VHSL CLASS 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: Union wallops East Rockingham for title, 62-47

Nickel was 11-for-25 from the field as East Rockingham (10-3) made 18-of-51 shots overall.

Union had no such shooting woes.

“Obviously, you know coming down here to their place, they are going to be feeling confident. They have experienced winning here all season,” Nickel said. “When they started hitting, we just had to do everything to keep our heads up. We tried to claw back, but they got in rhythm and everything kind of went downhill from there. We knew what they could do and we just had trouble stopping it.”

The Bears were not intimidated by Nickel. The 6-foot-5 Bunch, a junior, fearlessly attacked the basket all afternoon for Union.

The boys from Big Stone Gap played with such confidence in every game.

The Bears snapped longtime nemesis Gate City’s streak of 82 consecutive wins against Mountain 7 District opponents early in the season and wound up beating the Blue Devils three times.

They knocked off previously unbeaten Radford in the state semifinals, a team that is a state tournament participant nearly every year.