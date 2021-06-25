VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lebanon's 'Doc' Adams still chasing his dream

Adams already helped ease the pain of one of those past memories on Wednesday when Lebanon posted a 4-0 state semifinal win over Chatham, a rematch that had been two years in the making.

“That had been our motivator,” Adams said. “We really, really wanted another shot at Chatham. Every time these kids got too big for their britches, all I had to mention was one word – Chatham – and it brought ‘em back down to earth.”

Buchanan pitched a one-hitter, Anthony Houchins had three hits and Preston Steele homered in one of the team’s most complete performances of 2021.

“We celebrated a little bit,” Adams said. “But I told them on the way back that once we get to the Russell County line we had to put that one behind us. We’ve got one more game to win. If we don’t win this one Saturday, it’s a lot of energy and sweat down the drain for nothing. We’ve got a one-game playoff with Poquoson.”

Adams admits he has mellowed over the years, but that doesn’t mean his enthusiasm or work ethic has diminished.

He’s still tough, fair, demanding and as honest as always.