VHSL CLASS 2 BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Lebanon's 'Doc' Adams still chasing his dream

Charles “Doc” Adams has won way more games than he’s lost during a lifetime spent in the game of baseball, but when you are as competitive as this 64-year-old head coach – wait, is there anybody as competitive? – those gut-wrenching defeats stick in your memory bank.
Eleven times before – seven of them as a head coach, once as an assistant and on three occasions as a player – Adams reached the VHSL state baseball tournament and returned to his home in Russell County without the top prize.
The quest began in 1972 when he was a freshman at Castlewood High School and has continued in his decades leading the program at Lebanon High School. There have been some agonizing near-misses.
For instance, go back 30 years ago.
In a baffling bit of scheduling, the Group A semifinals and finals were held on the same day in 1991 at venerable Kiwanis Field in Salem.
After winning its semifinal game, the Pioneers failed to hold leads of 3-0, 4-1 and 5-2 in suffering a 7-5 setback to the J.J. Kelly Indians in the title showdown.
An injury to standout Brian Summers also threw a wrench in the plans that day.
So close, yet so far away.
“Truthfully and [legendary J.J. Kelly coach] Mack Shupe probably don’t think so, but I thought I had the best team that year,” Adams said. “I’ve never, ever seen a team have to play a state semifinal and final back-to-back. We had to play, change uniforms and then get back on the field 20 minutes later. That was really a disgrace to my kids and I held that in my heart for a long time.”
The close losses aren’t the only ones that hurt.
Two years ago at Pulaski’s Calfee Park, Lebanon suffered a 23-5 setback to Chatham in the Class 2 title game. Those 23 runs by the Cavaliers were the most ever put on a scoreboard by a squad in a VHSL state championship contest.
“Chatham beat us like a dog that day; just beat our brains in,” Adams said. “That was probably the most heartbreaking coaching job that I’ve had in a long, long time.”
Will this be the year that Doc gets his prescription filled with a state championship?
Lebanon (18-0) hosts the Poquoson Islanders (13-2) at 1 p.m. in the Class 2 finals as Adams tries to end a season on top – and he wants it more for the community and the kids that he coaches than he does himself.
“This would be the ultimate to win this game, because it’s been a lifelong dream,” Adams said. “I’d give about anything to win this one.”
The Pioneers are favorites as ace pitcher Matthew Buchanan is available to throw, the lineup features seven guys hitting better than .300 and the game will be played at a place known as Doc Adams Field. A roster with seven seniors also helps.
“Getting this championship for Coach would be amazing,” Buchanan said. “It is definitely in our minds and has been for a while. There’s a bond we all have with him, almost like we are brothers, so being able to grow our relationship with Coach Adams over the years and then getting a chance to bring it home would be quite amazing.”
Adams already helped ease the pain of one of those past memories on Wednesday when Lebanon posted a 4-0 state semifinal win over Chatham, a rematch that had been two years in the making.
“That had been our motivator,” Adams said. “We really, really wanted another shot at Chatham. Every time these kids got too big for their britches, all I had to mention was one word – Chatham – and it brought ‘em back down to earth.”
Buchanan pitched a one-hitter, Anthony Houchins had three hits and Preston Steele homered in one of the team’s most complete performances of 2021.
“We celebrated a little bit,” Adams said. “But I told them on the way back that once we get to the Russell County line we had to put that one behind us. We’ve got one more game to win. If we don’t win this one Saturday, it’s a lot of energy and sweat down the drain for nothing. We’ve got a one-game playoff with Poquoson.”
Adams admits he has mellowed over the years, but that doesn’t mean his enthusiasm or work ethic has diminished.
He’s still tough, fair, demanding and as honest as always.
“It’s been great playing for Coach Adams,” said Steele, a senior shortstop. “I can’t say I’ve loved every second of it, because then I’d be lying to ya. You come to learn and realize that he wants the best for you, so he is going to tell you how it is whether you like it or not. But he’s been good to me and I couldn’t have asked for a better man to play for.”
Adams was an assistant coach on Rick Thompson’s staff in 1991 when the Pioneers won the Group A state basketball title.
Yet, baseball has always been his primary passion.
He played the sport at a high level at Castlewood High School and East Tennessee State University.
Adams has built the Lebanon baseball program into one that is respected around the state.
His opponent today might hail from the Virginia Peninsula more than 400 miles away, but head coach Kenny Bennett of the Islanders knows all about what Adams has built in Lebanon.
“Coach Doc Adams is a legend,” Bennett said. “He always does a great job with all his teams.”
Adams will pull on his No. 9 jersey today like he has many times before and coach in another big game.
The Doc will be in his element.
“As a player and a coach I’ve been blessed by the grace of God,” Adams said. “He’s brought me a long ways. I just want to make these young men good citizens and good men.”
