VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Lebanon two wins away from state titles

As has been the case all season, when their games are complete softball and baseball players alike will want to know the result of the contest involving their counterparts.

“We usually play on the same day and around the same time, so we aren’t able to watch them play,” said Haley Finney, the catcher for Lebanon’s softball team. “There have been times when the boys haven’t had a game and they have come to support us and it means a lot to us girls. If we get done with a game early, we try to walk over and watch the rest of their games.

“The baseball team is very talented and myself, along with the other girls, enjoy watching them play. … Both teams love to support each other.”

Both teams have also dominated in what is the school’s final season at the Class 2 level. The Pioneers will compete in Class 1 and the Hogoheegee District in the 2021-22 school year.

Matthew Buchanan, Seth Buchanan, Preston Steele and Dagan Barton have formed a lockdown pitching staff on the baseball field. Those four guys along with Anthony Houchins, Hunter Hertig and Zach Hertig also can hit as the Pioneers have piled up the runs.