to Bradshaw, Meadows and Blevins, the G-Men will earn another state crown.