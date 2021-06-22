VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL/SOFTBALL: Lebanon two wins away from state titles

The left arm of Matthew Buchanan – and the nearly unhittable pitches it generates – garners plenty of notoriety, but he and his baseball teammates are sharing top billing at Lebanon High School these days.
That’s because both the baseball and softball teams at the Russell County school are unbeaten and two wins away from a VHSL Class 2 state championship.
“It’s pretty cool to witness, honestly,” Buchanan said. “Not only coming from a player’s perspective, but as a community, you couldn’t be more proud of what the softball and baseball teams have done. The baseball team has always had a strong competitive side with the softball team, so not only do we compete with other teams in our own sport, but we also compete with each other, so over the years we have held a special bond going into every season.”
So far, the guys and gals are dead even.
Both teams own 17-0 records.
Both squads swept the Southwest District regular-season and tournament titles.
The Region 2D titles are in the possession of the two teams.
The sets of Pioneers and their loyal fanbase will hit the highways and byways of the Commonwealth today for state semifinal games – the baseball team plays at Chatham at 6 p.m., while the softball crew heads to Appomattox for a 5:30 p.m. clash.
As has been the case all season, when their games are complete softball and baseball players alike will want to know the result of the contest involving their counterparts.
“We usually play on the same day and around the same time, so we aren’t able to watch them play,” said Haley Finney, the catcher for Lebanon’s softball team. “There have been times when the boys haven’t had a game and they have come to support us and it means a lot to us girls. If we get done with a game early, we try to walk over and watch the rest of their games.
“The baseball team is very talented and myself, along with the other girls, enjoy watching them play. … Both teams love to support each other.”
Both teams have also dominated in what is the school’s final season at the Class 2 level. The Pioneers will compete in Class 1 and the Hogoheegee District in the 2021-22 school year.
Matthew Buchanan, Seth Buchanan, Preston Steele and Dagan Barton have formed a lockdown pitching staff on the baseball field. Those four guys along with Anthony Houchins, Hunter Hertig and Zach Hertig also can hit as the Pioneers have piled up the runs.
Adrienne Morrison and Alivia Nolley have pitched well for the softball squad with Maggie Lampkin, Tatum Dye and others helping comprise a power-hitting lineup that has piled up the runs. Seven of the team’s 13 players are seniors.
Those in each sport hope it is a red-letter week for the team that wears red.
“I hope the boys and girls both come out with the win,” Lampkin said. “How awesome would it be to have both baseball and softball teams ending their season as state champions?”
