VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL: Lebanon's Nick Belcher had an 'amazing' day

“He put it right where I wanted it and I gave it all I could give,” Belcher said. “That’s probably the hardest ball I’ve ever hit in my entire life.”

Some of his teammates were still talking about Belcher’s bomb after the game.

“That was a moonshot, right there,” said Lebanon senior shortstop Preston Steele.

Belcher knew the ball had exited the ballpark as soon as he hit it and trotted to first base with his arm in the air, index finger raised.

“Oh my gosh,” said Lebanon senior Matthew Buchanan, the winning pitcher. “We knew he could do that and he’s been doing it in practice all year long. He finally got him one in the last game of the season. It was awesome and I am so proud of him.”

Anthony Houchins followed Belcher’s blast by hitting one of his own to cap the scoring.

Houchins, Steele and Buchanan might have earned most of the headlines for Lebanon this season, but on Saturday it was unheralded guys like Keys and Belcher who came up with the biggest hits as the Pioneers finished the season 19-0 and won the first championship in program history.