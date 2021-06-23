VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL SEMIS: Buchanan hurls Lebanon to 4-0 win over Chatham

Although he hasn’t allowed a run the whole season, it was Buchanan’s best performance of the year. He relied on the fastball and curve and he didn’t have to go to the change-up.

“He was the man today,” said Lebanon coach Doc Adams. “He had his fastball going, he had his curveball going, he had his head on, he’s the Matthew I know that’s going to the University of Virginia.”

Lebanon (18-0) would score the only run Buchanan would need in the first inning. Hot-hitting Anthony Houchins led off the game with a double to right-center. When an attempted pick-off throw went into centerfield, Houchins went to third and when the centerfielder threw it away, Houchins crossed the plate. Houchins went 3-for-4 and scored twice.

“After I put Hooch [Houchins] in the leadoff spot, our team has took off,” Adams said. “He’s gets on, he’s a sparkplug, he’s been leading this team, getting us going and lighting a fire for us. Today he got us going again.”

The only thing that went wrong for Buchanan was turning a homer into a triple. Buchanan ripped a three-run homer off the scoreboard in right field in the third inning. It was ruled he missed the plate, so he had to settle for a two-run triple.