VHSL CLASS 2 BOYS BASKETBALL: Union wallops East Rockingham for title, 62-47

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – It was only fitting that the ball ended up in Alex Rasnick’s hands.
The steady and stoic 5-foot-8 senior guard for the Union Bears received a pass from teammate Bradley Bunch and was able to dribble out the final 39 seconds of Sunday’s 62-47 victory over the East Rockingham Eagles in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys basketball state championship game.
A four-year starter who had hit numerous clutch shots over the course of his career and been a calming and reliable presence needed only to watch the final seconds tick off the clock to make the biggest victory in program history official.
“That was pretty special,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “I wanted them to maybe foul somebody so I could sub him out one last time. That’s the second-best thing. I asked him if ever imagined it would be this way when he started playing for us four years ago.”
What was going through Rasnick’s mind when the buzzer finally sounded and was joined by his teammates in celebration by jumping for joy near midcourt?
“I really didn’t know what to think,” Rasnick said. “I was just so happy for my team. I just thank God for everything he’s blessed me with.”
Rasnick had also gotten things started for Union on Sunday, hitting a floater in the lane 39 seconds into the game to ignite a scoring surge that would result in 10-0 and 15-2 leads for the Bears as they played a nearly perfect stretch of basketball to start the game.
Sophomore Sean Cusano hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with a 24-point, 12-rebound, three-assist masterpiece.
“I just had confidence throughout the whole game,” Cusano said. “We were ready to go and wanted this one really bad.”
Bradley Bunch (16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) and Rasnick (15 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal) were stellar as usual in giving East Rockingham trouble. Union shot 50 percent from the field in the first half.
“They are a solid group,” said East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes. “All five starters can shoot it, handle it and pass. They have a toughness about them and we knew it was going to be a dogfight. … You’ve got to be special to win it all and that’s a special team that just beat us.”
Union (16-3) relied on a tried and true formula: efficient offense and aggressive defense.
“I reminded our guys before the game of how we got here – we’ve been a defensive team all year, gotten stops and we’ve played unselfish and that couldn’t change in this game,” said Union coach Zack Moore. “You can’t change the process of how you got here and that was the motto. You can’t make the moment bigger than it is. We were the more relaxed, more confident team I thought.”
Some people were probably confident in East Rockingham’s chances as the Eagles had finished as state runner-up in 2019, advanced to the semifinal round in 2020 and feature Tyler Nickel, a 6-foot-8 junior who has 14 NCAA Division I scholarship offers. He had 28 of East Rockingham’s 47 points on Sunday and 11 of the team’s 26 rebounds.
Nickel was 11-for-25 from the field as East Rockingham (10-3) made 18-of-51 shots overall.
Union had no such shooting woes.
“Obviously, you know coming down here to their place, they are going to be feeling confident. They have experienced winning here all season,” Nickel said. “When they started hitting, we just had to do everything to keep our heads up. We tried to claw back, but they got in rhythm and everything kind of went downhill from there. We knew what they could do and we just had trouble stopping it.”
The Bears were not intimidated by Nickel. The 6-foot-5 Bunch, a junior, fearlessly attacked the basket all afternoon for Union.
The boys from Big Stone Gap played with such confidence in every game.
The Bears snapped longtime nemesis Gate City’s streak of 82 consecutive wins against Mountain 7 District opponents early in the season and wound up beating the Blue Devils three times.
They knocked off previously unbeaten Radford in the state semifinals, a team that is a state tournament participant nearly every year.
“I saw the dude who was guarding me for Radford laughing at me when I got introduced [in the semifinals],” Rasnick said. “That’s a sign of disrespect, so we just went out there and showed them what we could do. Most of us have played together since the third grade. We all have good chemistry and we just love playing with each other.”
They also had a determined head coach.
Moore was star player at now-defunct Pound High School and was on a state runner-up team in 1999.
He later became the all-time leading scorer at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The passion became his profession and he reached the pinnacle as a coach on Sunday.
“I love basketball,” Moore said. “I do. We’ve had some really good teams here, but we just couldn’t get over the hump. These guys did. They allowed me to coach them hard. I love being around these guys and I’m sad the season is over in that regard. I’m just happy for them.”
The Appalachia Bulldogs won a VHSL state championship in boys hoops in 1972.
The Powell Valley Vikings did the same two years later.
The school born in the fall of 2011 from the consolidation of those old rivals achieved the feat on Sunday.
A program that had never won a state tournament game prior to this season now owns a state championship trophy.
The U got the ultimate W.
“We had high expectations coming in,” Moore said. “We worked really hard in the fall when we could first do some stuff and it’s just been building up and building up and they’ve just never had a letdown. They were ready to play.”
