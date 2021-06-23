VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL SEMIS: Buchanan hurls Lebanon to 4-0 win over Chatham

CHATHAM, Va. – A lot has happened in the world since June 14, 2019, when Chatham defeated Lebanon by a 23-5 margin in the VHSL Class 2 state baseball finals.
In a rematch more than two years in the making, Lebanon earned some revenge with a 4-0 state semifinal victory over the Chatham Cavaliers on Wednesday. The Pioneers will host Poquoson on Saturday in the state championship game.
The intensity of the semifinal showdown was unbelievable.
“Emotions don’t get any higher than this,” Buchanan said. “It’s one of those games we’ve been waiting for, for two years now. Grinding, getting ready for the game at their home field, it’s pretty amazing. I’m just proud of the team for what we’ve done this year, we just have to keep going.”
Buchanan, who has inked with the University of Virginia, was operating in condensed mode. It took him only 74 pitches to get the complete-game win, striking out 10.
He took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. Chatham leadoff hitter Carrington Aaron had the only safety of the game in the final inning for the Cavaliers (15-1), a single up the middle. But Buchanan retired the next three.
“Buchanan’s good,” said Chatham coach Chad Anderson. “He had more velocity than what I saw of them earlier in the year when I saw them play. He pounded the zone, threw the breaking ball down in the dirt and we chased it. A guy throwing that hard at the high school level, commands the breaking ball like that, he’s going to be hard to hit.”
Although he hasn’t allowed a run the whole season, it was Buchanan’s best performance of the year. He relied on the fastball and curve and he didn’t have to go to the change-up.
“He was the man today,” said Lebanon coach Doc Adams. “He had his fastball going, he had his curveball going, he had his head on, he’s the Matthew I know that’s going to the University of Virginia.”
Lebanon (18-0) would score the only run Buchanan would need in the first inning. Hot-hitting Anthony Houchins led off the game with a double to right-center. When an attempted pick-off throw went into centerfield, Houchins went to third and when the centerfielder threw it away, Houchins crossed the plate. Houchins went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
“After I put Hooch [Houchins] in the leadoff spot, our team has took off,” Adams said. “He’s gets on, he’s a sparkplug, he’s been leading this team, getting us going and lighting a fire for us. Today he got us going again.”
The only thing that went wrong for Buchanan was turning a homer into a triple. Buchanan ripped a three-run homer off the scoreboard in right field in the third inning. It was ruled he missed the plate, so he had to settle for a two-run triple.
“As long as we get the win,” said Buchanan. “As long as I get to move on to the finals with this great group of guys, that doesn’t matter.”
Preston Steele added a solo homer in the sixth inning to end the scoring.
Lebanon will host the state finals at Doc Adams Field on Saturday against Poquoson.
“I don’t care who we play,” Adams said. “We had to go to Gate City and win, we had to come up the road here and win, truthfully and honestly it doesn’t matter who we play – We’re going back to Pioneer Park and play for a state championship and that’s all that matters.”