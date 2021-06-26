 Skip to main content
VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL: Lebanon's Nick Belcher had an 'amazing' day
VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL: Lebanon's Nick Belcher had an 'amazing' day

nick belcher

Lebanon's Nick Belcher raises his hand to celebrate after hitting home run in the nine-run 5th inning

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

LEBANON, Va. – On a day of milestone moments for Lebanon High School’s baseball team, sophomore first baseman Nick Belcher was smack dab in the middle of the action.

The ninth hitter in the batting order ignited a nine-run fifth inning.

He scored the tiebreaking run.

The final out settled in Belcher’s glove as he took the throw from third baseman Seth Buchanan.

Most of all, there was the no-doubt, two-run homer he hit that happened to be the first of his varsity career.

Lebanon’s 10-1 victory over Poquoson on Saturday afternoon in the VHSL Class 2 state finals was the most important win in the history of the Pioneers’ program and was also Belcher’s best performance to date on a baseball field.

“This feels pretty amazing,” Belcher said.

After striking out in his first at-bat, Belcher began the fifth inning by hitting what seemed like a five-hopper up the middle that found its way into center field.

“It wasn’t hit hard,” Belcher said. “But I was just hoping to get on base.”

Two batters later, he scored on Preston Steele’s go-ahead RBI single to give Lebanon a lead it never relinquished.

After senior designated hitter Tanner Keys hit a three-run double to extend Lebanon’s lead to 7-1, Belcher stepped to the plate yet again and absolutely blasted a 2-2 pitch from Poquoson’s Justin Bradshaw that sailed over the fence in center field and landed an estimated 370 feet from home plate.

“He put it right where I wanted it and I gave it all I could give,” Belcher said. “That’s probably the hardest ball I’ve ever hit in my entire life.”

Some of his teammates were still talking about Belcher’s bomb after the game.

“That was a moonshot, right there,” said Lebanon senior shortstop Preston Steele.

Belcher knew the ball had exited the ballpark as soon as he hit it and trotted to first base with his arm in the air, index finger raised.

“Oh my gosh,” said Lebanon senior Matthew Buchanan, the winning pitcher. “We knew he could do that and he’s been doing it in practice all year long. He finally got him one in the last game of the season. It was awesome and I am so proud of him.”

Anthony Houchins followed Belcher’s blast by hitting one of his own to cap the scoring.

Houchins, Steele and Buchanan might have earned most of the headlines for Lebanon this season, but on Saturday it was unheralded guys like Keys and Belcher who came up with the biggest hits as the Pioneers finished the season 19-0 and won the first championship in program history.

“Everybody on this team is like brothers and everybody played their part,” Belcher said. “We put in so much work this year and it paid off. I’m thankful that we got it done.”

thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570

VHSL Statistics

VHSL Dingers

The following is a look at some hitters from far Southwest Virginia who have homered in a VHSL state baseball championship game since 1971:

In a Win

2021 – Anthony Houchins, Lebanon (Class 2)

2021 – Nick Belcher, Lebanon (Class 2)

2011 – Chaz Miller, Honaker (Group A, Division 2)

2001 – Blake Brooks, John Battle (Group A)

1991 – Jamie Bryant, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1989 – Mike Hurt, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1984 – Scott Slemp, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1981 – Chris Johnson, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1981 – J.W. Smith, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1981 – Brian Kirk, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1979 – Geno Gibson, Coeburn (Group A)

1975 – Greg Ringley, Coeburn (Group A)

1975 – Jeff Adkins, Coeburn (Group A)

In a Loss

2012 – Aaron Conley, Chilhowie (Group A, Division 2)

2011 – Nick Sturgill, J.J. Kelly (Group A, Division 2)

1985 – Greg Turner, Virginia High (Group AA)

1985 – Jeff Shelton, Virginia High (Group AA)

1984 – Jeff Necessary, Abingdon (Group AA)

Source: Bristol Herald Courier archives

Perfect Ending

Teams from Far Southwest Virginia that have ended a baseball season unbeaten with a state championship (since 1971):

2021 – Lebanon Pioneers: 19-0 (Class 2)

1991 – J.J. Kelly Indians: 21-0 (Group A)

1989 – J.J. Kelly Indians: 20-0 (Group A)

1983 – J.J. Kelly Indians: 21-0 (Group A)

1981 – J.J. Kelly Indians: 19-0 (Group A)

1971 – Castlewood Blue Devils: 17-0 (Group A)

VHSL Victors

A look at local pitchers who earned the win in Virginia High School League state championship baseball games

2021: Matthew Buchanan, Lebanon (Class 2)

2015: Austin Ray, Virginia High (2A)

2014: Chandler Daniels, Virginia High (2A)

2011: Derrick Murphy, Honaker (Group A, Division 2)

2008: Justin Wilson, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

2001: Keith Davis, John Battle (Group A)*

2000: Daniel Rutter, John Battle (Group A)

1998: Ryan Adkins, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1996: Todd Zirkle, Powell Valley (Group A)

1996: Israel Pope, Virginia High (Group AA)

1993: Shawn Fouch, Virginia High (Group AA)*

1992: Shawn Fouch, Virginia High (Group AA)*

1991: Trevor Ruth, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

1989: Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1988: Danis Simmons, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

1986: Jeff Phillips, Castlewood (Group A)

1984: Tim West, J.J. Kelly (Group A)*

1983: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1983: Greg Turner, Virginia High (Group AA)

1982: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1981: Mike Baumgardner, Virginia High (Group AA)

1981: Doug Bates, J.J. Kelly (Group A)

1979: Hank Ringley, Coeburn (Group A)

1975: Gary Pate, Coeburn (Group A)*

1971: Johnny Huff, Castlewood (Group A)

*denotes the win came in relief.

